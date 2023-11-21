Find top deals on TVs, tech and headphones at Best Buy

Best Buy is the place to shop for electronics and appliances on Cyber Monday. Happening Nov. 27, the huge sales event is known for its significant price cuts on hot items such as TVs, video games, headphones, laptops, tablets, speakers and other electronics.

A few of the hottest deals available include a Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 Laptop and a Sony 65-Inch Class Bravia OLED Smart TV. We’ve rounded up the top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals, so keep an eye on our page for the deepest discounts.

Last updated on Nov. 22, 2023, at 10:54 a.m. PT.

Top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

You can snag a high-end smart TV for a great price on Cyber Monday. You’ll want to consider the size, but the best TVs are made with QLED and OLED technology for crisp visuals and rich colors and feature user-friendly interfaces with plenty of smart functions.

42% OFF

OLED TVs are hands-down the best for those who want crystal-clear picture quality, deep blacks and lifelike visuals. They’re expensive, but you can save over $1,000 on this 65-inch smart TV. The Bravia Core app offers hundreds of 4K UHD titles for streaming, and the game mode optimizes settings for fluid, fast-paced gaming.

40% OFF

This upright vacuum is excellent for lifting dirt from carpet and hard floors, and the self-cleaning head adjusts to surfaces of different heights. It rides on a ball for easy maneuvering, and the instant-release wand makes it easier to get to hard-to-reach areas. Plus, it has a bagless design and stair-cleaning tools.

36% OFF

A 2-in-1 laptop is perfect for those who want the functionality of a high-powered laptop and the flexibility of a tablet. This laptop has 16GB of RAM for efficient multitasking, making it suitable for graphic editing, video editing and gaming, and the bright 15.6-inch AMOLED screen is perfect for streaming HD TV shows and movies.

25% OFF

This portable speaker is an upgrade from your smartphone’s built-in speaker and is excellent for hiking, jogging, biking and lounging with friends at the park, beach or backyard. It can be paired with Siri and Google Assistant, and you can sync it with other Bose Bluetooth speakers for more volume.

20% OFF

A mini fridge is perfect for any office, bedroom, basement or living space where you want cold snacks and beverages nearby. This mini fridge has a spacious 4.4-cubic-foot interior, a reversible door, adjustable shelving and a temperature-control dial ranging from 2 to 50 degrees. Plus, It’s Energy Star-certified, consuming less power and helping you save on your electric bill.

24% OFF

This Chromebook is excellent for students and office workers who want something lightweight and fast. It has 8GB of memory for efficient multitasking and a 14-inch touch display with an Intel UHD graphics card. The 360-degree flip design lets you use it as a tablet for comfortable screen sharing or streaming.

30% OFF

If you want an immersive experience while watching your favorite movies and TV shows, we recommend hooking up this sound bar to your TV. The Vertical Surround Engine reproduces sound that feels like it’s coming from every direction, and Smart Calibration analyzes the environment and tweaks audio settings based on the acoustic layout for superior performance.

Headphones deals

Headphones are excellent for private listening and can make daily commuting or workouts more fun. For Cyber Monday, Best Buy offers discounts on premium headphones with neat features, such as noise canceling, hands-free controls and wireless charging, from top brands like Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony and Skullcandy.

50% OFF

These wireless headphones boast JBL’s high-quality signature sound and feature adaptive noise canceling for drowning out external noise, letting you focus on the music. Ambient Aware lets you tune into your surroundings, and the integrated microphones allow you to manage calls hands-free.

33% OFF

This headset works with various gaming consoles, including PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC, and offers a lag-free wireless connection. The 3D audio provides spatial surround sound for an immersive gaming experience, and settings and buttons can be managed through the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app.

Tablet deals

Tablets are one of the hottest electronics you’ll find significant price drops on during Cyber Monday. Watch for tablet sales from top electronics brands such as Samsung, Apple and Google.

11% OFF

The iPad is one of the most popular tablets because of its high-quality build, user-friendly operating system and premium specs. This iPad has a crisp 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an M1 Bionic chip for ultra-fast performance and a 12-megapixel wide camera for capturing stunning photos and video.

Gaming deals

10% OFF

Now is your chance to get into video gaming with Microsoft’s hugely popular Xbox Series X console. It comes with one wireless controller and has 1TB of storage. That is more than enough to download all the latest games, such as Starfield and Forza Motorsport. It is compatible with 4K TVs and features Dolby Atmos for headphones and Dolby Vision HDR. When we tested it, we found it had great quality-of-life gaming features, unmatched backward compatibility and top-notch visuals and performance.

17% OFF

Want to explore distant worlds from the comfort of your couch? Movies and console video games can get you there, but few gadgets are as effective as a virtual reality setup like this one. We tested this headset and loved how easy it was to set up (it comes with everything you need to get started). It features 3D positional audio and stunning graphics, and there are no wires that you can trip over. The bundle includes the Quest 2 headset, two touch controllers, a charging cable and a silicone facial interface.

33% OFF

It is never a bad idea to have an extra controller if you have an Xbox console. Available in several cool colors, it has all the familiar buttons and layout that millions of gamers are used to. But it’s not just for Xbox, as it is compatible with any Windows-based computer through the included USB cable. We tested it and appreciated that it offered great ergonomics and comfort as well as versatile charging options.

28% OFF

Just as with an Xbox, you can never have too many PlayStation 5 controllers. This is crucial when you want to play split-screen games such as FIFA or Madden with friends. The PlayStation 5 comes with only one controller, so you can choose from several colors to differentiate your spare for when you need it.

33% OFF

Zipping around the race track is lots of fun when playing with a controller, but take your video-game driving to the next level with this steering wheel and pedal bundle. Compatible with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, the steering wheel features dual-motor force feedback and quiet helical gearing for taking those corners in style. The pressure-sensitive nonlinear pedals provide an accurate braking feeling and have adjustable pedal faces for finer control.

15% OFF

If you have an Xbox and a PlayStation, this is the perfect headset for you. In addition to being compatible with those consoles, it can also be used on PC and the Nintendo Switch. The headset features generous 50-millimeter Nanoclear audio drivers for spatial sound, several microphones for noise-canceling, and a rechargeable battery that lasts over 12 hours.

20% OFF

Starfield marks game studio Bethesda’s first new universe in over 25 years, and it is set in the year 2330. It presents a future where humanity has become a spacefaring civilization, colonizing planets beyond our solar system. Players join Constellation, the last group of space explorers, to seek rare artifacts across the galaxy. The game offers unparalleled freedom, allowing you to create your own character and embark on an epic journey to uncover humanity’s greatest mystery.

16% OFF

Want to get going with Xbox gaming but not sure what to get? This bundle will have you exploring distant worlds in no time. It features the all-digital Xbox Series S console, one wireless controller and three months of access to Game Pass, where you can download and play hundreds of free games. It has a 512GB internal hard drive, which is more than enough space for plenty of games. It is compatible with TVs that feature Dolby Digital, Dolby TrueHD and DTS, and can output at a maximum resolution of 4K.

When do Best Buy Cyber Monday deals start?

Best Buy is already offering plenty of excellent deals on electronics and appliances. Cyber Monday is on Nov. 27 this year, and while you can shop now for early deals, the best discounts will most likely be on the day of and during the weekend between Black Friday (Nov. 24) and Cyber Monday.

