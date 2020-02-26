There’s More to Explore: Peoria Park District offers year-round golf facilities

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Swinging into a healthier life.

The Peoria Park District says golf is the perfect recipe.

Golf is said to be a life-long sport, and while some say the sport’s popularity is declining nationwide, a Peoria Park District Golf Pro says it’s increasing here in central Illinois.

“What we’re seeing is actually an increase in golfers. Where we’re seeing that, is youth golf,” said Director of Golf Greg Walker.

Walker says future golfers are keeping the sport alive and well in the present.

“Here at the Park District, what we have done the last 2 years, we have actually been getting in the grade schools, the middle schools, the high schools, and teaching golf. This year alone, we’re in 7 local schools teaching the game of golf to the youth. So what’s that going to do? They grow up, they learn the game of golf at an early age. What’s the greatest thing about golf? It is a lifelong sport. They’re gonna continue to play, and those golfers are going to be our members later on down the road,” Walker added.

Greg adds he is one of four golf pros in the District where people can learn the game of golf from.

He says one of the best local young golfers is 15-year-old Weston Walker. If you’re wondering, the two aren’t related. Weston says he likes golf because it’s different every time you play.

“I like the variety of different courses, every course is different. You’re not just playing in the same gym or the same field,” said the Peoria Christian golfer.

The Peoria Park District has five golf facilities in Peoria, one of them being Kellogg Golf Course. It’s located at 7716 N Radnor Rd, Peoria, IL 61615.

“We have 27 holes. It’s two different golf courses. We have our 18-hole championship golf course which is bent-grass tees, greens, fairways, great golf course. Unbelievable condition,” Greg Walker said.

“We also have over there the Kellogg Executive Nine. We call it an Executive Nine, it’s not really an executive golf course. There’s Par 3s, Par 4s, Par 5s. Again, great condition,” Walker added.

The Park District also owns Newman Golf Course, located at 2021 W Nebraska Ave, Peoria, IL 61604.

“18-hole golf course, very challenging. A lot of dog-legs left and right, a lot of trees. Always in great condition. Our tournament players always love to play that course,” Walker said.

You can also play at the 18-hole Madison Golf Course located 2735 West Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Peoria, IL 61604.

“Fantastic condition over the last three years. It is one of those golf courses that’s great for beginners, it’s great for seniors, it’s great for juniors. It’s on a smaller footprint. We also have out there, which is new to the industry over the last three or four years, we have junior sets of tees. So it’s actually a shorter golf course for the juniors which is great,” Walker said.

The Park District also boasts the one of a kind Golf Learning Center which as an outdoor and indoor driving range and putting green. There’s also a 9-hole skills course outside of the Center. The GLC is located right across the street from Kellogg at 7815 N Radnor Rd, Peoria, IL 61615.

“So unique here. There’s not a place like this in central Illinois. It’s an all-weather facility, so we are open 12 months of the year to where we have heated tees this time of year. So you can go out, work on your game of golf, even when there’s snow outside and it’s 25 degrees. We have a 9-hole skills course out here where every hole is actually 100 yards of less, always in great condition. So if you want to work on your wedge game or your short game, great place to do it,” Walker said.

Whether you’re a pro or just a fan of the game the Peoria Park District wants to promote health and wellness through the sport of golf.

Greg says golf is a lifelong sport, offering different kinds of exercise at a low impact while getting a taste of the outdoors.

“If we need to go out and work on our cardio, work on everything, instead of going to the gym, which is great to do, let’s go out to the landscape. There is no place out there that is beautiful like a golf course is,” Walker said.

Greg says the best thing for junior golfers, is they can come and play a round for one dollar.

If you want to sign up for golf passes, you can visit the Peoria Park District’s Golf website here. You can also call them at 309-690-7162.

If you want to learn daily golf rates at all the courses, you can find that information here.

Below you will find the different annual memberships you can get.

ALL INCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP $2000.00 Adult Membership $850.00 Senior Membership (+65) $750.00 Junior Adult Membership (18-26) $750.00 Add Junior to Adult/Senior Membership

See below for details. +$1.00 Junior Membership (12-17) $110.00 Junior Ages 9-11 (Madison & GLC) $50.00 Junior Ages 3-8 (GLC Only) $35.00

“Receive a 10% discount when two people from the same household buy their Membership together!

*If you turn 65 anytime in 2020, you may purchase a senior membership.

*Add Junior to Adult/Senior Membership: Adult/Senior Members may add one (1) Junior Membership for $1.00. A junior is anyone between the ages of 3-17. Juniors do not have to accompany the adult at the time they purchase their membership, however, they do have to designate their junior’s name at the time of purchase.

*Junior Memberships are good at Madison Golf Courses all day. Junior members can also play at Newman and Kellogg Golf Courses before 4 p.m. and after 6 p.m. on weekdays and after 12 p.m. on weekends/holidays.

*Kellogg not available to Juniors ages 11 and under,” the Park District’s website adds.

If you have any further questions, you can go to the Golf Learning Center and they are available to answer any questions you have.

If you are a golf member, you are automatically enrolled in the Loyalty Rewards Program.

What is the Peoria Park District Golf Loyalty Program?

The Peoria Park District Golf Loyalty Program is designed to award points for dollars spent at Peoria Park District golf facilities. It is available to all adults ages 18 and older.

How much does the program cost?

It is FREE for all adult, junior adult, and senior members. It costs $25.00 per year for all other adult players.

How do I earn loyalty rewards points?

For every $1.00 in approved purchases, you will earn 1 (one) point.

You MUST present either your membership card or your loyalty card at the time of each transaction to receive your points for that transaction.

What are approved purchases?

Approved purchases include all pro shop golf merchandise, range bucket purchases, golf car rentals and in-shop food & beverage purchases (excluding alcohol). The exclusions to the program include but are not limited to annual membership purchases, guest fees, alcohol purchases, on-course beverage car purchases, sales tax, gratuities, outing fees, gift card purchases, range card purchases, play card purchases, golf packages, and contracted events.

How do I enroll in the Golf Loyalty Program?

As an adult, junior adult, or senior member, you are automatically enrolled in the program. For other players, you may sign up at the Golf Learning Center.

How will I know how many points I have?

Your point balance may be checked for you at the Golf Learning Center or by calling (309) 683-4150 during business hours.

How do I redeem my points?

Your points balance may be applied to approved items once enough points are accrued to cover the entire cost of the item (for example, a points balance equivalent to $3.00 may not be applied toward the cost of a $12.00 golf cart rental).

What are points redeemable for?

Points are redeemable for golf car rentals, green fees, range bucket purchases, and merchandise. Points may not be redeemed for items including but not limited to annual membership purchases, guest fees, food purchases, beverage purchases, on-course beverage car purchases, tournament entries, sales tax, gratuities, outing fees, gift card purchases, range card purchases, play card purchases, golf packages, and contracted events.

To use points to purchase an item, you must have accrued points equivalent to the item’s regular cost x 10. For example:

18-hole golf car regular price: $12.00, to pay with points: 120

Medium range bucket regular price: $9.00, to pay with points: 90

*Points do not have an expiration date. The Peoria Park District Golf Loyalty Program and its benefits are offered at the sole discretion of the Peoria Park District – Golf Division. The Peoria Park District reserves the right to add, delete, or change any of the rules, conditions, benefits, rewards, and any other aspect of the rewards program at its sole discretion, with or without notice.

The Peoria Park District has the right to terminate the Golf Loyalty Program by providing three (3) months advance written notice of the termination date to program participants. Any such notice will be mailed to participants at the address provided at the time the participant bought the season ticket with the Peoria Park District.

Participants are responsible for notifying the Peoria Park District – Golf Division of any change of address. In the event of termination of the Golf Loyalty Program, the right of participants to claim rewards will be terminated on the termination date and any unused rewards shall be canceled.

Accrued rewards do not constitute property of the participant and are not transferable in the event of death, divorce, or otherwise operation of law.

The sale or barter of reward points and other Golf Loyalty Program benefits is prohibited and all reward points are non-transferable.

Any such rewards or benefits deemed by the Peoria Park District to have been transferred or sold may be canceled.

Rewards will not be earned on purchases made in connection with outings, group events or group usage of facilities. Accrued rewards may not be redeemed, returned, or exchanged for cash.

Please contact the Peoria Park District Golf Division with any questions on the terms/conditions: Peoria Park District – Golf Operations, 7815 N. Radnor Rd., Peoria, IL 61615. (309) 689-3329.