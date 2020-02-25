Remarkable Women: Carol Merna

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Center for Prevention of Abuse leads Illinois’ efforts for education and prevention of human trafficking, domestic violence, and abuse.

Behind the therapists, crisis managers, case workers and more is a remarkable woman leading the way to help survivors.

“Helping all people live free from violence and abuse takes a team of people to accomplish,” Chief Executive Officer Carol Merna said. “It’s all for a reason. And we all have to ask ourselves, or we should, ‘What’s our why? Why are we here? What are we to do to help others’?'”

Not only has the organization provided more than 9,000 nights for survivors in a safe shelter… It’s also reached over 35,000 Illinois students with prevention education.

The CFPA’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Camille Yameen, nominated Merna.

“As you sort of expand this bubble of where Carol has an impact, it starts to have a larger reach,” Yameen said. “Her reach isn’t just, ‘Oh, we live in central Illinois,’ her reach is truly national.”

Merna’s philanthropic work at the CFPA doesn’t stay inside those walls; she’s in the community, helping in ways that positively impact the lives of others.

“To help people, or a community, solve a serious problem, is tremendous, and you can do that from a community level all the way down to the individual,” Merna said.

She serves on the Board for the Bleeding and Clotting Disorders Institute and the Dirksen Congressional Center. She also served the public in the 18th Congressional District for two decades.

Additionally, Merna is a member of the Peoria Rotary Club, Illinois Human Services Partnership, and serves on numerous committees, like the Peoria Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee.

“Not only is she very forward-thinking, a truly a visionary for creating a safe and peaceful community, to fighting abuse and violence in our community and larger, she understands that everything else has to line up in order for us to have a successful, safe, and healthy work environment,” Yameen said.

Merna’s endless devotion to the wellbeing of others doesn’t stay contained in central Illinois. Thousands of men and women are leading better lives, thanks to her influence to provide a safe and violence-free life for all.