Summertime is great for jogging enthusiasts who like to run outdoors, but staying in shape might become more challenging as winter approaches. A gym membership is always an option, but a treadmill is a solution for those who would rather work out from the comfort of their home in the winter. While treadmills are notorious for being expensive, you can score some major savings during the upcoming Amazon October sale. Prime Big Deal Days will go live on Oct. 10 and 11, but you can now shop for early treadmill deals right now.

Best Amazon Prime Day treadmill deals

Urevo Walking Pad Treadmill 12% OFF + $50 OFF COUPON

This treadmill has a z-shaped bar that lets you rest your arm, making it easy to read or use your phone as you walk. The convenient foldable design makes it easy to store, and the 3-in-1 design offers walking, running, and strolling modes. The latter is a perfect option for folks who want to work while they walk.

Sunny Health and Fitness Performance Treadmill 5% OFF

With a double-deck running surface and an integrated shock absorption system, this treadmill offers superior comfort and stability for low-impact jogging. It provides 12 incline levels, four-speed levels, and Bluetooth speakers for listening to music or answering calls as you work out.

Sperax Treadmill-Walking Pad 30% OFF + $20 OFF COUPON

This 2-in-1 folding treadmill can support up to 280 pounds, and it’s equipped with a widened belt for increased moving space. Its integrated LED display lets you quickly glance at your speed, distance, calories burned, and workout duration. We also appreciate the inclusion of a remote control for quickly adjusting speeds.

