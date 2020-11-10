Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Together We Rise
Top Stories
Winners of 15th annual CASAblanca Dancing with the local stars fundraiser announced
Brimfield school district going remote for November
42nd COVID-19 death in McLean County
New president for Western Illinois University to be selected
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
IHSA Seeks Dialogue with State to Save Basketball Season
Video
Top Stories
College Signings for Nov. 11, 2020
Video
Without High School Hoops, Recruiting a Headache for Coaches, Players
Video
No Fans At Bradley Basketball Games To Begin Year
Video
Hoping to Play, Retiring Coach Greg Bennett: ‘It’s My Senior Year, Too’
Video
Community
Pass or Fail
Home for the Holidays
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois 2020
Trending Stories
Peoria Police requesting public’s help in identifying two individuals
Gallery
42nd COVID-19 death in McLean County
Weather
Illinois reports biggest spike in deaths since late May, new recommendations provided
Madigan, Harmon cancel fall veto session amid Coronavirus ‘tsunami’
Video