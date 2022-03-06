Which Grinch costumes for adults are best?

The Grinch is perhaps the most fun wintertime character in recent years, so it’s no wonder that the best Grinch costumes for adults are wildly popular.

That stated, it’s an easy costume for manufacturers to get wrong. Sometimes the face can look downright scary or the fur covering is “off.” The best ones will give you an authentic look, great value for your money and a quality suit. A top choice is PAFIGA Green Big Monster Costume, which isn’t the Grinch by name but strikes a perfect resemblance.

What to know before you buy a Grinch costume for adults

Holiday attire is optional

Some of the best Grinch costumes for adults come with a Santa Claus jacket and hat sewn on. Suppose you want to wear your ensemble without the attached holiday attire, or perhaps you want to use it as a Halloween costume. In that case, you should consider picking up a Grinch costume without any clothing attached so you can customize it to fit your needs.

Consider the mask

Some of the less expensive Grinch costumes don’t come with a mask, and that can be great if you are good with face paint. The benefit of face paint is that it gives you the freedom to emote and breathe a little easier while dressed up.

However, the best Grinch costumes for adults come with a couple of mask versions too. One option is the more realistic mask, as seen in the live-action film. The other option is a cartoon mask with an exaggerated head and features. Which one is best for you is a matter of preference.

Put your Grinch costume on in order

The best Grinch costume for adults might be a challenge to put on if you don’t do it in the correct order. To make your dress-up process a little easier, start with your pants and shoes, then add your belly if you’ve decided to use one. Next, slide on your top and belt. The last items you will want to add are your mask, hat and gloves.

Using that order will give you ample opportunities to make sure that everything is secure and comfortable without having to put on and remove items repeatedly.

What to look for in a quality Grinch costume for adults

Mask features

If you’ve decided to go with a mask, ensure that the features have hit the mark you’re going for. The best Grinch costume for adults will include a mask that captures the Grinch’s mischievous expression without being scary for younger audiences if you’re using it during the holiday season.

Hand and foot coverage

The best Grinch costume for adults will include hand and foot coverings that complement the bodysuit. Not all of them need to match the green fur suit because some sets utilize red velvet gloves and socks to match the Santa Claus hat and jacket. However, they need to include something to cover your hands and feet. Costumes that don’t come with anything to cover those regions tend to look odd.

Items to look for

You will not need a lot of accessories to portray the Grinch accurately. The best Grinch costume for adults will come with a green fur bodysuit, as well as a red velvet hat and matching jacket. It will also give you a belt, red velvet or green fur hand and foot coverings and a mask.

How much you can expect to spend on a Grinch costume for adults

You will be able to find the best Grinch costume for adults between $90-$150.

Grinch costume for adults FAQ

How can you bring your new Grinch costume to the next level?

A. To sport the best Grinch costume for adults, strap a pillow or inexpensive Santa belly on under your costume and capture the Grinch’s figure.

How can you make your Grinch costume last?

A. Follow the instructions on the label, but most times, you will want to invest in dry cleaning so that it’s done properly.

What’s the best Grinch costume for adults to buy?

Top Grinch costume for adults

PAFIGA Green Big Monster Costume

What you need to know: This is the best Grinch costume for adults because it’s realistic, high-quality, comes in sizes small to 3XL and it’s a great value.

What you’ll love: It includes a red velvet jacket with fur trim, as well as a matching red velvet hat and socks. It also provides a belt, green fur pants with an elastic waist, matching hands and a high-quality mask.

What you should consider: Some might not like the holiday attire that is attached to the suit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Grinch costume for adults for the money

PONGONE Green Pants Green Bottoms with Fur Long Trousers

What you need to know: This is the best Grinch costume for adults who either have their own mask or can do their own Grinch makeup.

What you’ll love: This six-piece Grinch set comes with matching green fur pants and gloves with a belt. It also gives you matching red velvet socks, a hat and a Santa Claus top. It’s available in sizes XS-3XL.

What you should consider: The quality might be lacking, but the look isn’t.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dr. Seuss The Grinch Deluxe Costume with Full Mask for Adults

What you need to know: This cartoon Grinch-inspired costume will give you the freedom to dress it up however you want.

What you’ll love: It includes a zip-up fur bodysuit with matching gloves and bib. It’s also all green, so you can decide to wear whatever you want over it. The included mask depicts a more cartoon Grinch for those who prefer that look.

What you should consider: It’s only available in sizes S-L.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

