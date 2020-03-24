Breaking News
More than 1,500 COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois; death toll reaches 16
Gov. Pritzker, health officials give update on COVID-19 pandemic
Restaurant Guide

Please remember that we try to maintain this information and keep it up to date, things are changing quickly. It is always the best idea to call and make certain your local restaurant are keeping their hours and what they are offering the same. We’re all in this together!

Local Restaurants
Peoria Area
Tavern 41Carry Out
Bernardi’s Restaurants (5 locations)Take Out and curbside pickup (various hours-check website)
Firehouse Pizza delivery-curbside pick up
Hacienda El MiradorCurbside pick up
Le Bakery PeoriaDelivery, Curbside Pickup
Crusens War Dr. Carry out/curbside
West Town TapCarry Out
Hungry MooseCarry Out or call for Delivery 309-213-1407. All your Moose Favorites Breakfast-Lunch-Dinner
Avanti’s RistoranteCurbside Carry Out and Delivery Available
Barrack’s Hospitality GroupCall In- Pick up and Delivery available.
Bearded Owl Brewing, LLCBeers to-go, call/order ahead
Biaggi’s Ristorante ItalianoCurbside Carry Out and Door Dash Delivery Available
CayenneCarry Out and Door Dash Available
Cerno’s Bar & Grill ElmwoodCarry Out Only
Country Club BBQCarry Out/Curbside Orders
Cracked Pepper CateringBoxed Lunches Available to order- call in.
Cyd’s in the Park­Carry Out only and Market Open!
Dac’s SmokehouseCurbside Pickup and Delivery Available and Catering
The Fox Pub and CafeCurbside Pick Up
Illinois Valley Yacht Clublimited menu carry-out 3/17-3/20 from 4-7pm to members & non-members
Industry Brewing CompanyCarry Out and Door Dash
Jennin Village Carry Out or call for delivery (309) 966-0986
Kenny’s WestsideCurbside Delivery
Kickapoo Creek Winery, Inc.To Go Orders
Los Cabos Cantina & GrillDine-In closed until 3/30, Carry Out/Delivery available
Kouri’s PubTo Go Orders
Lariat SteakhouseTo Go Orders
Oliver’s Pizza & PubCurbside Service available
Rumbergers WingsCarry Out and Delivery Options Available
Smo-King PitWalk Up window Open.
Suite Fire Bar + GrilleCurbside Breakfast & Dinner
Sugar Woodfire Bistro and Gourmet TreatsCarry Out and Door Dash Available
Theo’sCall Ahead and Curbside Pick Up
Thyme Kitchen & Craft BeerCarry Out and Door Dash Available
Untamed ChefCurbside Delivery, Call Ahead
The Nut House featuring Jane’s Sweet AddictionsOnline Orders and Free Delivery
The Other DawgDrive Through, Curb Side 10am -4pm Mon-Sat
W.E. SullivansLocal Delivery, Take Out, Curbside (11am-2pm, 4pm-8pm)
Peoria Pizza WorksCarry out or Call for Delivery (309) 682-5446 Pizza, Pasta, Burgers, and more.
Trefzger’s BakeryPick Up’s Available
East Peoria
BBQ SmokewagonDrive-Thru, Delivery, Carryout, DoorDash
Mickie’s Pizzeria Carry out/ curbside 
The 5th QuarterCurbside/Carryout, varying hours, 309-713-3436
Basta EastportCarryout, Monday – Friday 11:00 am – 2:00 pm & 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 4:00 pm – 9:00pm Saturday, 309-699-8792
Davis Bros.Curbside, Fri & Sat 11-1 and 3-9, Sun Noon-7p, (309) 694-0990
Firehouse Pizza & PubCurbside/Delivery, 11AM-830PM, (309) 698-9111
Kuchie’s On The WaterPickup, Call for hours, 309-427-3000
Tequila’s Mexican Bar & GrillCarryout, 11AM-9PM, 309.694.2685
Jonah’s Seafood House & 2601 Oyster BarMarket and Bake Shop Remain Open; To Go Orders only
Michaels Italian Feast Carry Out or Delivery. Call or order online. Sandwiches, Pasta, Pizza, and more.
Germantown Hills
Germantown GrilleDelivery over $20/Curbside, 11AM-8PM , (309) 383-3030
Kouri’sCurbside, 3PM-8PM, 309-383-4551
Michaels Italian Feast Carry Out or Delivery. Call or order online. Sandwiches, Pasta, Pizza, and more.
Washington
Le Bakery on the SquareDelivery, Curbside Pickup
The BlendPickup/Drive-thru, 8AM-5PM, (309) 444-3700
Blue MargaritasPickup/Delivery OVER $25, call for hours, (309) 481-5363
Bernardi’s Italian RestaurantPickup/Delivery, Tues-Thur: 430pm-730pm Fri-Sun: 4pm-8pm, 309-745-5505
Kep’s Sports Bar & GrillCurbside. 11AM-8PM, (309) 444-1974
Michaels Italian Feast Carry Out or Delivery. Call or order online. Sandwiches, Pasta, Pizza, and more.
Eureka
Michaels Italian Feast Carry Out or Delivery. Call or order online. Sandwiches, Pasta, Pizza, and more.
The Bowling AlleyCurbside, 11AM-1PM, (309) 467-3231
Caleri’s Cafe & BakeryPickup, 6:30 AM – 8:00 PM, (309) 304-1087
The OutpostCarryout, call for hours, (309) 467-4032
Cornerstone Family RestaurantCurbside service from 11:00-1:00 and 4:30pm-6:30pm call 467-5472
Morton
Sucre Sweets and SocialsCurbside pick up
The Forge SteakhouseCurbside pick up
The Cookery Curbside pick up
Eli’s Coffee ShopCurbside, Sunday: 7:00am-5:00pm Monday-Saturday: 6:00am-9:00pm, (309) 263-0507
Firehouse PizzaCurbside/Delivery, 11:00 AM – 8:30 PM, (309) 291-0911
Kemp 208Pickup, 11AM-6:30PM, (309) 263-4446
Leaves ‘n BeansDrive-thru/Pickup, 7AM-2PM, 309-321-8481
SchoonersDrive-thru, 4-8PM, 309-263-9969
The ConfectioneryCarry Out- Curbside pick up
Knoxville
Big Catz BBQ Carry out/ curbside 
Mossville
Ricks Crispy Chicken Drive thru-pickup serving truckers too!
Pekin
2-P’s PizzaCurbside, call for hours, (309) 353-6000
Avanti’sCarryout/Delivery at all locations, 10:30AM-8PM, 309-346-3400
Cranwill’s Rootbeer StandDrive-thru/Curbside, 10:30AM-8PM, (309) 346-4666
Jimbo’s JumboCarryout/Delivery, 11AM-7PM, 309.353.9757
Maquet’s Rail HouseCurbside, 11-AM-8PM, (309) 620-8072
McCrittersCurbside, 10:30AM-6:45PM, (309) 642-6556
Our Inn PlaceDelivery/Drive Thru, 10-AM-9PM (8PM for Delivery), (309) 347-7777
Sangalli’sCurbside/Delivery, Call for hours, 309-620-8413
Yesterday’s Bar and GrillCurbside, call for hours, (309) 346-3255
Mackinaw
Tea Room at the DepotPickup, 11AM-2PM, 309-359-4834
Tremont
Eli’s Coffee ShopDrive-thru/Curbside, Sunday: 7:00am-5:00pm Monday-Saturday: 6:00am-9:00pm, (309) 263-0507
Jack’s CafeCurbside/To-go, Mon-Friday 10:30am-7pm Saturday-Sunday 9am-2pm, (309) 925-2233
Perdue’sPickup/Curbside, Mon- Closed•Tues•Wed•Thurs- 4PM-8PM Friday•Saturday- 11AM-8PM•Sunday-11AM-7PM,

(309) 925-5200
Delavan
Common Ground CafeCurbside, 8:30AM-1:30PM, (309) 244-3019
The FarmhouseCurbside, Lunch 11-2 Supper 5-8:30 ,309-244-7386
Olde Towne GrilleCurbside/Delivery, call for hours, (309) 244-7766
Metamora
Hanover’s PubCurbside, Closed Sunday&Monday Tues-Saturday 12-9PM, (309) 367-4500
Roanoke
Caleri’s Cafe & BakeryPickup, 6:30 AM – 8:00 PM, (309) 923-9720
The Pizza PlaceCarryout, re-opens March 28th; call for hours , 309-923-7111

