Which pet fountain is best?

Pets can be pretty picky, especially with their food and water. And why shouldn’t they be? While many use a bowl for their animals, they can leave water standing and present added bacteria and debris risks. Alternatively, pet fountains can help keep your pet’s water filtered and flowing for a significant reduction in debris while simultaneously encouraging pets to drink more water.

The PetSafe Ceramic Pet Fountain is an excellent choice that most animals love, offering a replaceable filter and a simple design.

What to know before you buy a pet fountain

Your pet

Your pet is the most crucial consideration when choosing a pet fountain. If you have a cat, dog or something else, you can find a wide range of fountains offering clean, flowing drinking water for your pet.

Most importantly, your pet’s size will determine which fountain sizes are suitable. However, pets may also have particular preferences which can influence your choice. For example, many cats love faucet-style flowing water, which may encourage them to drink more water — an essential benefit as cats are known for not drinking enough water.

Pet fountain types

Most pet fountains operate upon the same basic principles. Still, you can find them varying in style from one model to another. Standard pet fountains can usually be classified as faucet-style fountains, bowl-style, or multilevel fountains.

Faucet-style: Faucet-style pet fountains include a spout, not unlike what you find with a human faucet. These are commonly loved by cats, though most mammals can benefit from this fountain style.

Bowl-style: Bowl-style fountains feature a simplified bowl shape with a pump mechanism keeping the water flowing. These are the most common fountain types, and they're especially approachable for animals who are new to fountain-style drinking.

Multilevel: Multilevel pet fountains offer multiple levels of cascading water, which some pets find engaging.

Pet fountain types and styles may also include crossover between styles. The best type of fountain depends heavily on the preferences of the individual pet.

Replacement filters

Since nearly every pet fountain includes a filter, it’s also important to remember you’ll need to replace this filter every so often. You may also consider buying a fountain with easy-to-find filters. You can also buy a fountain with replacement filters to hold you over for months and sometimes even years.

What to look for in a quality pet fountain

Filtered

Most importantly, a good pet fountain should have a water filter. Water filters in pet fountains keep the water clean for your pet. Additionally, choosing a fountain with an easy-to-replace filter will save you the hassle down the road.

Flowing water

Along with keeping the water clean through the use of a filter, pet fountains also keep water flowing to avoid bacteria, dust and debris buildups. In addition, flowing water can help encourage animals to drink more water by making the experience a little more engaging. This can be particularly useful for sensitive cats, dogs and other small mammals.

Capacity

One of the main differences among pet fountains is their water capacity. Pet fountain capacities can range from 50-450 ounces. Fountains with larger reservoirs don’t need to be replaced as often, while those with smaller water capacities may be most suited for smaller animals.

How much you can expect to spend on a pet fountain

For cheap pet fountains, you can expect to pay at least $20. However, most buyers can find a high-quality fountain that works for their pets for $35-$75.

Pet fountain FAQ

Are pet fountains safe?

A. Pet fountains are not only safe, they actually make your pet’s drinking water cleaner than a bowl, making the water safer for your pet to consume. However, it might be worth choosing one that doesn’t present any potential safety issues for your pet such as being knocked over, especially if you have a large animal.

Do they make battery-operated pet fountains?

A. Yes. You can find an array of battery-operated pet fountains from online retailers, though they aren’t as common as wall outlet-powered fountains.

What’s the best pet fountain to buy?

Top pet fountain

PetSafe Drinkwell Seascape Ceramic Pet Water Fountain for Cats and Small Dogs

What you need to know: This fountain boasts a minimal, modern style and makes drinking water more appealing and hygienic for small and medium pets.

What you’ll love: Most pets love the moving water in this fountain. It’s also dishwasher-safe and includes 70 ounces of water capacity. The water pump and filter also keep water circulating and clean, making it an extra hygienic option for pets.

What you should consider: Some buyers said this unit was easily breakable due to its ceramic material.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pet fountain for the money

Catit Senses 2.0 Flower Cat Water-Drinking Fountain

What you need to know: This drinking fountain has a cute flower design, and it features variable flow control for adjusting water speed to your cat’s preferences.

What you’ll love: This pet fountain includes three water flow speeds and holds up to three liters of water. It includes an LED night light and a water level indicator for when it’s time to replace the water. This can also be purchased in either blue or green designs.

What you should consider: This fountain is designed specifically for cats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ORSDA Stainless Steel Pet Fountain for Cats and Small to Medium Dogs

What you need to know: This durable stainless steel pet fountain works well for residences with multiple animals, and it offers quieter operation than most.

What you’ll love: This fountain is scratch-resistant and includes a locking lid that won’t spill even when tipped. Purchase also comes with a silicone mat, six replacement filters and three cleaning brushes.

What you should consider: A few buyers said this fountain’s pump failed quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

