Which GoWise USA air fryer is best?

Air frying foods has taken the world by storm recently, and with the increased popularity comes dozens and dozens of options. If you want to save some money on your new air fryer, consider going with a GoWise USA model. They cost less than most models but still have the capacities, power and functions to fry foods just as well.

The best GoWise USA air fryer is the GoWise USA 5.8-quart Air Fryer. Its included accessories make it the perfect starter set, and it’s big enough to cook for several people.

What to know before you buy a GoWise USA air fryer

How it works

Air fryers are a surprisingly complex appliance that requires several moving parts to properly function.

First , an electrical coil, similar to a stovetop burner, is suspended above the food to provide direct heat.

, an electrical coil, similar to a stovetop burner, is suspended above the food to provide direct heat. Secondly , a fan above the coil pushes the superheated air and causes it to swirl around your food, surrounding it in a similar manner to standard deep frying.

, a fan above the coil pushes the superheated air and causes it to swirl around your food, surrounding it in a similar manner to standard deep frying. Thirdly , like deep frying, air fryers still require some oil. They just use a splash which is then converted into droplets that mist the oil over your food as it swirls in the air current.

, like deep frying, air fryers still require some oil. They just use a splash which is then converted into droplets that mist the oil over your food as it swirls in the air current. Lastly, the moisture inside the food is converted into steam by the heat, which is then swirled around the food to finish the cooking process.

Size and capacity

GoWise USA air fryers have an external size and an internal capacity.

Size: Most GoWise USA air fryers are roughly 1 foot by 1 by 1 foot, with some adding a few inches here and there.

Most GoWise USA air fryers are roughly 1 foot by 1 by 1 foot, with some adding a few inches here and there. Capacity: GoWise USA air fryers have capacities as small as 2.75 quarts and as large as 14.7 quarts. Take note that smaller or larger capacities don’t subtract or add much to the external size, respectively. Additionally, you’ll want roughly 2.5 quarts of capacity for each person you intended to cook for.

What to look for in a quality GoWise USA air fryer

Wattage

Wattage is a measure of how much power a GoWise USA air fryer has. The higher the wattage, the better, faster and more evenly it will be able to cook. Most air fryers have wattages of 800-2,100. Keep in mind that your kitchen outlets may not be able to power high wattages — double-check before purchasing.

Cooking temperatures

GoWise USA air fryers don’t all offer the same range of temperatures. Most go down to 150-200 degrees and up to 300-400 degrees. A wider range means you’ll be better able to fine-tune your recipe.

You also need to consider how finely you can choose your temperature in the available range. Some only go in 100-degree increments, while others can be as fine as 25 degrees.

How much you can expect to spend on a GoWise USA air fryer

GoWise USA air fryers are considered budget models. Most of their units cost $60-$150 with their largest and most powerful models rarely costing more than $200.

GoWise USA air fryer FAQ

Can I use metal and foil in a GoWise USA air fryer?

A. Yes. Air fryers don’t use the same cooking process as microwaves so that appliance’s weak points aren’t present here. That said, air fryers have their own weakness: They need to maintain full and proper airflow. So, if you use aluminum foil or other baking wrappers, make sure not to block any vents or fans.

Is air frying foods really better for you?

A. Yes, though not as much as most people think. First, air fryers still require a touch of oil to properly fry — they just use a dollop vs. an entire container. Secondly, the types of foods your air frying have more effect on healthiness than the method of cooking. An air-fried doughnut is going to be just as unhealthy as a deep-fried doughnut.

What’s the best GoWise USA air fryer to buy?

Top GoWise USA air fryer

GoWise USA 5.8-Quart Air Fryer With Accessories

What you need to know: This is the perfect starter set for air frying.

What you’ll love: It has eight presets for common foods such as chicken, pork, beef and fries. It has a built-in alarm to remind you to shake your foods in 5-, 10- or 15-minute increments. Accessories include a baking pan, pizza pan and a silicone pot holder.

What you should consider: Some consumers had rare issues after a few months of use where the pot holder would detach even when the safety systems are in place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top GoWise USA air fryer for the money

GoWise USA 3.7-Quart Air Fryer

What you need to know: This is perfect for one- or two-person households.

What you’ll love: It has several presets, including fries, cake and fish, plus comes in four colors. It has a digital screen and can cook foods for up to 30 minutes at temperatures of 170-400 degrees. It includes a recipe book with 50 recipes to try.

What you should consider: Some customers had rare issues with overheating or ceasing to work after a few months of use. Others had problems with disconnecting baskets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

GoWise USA Deluxe 12.7-quart 15-in-1 Air Fryer

What you need to know: This beastly machine is an investment but it can handle almost anything you throw in it.

What you’ll love: It has the functions, presets and included accessories to cover a huge range of cooking techniques, including rotisseries, kebabs, baking and, yes, air frying. It comes in six colors and is also available in a 14.7-quart size. It includes a 50-recipe cookbook to get you started.

What you should consider: Some purchasers had issues with customer service and claiming the one-year warranty when minor defects occurred. It’s too expensive unless you use it regularly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

