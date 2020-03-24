Restaurant Guide

Please remember that we try to maintain this information and keep it up to date, things are changing quickly. It is always the best idea to call and make certain your local restaurant are keeping their hours and what they are offering the same. We’re all in this together!
|Local Restaurants
|Peoria Area
|Tavern 41
|Carry Out
|Bernardi’s Restaurants (5 locations)
|Take Out and curbside pickup (various hours-check website)
|Firehouse Pizza
|delivery-curbside pick up
|Hacienda El Mirador
|Curbside pick up
|Le Bakery Peoria
|Delivery, Curbside Pickup
|Crusens War Dr.
|Carry out/curbside
|West Town Tap
|Carry Out
|Hungry Moose
|Carry Out or call for Delivery 309-213-1407. All your Moose Favorites Breakfast-Lunch-Dinner
|Avanti’s Ristorante
|Curbside Carry Out and Delivery Available
|Barrack’s Hospitality Group
|Call In- Pick up and Delivery available.
|Bearded Owl Brewing, LLC
|Beers to-go, call/order ahead
|Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano
|Curbside Carry Out and Door Dash Delivery Available
|Cayenne
|Carry Out and Door Dash Available
|Cerno’s Bar & Grill Elmwood
|Carry Out Only
|Country Club BBQ
|Carry Out/Curbside Orders
|Cracked Pepper Catering
|Boxed Lunches Available to order- call in.
|Cyd’s in the Park
|Carry Out only and Market Open!
|Dac’s Smokehouse
|Curbside Pickup and Delivery Available and Catering
|The Fox Pub and Cafe
|Curbside Pick Up
|Illinois Valley Yacht Club
|limited menu carry-out 3/17-3/20 from 4-7pm to members & non-members
|Industry Brewing Company
|Carry Out and Door Dash
|Jennin Village
|Carry Out or call for delivery (309) 966-0986
|Kenny’s Westside
|Curbside Delivery
|Kickapoo Creek Winery, Inc.
|To Go Orders
|Los Cabos Cantina & Grill
|Dine-In closed until 3/30, Carry Out/Delivery available
|Kouri’s Pub
|To Go Orders
|Lariat Steakhouse
|To Go Orders
|Oliver’s Pizza & Pub
|Curbside Service available
|Rumbergers Wings
|Carry Out and Delivery Options Available
|Smo-King Pit
|Walk Up window Open.
|Suite Fire Bar + Grille
|Curbside Breakfast & Dinner
|Sugar Woodfire Bistro and Gourmet Treats
|Carry Out and Door Dash Available
|Theo’s
|Call Ahead and Curbside Pick Up
|Thyme Kitchen & Craft Beer
|Carry Out and Door Dash Available
|Untamed Chef
|Curbside Delivery, Call Ahead
|The Nut House featuring Jane’s Sweet Addictions
|Online Orders and Free Delivery
|The Other Dawg
|Drive Through, Curb Side 10am -4pm Mon-Sat
|W.E. Sullivans
|Local Delivery, Take Out, Curbside (11am-2pm, 4pm-8pm)
|Peoria Pizza Works
|Carry out or Call for Delivery (309) 682-5446 Pizza, Pasta, Burgers, and more.
|Trefzger’s Bakery
|Pick Up’s Available
|East Peoria
|BBQ Smokewagon
|Drive-Thru, Delivery, Carryout, DoorDash
|Mickie’s Pizzeria
|Carry out/ curbside
|The 5th Quarter
|Curbside/Carryout, varying hours, 309-713-3436
|Basta Eastport
|Carryout, Monday – Friday 11:00 am – 2:00 pm & 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 4:00 pm – 9:00pm Saturday, 309-699-8792
|Davis Bros.
|Curbside, Fri & Sat 11-1 and 3-9, Sun Noon-7p, (309) 694-0990
|Firehouse Pizza & Pub
|Curbside/Delivery, 11AM-830PM, (309) 698-9111
|Kuchie’s On The Water
|Pickup, Call for hours, 309-427-3000
|Tequila’s Mexican Bar & Grill
|Carryout, 11AM-9PM, 309.694.2685
|Jonah’s Seafood House & 2601 Oyster Bar
|Market and Bake Shop Remain Open; To Go Orders only
|Michaels Italian Feast
|Carry Out or Delivery. Call or order online. Sandwiches, Pasta, Pizza, and more.
|Germantown Hills
|Germantown Grille
|Delivery over $20/Curbside, 11AM-8PM , (309) 383-3030
|Kouri’s
|Curbside, 3PM-8PM, 309-383-4551
|Michaels Italian Feast
|Carry Out or Delivery. Call or order online. Sandwiches, Pasta, Pizza, and more.
|Washington
|Le Bakery on the Square
|Delivery, Curbside Pickup
|The Blend
|Pickup/Drive-thru, 8AM-5PM, (309) 444-3700
|Blue Margaritas
|Pickup/Delivery OVER $25, call for hours, (309) 481-5363
|Bernardi’s Italian Restaurant
|Pickup/Delivery, Tues-Thur: 430pm-730pm Fri-Sun: 4pm-8pm, 309-745-5505
|Kep’s Sports Bar & Grill
|Curbside. 11AM-8PM, (309) 444-1974
|Michaels Italian Feast
|Carry Out or Delivery. Call or order online. Sandwiches, Pasta, Pizza, and more.
|Eureka
|Michaels Italian Feast
|Carry Out or Delivery. Call or order online. Sandwiches, Pasta, Pizza, and more.
|The Bowling Alley
|Curbside, 11AM-1PM, (309) 467-3231
|Caleri’s Cafe & Bakery
|Pickup, 6:30 AM – 8:00 PM, (309) 304-1087
|The Outpost
|Carryout, call for hours, (309) 467-4032
|Cornerstone Family Restaurant
|Curbside service from 11:00-1:00 and 4:30pm-6:30pm call 467-5472
|Morton
|Sucre Sweets and Socials
|Curbside pick up
|The Forge Steakhouse
|Curbside pick up
|The Cookery
|Curbside pick up
|Eli’s Coffee Shop
|Curbside, Sunday: 7:00am-5:00pm Monday-Saturday: 6:00am-9:00pm, (309) 263-0507
|Firehouse Pizza
|Curbside/Delivery, 11:00 AM – 8:30 PM, (309) 291-0911
|Kemp 208
|Pickup, 11AM-6:30PM, (309) 263-4446
|Leaves ‘n Beans
|Drive-thru/Pickup, 7AM-2PM, 309-321-8481
|Schooners
|Drive-thru, 4-8PM, 309-263-9969
|The Confectionery
|Carry Out- Curbside pick up
|Knoxville
|Big Catz BBQ
|Carry out/ curbside
|Mossville
|Ricks Crispy Chicken
|Drive thru-pickup serving truckers too!
|Pekin
|2-P’s Pizza
|Curbside, call for hours, (309) 353-6000
|Avanti’s
|Carryout/Delivery at all locations, 10:30AM-8PM, 309-346-3400
|Cranwill’s Rootbeer Stand
|Drive-thru/Curbside, 10:30AM-8PM, (309) 346-4666
|Jimbo’s Jumbo
|Carryout/Delivery, 11AM-7PM, 309.353.9757
|Maquet’s Rail House
|Curbside, 11-AM-8PM, (309) 620-8072
|McCritters
|Curbside, 10:30AM-6:45PM, (309) 642-6556
|Our Inn Place
|Delivery/Drive Thru, 10-AM-9PM (8PM for Delivery), (309) 347-7777
|Sangalli’s
|Curbside/Delivery, Call for hours, 309-620-8413
|Yesterday’s Bar and Grill
|Curbside, call for hours, (309) 346-3255
|Mackinaw
|Tea Room at the Depot
|Pickup, 11AM-2PM, 309-359-4834
|Tremont
|Eli’s Coffee Shop
|Drive-thru/Curbside, Sunday: 7:00am-5:00pm Monday-Saturday: 6:00am-9:00pm, (309) 263-0507
|Jack’s Cafe
|Curbside/To-go, Mon-Friday 10:30am-7pm Saturday-Sunday 9am-2pm, (309) 925-2233
|Perdue’s
|Pickup/Curbside, Mon- Closed•Tues•Wed•Thurs- 4PM-8PM Friday•Saturday- 11AM-8PM•Sunday-11AM-7PM,
(309) 925-5200
|Delavan
|Common Ground Cafe
|Curbside, 8:30AM-1:30PM, (309) 244-3019
|The Farmhouse
|Curbside, Lunch 11-2 Supper 5-8:30 ,309-244-7386
|Olde Towne Grille
|Curbside/Delivery, call for hours, (309) 244-7766
|Metamora
|Hanover’s Pub
|Curbside, Closed Sunday&Monday Tues-Saturday 12-9PM, (309) 367-4500
|Roanoke
|Caleri’s Cafe & Bakery
|Pickup, 6:30 AM – 8:00 PM, (309) 923-9720
|The Pizza Place
|Carryout, re-opens March 28th; call for hours , 309-923-7111