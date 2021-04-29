ABOUT PEORIA PARK DISTRICT

The oldest and largest park district in Illinois, the Peoria Park District encompasses nearly 60 square miles. The value we provide to the community can be found in the ease of access to our parks and recreational programs.

PROGRAMS

Whether you’re interested in reliving the “glory days” or just getting fit, the Peoria Park District has an adult sport for you! Click on the categories to the right for more information.

PROGRAMS

In October 2020, the Peoria Park District launched “Beyond School:” 3-4 session classes appropriate for homeschool purposes or as an educational supplement for students engaged in online school learning. Programs are available for students ages 4-17 in the areas of Nature and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math).

Each class is 6 hours spread across 3-4 sessions over the course of a month. Registration for each session closes the Friday before classes begin.

Beyond School classes and class descriptions for January – May 2021 can be found here.

PROGRAMS

In addition to parks and recreation, the Peoria Park District takes very seriously its commitment to our community… we are pleased to offer multiple, non-traditional efforts that enrich the lives of those who live, work and play in our District. Whether you’re seeking help to get your GED, want to get your hands on some great books, or hope to enrich the lives of our youth, the Peoria Park District has more to explore!

PROGRAMS

Dancing has no age limitation. Dance enhances balance and coordination, provides a creative escape, can be performed solo or in a group and can even improve your memory! So whether you’re 1 or 101, step right up and dance!

Do you have a future actor or actress in your house? If so, the Peoria Park District offers great educational drama programs throughout the year. The Peoria Park District also partners with community theater groups.

PROGRAMS

Are you looking for a fun, educational experience outside of the classroom? Do you homeschool and are you looking for exciting ways to supplement your childrens’ educational activities? Choose your adventure with a Peoria Park District Field Trip.

Or if travel is a challenge, we’ll come to you! Click on our field trip brochure below and come learn with us!

PROGRAMS

Whether you like lifting weights or practicing Tai Chi, the Peoria Park District has a fitness opportunity for you! The Park District offers fitness classes at multiple facilities across Peoria, including many sports clinics for children and adults. For a full list of the fitness classes offered and to register, please click here. You can also click here to head over to the RiverPlex’s website for specific programs offered at that facility.

PROGRAMS

There are not many sports which you can play from age 3-93. Golf is one of those sports that can connect generations and be enjoyed, no matter what age you are.

To learn more about the Peoria Park District golf system and to book a tee time, please visit www.ppdgolf.org now!

PROGRAMS

The Heart of Illinois Special Recreation Association (HISRA) is the result of a desire on the part of the Chilicothe, Morton, Peoria and Washington park districts to provide quality recreation programs and services to individuals with disabilities and special needs. HISRA and its member districts enthusiastically support the spirit and intent of the Americans With Disabilities Act. HISRA is committed to providing opportunities for each individual to enjoy recreation activities in the least restrictive environment possible.

To learn more about the Association, please visit www.hisra.org.

To browse a current program list and to register, please click here.

PROGRAMS

If being outdoors is something that you enjoy, you will be happy to know that the Peoria Park District is home to miles of trails with special programs geared toward nature lovers from all walks of life! Forest Park Nature Center boasts 540 acres of Illinois State Nature Preserve and offers 7 miles of trails. Want to help the Park District keep the parks beautiful while spending some time in the great outdoors? Join us at a Weedy Wednesday and put your green thumb to good use.

PROGRAMS

Peoria Park District offers scout programs at various locations throughout the District. Are you just looking for something fun to do with your Cub Scout pack and/or Girl Scout troop? Or, are you looking to earn a badge or patch, earn an award or participate in a lock-in or service project? Because Peoria Park District has a program your scouts will enjoy!

PROGRAMS

Baseball and basketball and pickleball, OH MY! The Peoria Park District is proud to provide kids and adults the opportunity to learn and play many different sports. We offer open gyms in various sports held throughout the District, including basketball and pickleball. We also offer baseball and softball leagues for adults and children. For more information about sports programs offered throughout the Peoria Park District, please click here!

PROGRAMS

At the Peoria Park District we love to make a SPLASH!! We have two facilitates for those who live, work, and play in Peoria to dip their toes in the water. The indoor AquaPlex at the RiverPlex provides swimmers with a lap pool, open swim hours, and swimming classes. Looking to use the pool to exercise? The RiverPlex also offers fun classes such as Aqua Zumba, Senior Fit, and a variety of health classes through OSF.

If you are looking for a dedicated outdoor swimming facility, head over to Gwynn Family Aquatic Center which offers a zero depth pool, water slide, and wet sand play area. Gwynn Family Aquatic Center has family fun for a great price with season passes available! For more information about the AquaPlex, Gwynn Family Aquatic Center, or swimming programs throughout the Peoria Park District, please click here.

PROGRAMS

Whether your child is a little tot or a high schooler, the Peoria Park District has programs that will educate and entertain! From Motor Mites at the Franciscan Rec Center for children ages 1-5 to Ed-Zoo-Cational programs for children of all ages to nature exploration, the Peoria Park District is the place to be.

PROGRAMS

Research shows that kids who participate in youth sports learn to focus, achieve greater success in school and become leaders. Check out all of the exciting youth sports opportunities listed to the right.

PROGRAMS