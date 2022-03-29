PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Inspirational. Positive force. Insightful.

Three words Margie Karl said describe her daughter Stefanie Crawford.

“She is so remarkable with all the things that she does. She just has a way about her of inspiring people and motivating them,” said Karl.

Crawford’s passion is education. She worked as a teacher for 15 years, and now serves a professional development coordinator at the Tazewell County Regional Office of Education #53.

“The time that I dedicate into really encouraging and empowering teachers, which impacts our students. I think that is meaningful,” said Crawford.

Crawford also said moving intentionally makes a difference in her quality of life.

“It is everything to do with mental health, with that time that you take for yourself, the meditative time it allows, and the way that you feel after you’re done,” she explained.

Karl said Crawford inspires her and others everyday with her Move Streak; she posts her activity on Facebook to inpire her followers.

“She makes herself move intentionally for 30 minutes a day. She’s done that for over 1,000 days without any breaks and that has gotten me to start working out again and get into better shape,” said Karl.

Crawford said family is also very important. Her family owns and operates Cabbages and Kings, a board game store in Peoria Heights. They opened the store in January 2020, right before the pandemic hit.

“Having a family business is somewhat stressful at times, but amazing. The opportunities we get to really be together and set goals together and watch the community grow and help our kids see that,” she said.

Stefanie Crawford is a finalist for Remarkable Women 2022, a search for Central Illinois’ most remarkable woman.

