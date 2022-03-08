How childcare center owner Tara Inerial is paying it forward, so others can achieve their dreams, too

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Tara Interial always wanted to go into childcare.

“It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do. I never thought of doing anything else,” she said.

Today, she is the owner of Learning Connections, a trio of childcare centers in Bartonville, Galesburg, and Galva.

Interial opened her first location in Bartonville in 2013.

“Probably the biggest reason why we opened the facility is because the community needed it so much,” she explained.

Interial said she wouldn’t be able to reach her dreams without the help of CCAP, a childcare assistance program from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

At the time, she was a single mother going to college for early childhood education. Now, all of her childcare centers offer the CCAP program to clients.

“It’s an honor to be able to do that because I remember the struggle of being a single mom and wanting to provide a great life for my kids, and I wouldn’t have been able to do that without the CCAP program,” she said.

For that reason, Madelynn Shutt said she is proud of her mother.

“It’s pretty awesome. Every community that she has opened centers in, I mean they’ve been impacted greatly with jobs, with childcare,” she said.

Shutt said her mother has impacted the community in a positive way.

“We’re from Galesburg and we grew up going to daycare centers there, so it was kind of neat to impact that community,” she said.

Interial says leaving a positive impact is important.

“I think having programs like this and being able to have affordable childcare available brings hope to young families, single parents, just parents in general,” she said.

Tara Interial is a finalist for Remarkable Women 2022, a search for Central Illinois’ most remarkable woman.

Tune in to WMBD News at 10 p.m. every Tuesday in March to meet all four finalists.

The winner will be announced on April 5.