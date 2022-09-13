New York Fashion Week happens twice each year. The first event takes place in February and the second happens in September.

What we learned at NYFW

A fashion week brings together designers, brands, buyers, media and fans to create an event that serves as the wind and rudder for the current and upcoming seasons. It influences trends and guides the industry to a destination that was unknown before the event. One of the biggest, most important fashion weeks in the world is New York Fashion Week.

Trends that emerged at NYFW

The focus is on the waist

This week, the focus was on the waist — particularly the belt. Some models wore broad, oversized belts that covered from the hips to the bottom of the ribs. However, there were just as many outfits that were drawing attention to the midsection with chains and glittering ropes.

Browns and pinks are in

We’re not talking about subdued pastels. The browns at this fall event were rich and chocolatey, while the pinks were a vibrant candy color.

Space dyeing is trending

Another popular trend on the runway was space dyeing. Space dyeing gives yarn a multicolored effect that’s vaguely reminiscent of tie-dye. However, the overall effect is much different because of the texture of the yarn and the random way the colors line up.

Sparkles are looking bright this season

One popular trend in this week’s clothing was reflective material. Glitter, sequins, sparkles and more — the flashier the clothing, the better.

Maxi dresses are still in

Long dresses have not gone out of style. If anything, they’re more flamboyant than ever. Looks ran the gamut, including puffy, slinky and sparkling, in hot pinks and rich browns.

Ribs and shoulders, anyone?

Tastefully revealing a little skin is a timeless fashion trend. On the runway, earth-toned, off-the-shoulder dresses were big. For those with a little more daring, tops that revealed the lower ribs were popular.

Corsets and bustiers, courtesy of ‘Bridgerton’

We don’t really know if “Bridgerton” was the inspiration, but bustiers and corsets worn as outer garments were prevalent at this fall’s event.

Tweed gets a reboot

A reboot is something normally reserved for movies and TV, but after this year, tweed will get a fresh start. Many designers repurposed the fabric, moving it from elbows to flirty, revealing tops, pants and skirts.

9 trending pieces you can buy now

Michael Michael Kors Leather Stretch Faux Snakeskin Belt

This faux snakeskin leather belt is 2.75 inches wide, making it a fashionable, attention-getting cinch that provides a stylish accent to your ensemble.

Sold by Macy’s

Steve Madden Women’s Resin Dangling Charm Chain Belt

When worn with a mocha top and bottom, this chic chain belt will give your fall look a bold pop that lets people have a glimpse of your edgy personality.

Sold by Macy’s

BCX Juniors’ Space-Dyed Tie-Hem Top

This cozy cranberry space-dyed top is perfect for family gatherings or a casual date night to an autumn event.

Sold by Macy’s

PrettyGuide Women’s Sparkly Sequin Tank Top

According to NYFW, sparkles are in. The gorgeous gold, coffee and black blend in this top is a fun and flashy option.

Sold by Amazon

Betsy and Adam Ruched Cutout Bodycon Dress

This stunning off-the-shoulder, ruched, bodycon dress would make Elle Woods envious with its monochromatic vibrant pink color.

Sold by Macy’s

Verdusa Women’s O Ring Cutout Maxi Dress

This strikingly elegant maxi dress checks all the right Fashion Week boxes. It’s long, chocolate brown and has tantalizingly tasteful cutouts just under the ribs.

Sold by Amazon

Parthea Satin Spaghetti Strap Bustier Top

If a racier look is more your style, this brown satin top has a bold bustier style that would make it perfect for an event or special night out.

Sold by Amazon

Calvin Klein Women’s Tweed Pencil Skirt

This tweed pencil skirt is smart and stylish. It pairs well with earthy tones and is appropriate for office attire or a friendly date.

Sold by Macy’s

SweatyRocks Hot Pink Tweed Mini Skirt

This hot pink tweed mini skirt is the definition of fun and flirty. You can wear it to work and head right out to happy hour without needing to change.

Sold by Amazon

