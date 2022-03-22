MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Amy McFarland has been an associate judge on the 11th Judicial Circuit Court in Bloomington for almost six years.

Former colleague Leeann Hill said she’s been making an impact since day one.

“You kind of ease into the job,” said Hill. “Amy did not ease into the job. She grabbed the bull by the horns and started immediately giving us improvements.”

Being a judge is something McFarland said she wanted to do since she was ten years old.

“I really planted everything that I have done throughout my career with that, with that goal in mind,” said McFarland.

She said her passion lies in family court.

“So you kind of have to have the legal skills, and understand how to apply the law, but you also have to be a little bit of a social worker.” Amy McFarland, Associate Judge forthe 11th Judicial Circuit Court

She helped develop guardian ad litem training for lawyers.

“It trains them how to represent the interests of the child in court,” said McFarland. “I appoint them. I trained them to have compassion. We’re looking for signs of abuse and domestic violence, so that’s more social work type of training that these attorneys receive.”

Hill says developing the training program is one of McFarland’s greatest accomplishments.

“We’ve now got people coming from all over the state to attend our guardian ad litem training,” said Hill.

McFarland said compassion is key in the courtroom.

“Firm when I need to be, but also encouraging and a cheerleader, “said McFarland. “I want parents to be successful as they move on to support their children.”