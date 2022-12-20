During sleep, your body naturally sheds dead skin cells, so wearing pajamas helps to prevent them from transferring to your sheets.

Which kids Christmas pajamas are best?

Christmas pajamas have been a tradition for years, whether you’re trying to match the whole family, looking for the most comfortable or getting the best picture, there are a plethora of options.

Pajamas come in a wide range of styles and fabrics, so finding the perfect one for your child can be challenging. At the rate kids grow, you likely don’t want to spend a fortune on pajamas that probably won’t be worn next year.

For a soft, comfortable set of pajamas in classic buffalo plaid, try Lazy One Flapjacks Plaid Bear Cheeks Onesie Pajamas. They offer a matching set for the whole family.

What to know before you buy kids Christmas pajamas

Comfort

Comfort is one of the most important factors when searching for the perfect pajamas. Getting a good picture with an unhappy child scratching or crying in uncomfortable pajamas can be a bit tricky. Find a style and design that will be pleasing to your child. Paying attention to style, fit and material can be the deciding factors on comfort.

Durability

Finding pajamas that will last wash after wash during the holiday season is helpful. Pajamas come in a wide variety of materials and patterns. Cotton, organic cotton, linen and bamboo are recommended for their breathability and durability. Fleece and jersey are popular materials, although they tend to be heavy and may not work well for warmer climates.

Size

If you’re shopping in-store, it’s easier to get a sense of the sizing on pajamas and if they’ll fit your child true to size. If you’re shopping online, be sure to read size guides to get a better idea of the fit of your chosen pajamas. Comfort and size go hand in hand, so make sure pajamas are cozy without being restrictive.

What to look for in quality kids Christmas pajamas

Style

Pajamas come in many different styles: onesies, footed, hooded or two-piece, to name a few. Keep in mind that every child is different. Some children may not find certain styles comfortable, such as footie pajamas. Styles with hoods or those pajamas with drawstrings aren’t recommended for younger children as they pose a strangulation hazard. Potty-training toddlers may find onesies or hooded pajamas difficult to use, making two-piece designs a better bet.

Material

Material is an important factor when choosing pajamas. Children have sensitive skin, so soft and gentle materials such as cotton, organic cotton, bamboo and linen tend to be the best options for absorbing moisture and may work better in warmer climates. Heavy materials like fleece or flannel aren’t recommended for warmer climates, though they’re comfortable for colder winters. Avoid polyester blends, as they tend to trap heat and moisture and could lead to overheating.

How much you can expect to spend on kids Christmas pajamas

Unless the pajamas will be worn for only a brief time, like in a photograph opportunity, don’t sacrifice safety, comfort and quality for cost. You can expect to pay anywhere from $10-$40 for decent-quality kids Christmas pajamas. Organic cotton, linen or bamboo may be priced higher.

Kids Christmas pajamas FAQ

Should I size up or down from my child’s current size?

A. Children grow fast, chances are this will be the only Christmas that your child will wear these pajamas, so find a fit that works for right now.

How do I know what’s comfortable for my child?

A. If your child will be in Christmas pajamas for more than a quick photo opportunity, make sure they’re comfortable. When uncomfortable, most children will fuss and cry or mess with the site of irritation. Not every style will work for every child.

Should I choose organic cotton over regular cotton?

A. Organic cotton is grown without the use of toxic substances and pesticides and is grown in healthier soil. Organic cotton tends to be softer, hypoallergenic and lasts longer than regular cotton. However, for seasonal Christmas pajamas, the extra cost for organic cotton may not be worth it if you’re trying to save money.

What are the best kids Christmas pajamas to buy?

Top kids Christmas pajamas

Lazy One Flapjack Bear Cheeks Onesie Pajamas

What you need to know: Lazy One Flapjack pajamas allow for the entire family to match, so be sure to get onesies for the whole family.

What you’ll love: These pajamas come in a wide variety of colors and holiday patterns. Sizing ranges from baby to adult men’s and women’s sizes. These cute matching onesies are made from 100% certified organic, preshrunk cotton. They’re super-soft, lightweight and machine-washable. They’re free from harmful dyes and chemicals.

What you should consider: Some customers have complained of shrinking. Since these are preshrunk, the manufacturer recommends washing in cold water and limiting drying time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids Christmas pajamas for the money

Family Feeling Striped 2-Piece Christmas Pajamas Set

What you need to know: These cute and comfy pajama sets will put a smile on their faces this holiday season.

What you’ll love: This two-piece style comes in a variety of colors, designs and sizes, including a candy cane stripe. It offers good quality for a low cost. These pajamas are 100% cotton and machine-washable.

What you should consider: Some consumers recommend to size up; the pajamas fit snugly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pajama Gram Classic Matching Family Pajamas

What you need to know: These pajamas are perfect for warmer climates.

What you’ll love: Match the entire family with these super-soft, cozy pajamas that offer a looser fit. They give you the look of flannel but with a lighter-weight cotton feel.

What you should consider: These pajamas aren’t flannel, they’re cotton with a flannel pattern, so they’re lighter weight than regular flannel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

