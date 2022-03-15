Which SD memory card is best?

SD memory cards are widely used today, and while they may all look the same, there are some key differences to note to ensure they’re compatible with your hardware. Still, checking your device’s hardware is fairly straightforward if you know what you’re looking for. Mostly, you’ll want to figure out what type of SD card you need and how much storage you need before making a purchase. This Lexar 128 GB SD Memory Card is perfect for SDXC SD card systems and offers plenty of memory.

What to know before you buy an SD memory card

Use

Depending on how you plan to use your SD card and how much storage you need, some cards may work better or worse — or not at all — for what you need. The best SD memory cards should have enough storage for your needs. Whether you’re a casual photographer, professional videographer or just need hardware for moving files around, SD cards are an excellent tool.

Types of SD memory cards

SD memory cards come in three main configurations: standard SD and newer SDHC and SDXC cards. SD, SDHC and SDXC memory cards all feature the same physical hardware, though older devices may not support newer SDHC and SDXC memory card hardware. Many modern SDXC- and SDHC-compatible devices do support original SD cards, though older SD-only devices may not support SDXC or SDHC memory cards. For that reason, it’s important to check the supported memory card types on your device to ensure compatibility.

MicroSD cards and adapters

MicroSD cards feature entirely different physical hardware than standard SD, SDHC and SDXC cards. MicroSD cards are supported by many devices, including the commonly used Nintendo Switch. While microSD cards are smaller than SD cards, you can also find microSD memory card adapters that let you use the storage devices with standard SD card ports.

What to look for in a quality SD memory card

Storage capacity

An SD card’s storage capacity is the most obvious factor that buyers consider when choosing between models. Depending on how many and what size files you plan to store, you may require more or less storage capacity. Different media forms also require different storage capacities. For example, those shooting high-resolution video will require more storage than those shooting casual photos. Others using SD cards for simple file transfers may not require as much storage. SD cards, whether standard or microSD, can range in storage capacity from as low as 2 GB to as much as 1 TB.

Compatibility

Ultimately, it’s important to check your device for SDHC and SDXC compatibility. It’s also worth checking whether you have an SD or microSD port, as the two are not the same size and can’t be used interchangeably. Ultimately, newer technology can typically support older, standard SD technology, though older standard SD devices may not necessarily support newer SDHC or SDXC cards.

Durability and carrying cases

SD cards are one of the more durable pieces of equipment used for file storage. Most SD cards are rated for things like moisture, temperature changes and X-rays, which can be harmful to some electronics. While they are durable, many also elect to get SD cards that include carrying cases. This can avoid putting that durability to the test, without compromising how much travel you may need to take with your memory card.

How much you can expect to spend on SD memory cards

Cheap SD memory cards may cost as little as $10. SD cards with higher storage and faster file processing will usually range from $30-$250.

SD memory cards FAQ

What kind of SD memory cards should you use for 4K video?

A. Ultimately, the type of SD memory card you need may be heavily limited by your equipment. In general, however, SDXC and SDHC provide improved transfer speeds and performance over regular SD Cards. Check your camera’s or video camera’s compatibility for SDXC and SDHC memory cards. Whether you can use SDHC and SDXC memory cards or you need regular SD cards, choosing one with a high volume of file storage is key for 4K video.

Do SD memory cards wear out?

A. Yes. SD memory cards do wear out after long periods of use, and to varying degrees depending on how the SD card is manufactured. In most cases, an SD card will offer the user over 10 years of life.

What are the best SD memory cards to buy?

Top SD memory card

Lexar Professional 128 GB 2000x UHS-II SDXC SD Memory Card

What you need to know: This memory card offers extremely high file transfer speeds and plenty of space for the needs of most.

What you’ll love: This offers transfer speeds up to 300MB/s and total storage of 128 GB. It’s also more durable than most memory cards and is rated for water, temperature, X-ray and vibration-proofing.

What you should consider: The 128 GB is the largest available size for this memory card.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top SD memory card for the money

SanDisk Ultra 128 GB Class 10 UHS-I SDXC SD Memory Card

What you need to know: For how affordable this memory card is, it offers a sturdy construction and decent file transfer speeds.

What you’ll love: This memory card comes with SDXC hardware and moves files at rates up to 80 MB/s. It’s compatible with SDHC-I and SDXC-I devices. It can also be purchased in storage capacities up to 256 GB or as low as 16 GB.

What you should consider: While this memory card is great for HD video, it may not be suitable for those shooting in 4K.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsung EVO Plus 512 GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card

What you need to know: If you need a Micro SD card, this unit offers an impressive amount of memory with even higher transfer rates than most full-size SD cards.

What you’ll love: With transfer speeds up to 90 MB/s, this microSD is extremely fast. It also holds an amazing 512 GB of memory and is surprisingly durable, despite its small size. It’s a great option for those shooting 4K video with microSD slots or a converting full SD-sized card with a micro port.

What you should consider: This memory card isn’t suitable for a full-sized SD card slot, unless you have an SD card converter with a microSD port.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

