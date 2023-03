PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Over the last few weeks, we have introduced you to women who were nominated for the title of Central Illinois’ Most Remarkable Woman.

We are proud to announce this year’s 2023 winner is Dr. Channing Petrak!

She’s the medical director for Peoria’s Pediatric Resource Center and helps kids in some of their darkest times.

For being Central Illinois’ Most Remarkable Woman 2023, Petrak will get a trip to L.A.

She will also be on WMBD News This Morning, Thursday at 6:40 a.m.