PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In recognition of International Women’s Month during March, WMBD’s parent company Nexstar Media Inc. called on Central Illinoisans to nominate a woman who has made a tremendous difference in self-achievement, community contribution, and family impact.

Every Tuesday on ‘WMBD News at 5’ in March, WMBD highlighted four finalists: Tara Interial, Rachel Hearn, Amy McFarland, and Stefanie Crawford.

WMBD is proud to announce Central Illinois’ Remarkable Woman is Rachel Hearn!

Hearn wins a donation to a charity of her choice.

Tune in Wednesday, April 6 on ‘WMBD This Morning’ at 6:40 a.m. and ‘Good Day CI’ on WYZZ at 7:20 a.m. to meet her.