Which ​​NASA jacket is best?

Since the beginning of time, humanity has been fascinated, awed and somewhat frightened by the infinite universe that exists beyond the confines of our world. It is only thanks to organizations such as NASA that we can begin to understand the seemingly inexplicable, with its advancements in science and technology letting humanity see farther than it ever has before.

So it’s no surprise that NASA has its fair share of fans — and merchandise. The Wildswan NASA MA-1 Military Flight Jacket is a perfect jacket for those looking to show off their love of NASA and what they have done for humanity.

What you need to know before you buy a NASA jacket

What is NASA?

NASA is a U.S. government agency that studies the science and technologies involved with understanding space and runs America’s space program. NASA stands for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, founded in 1958 as an American response to the launch of the Soviet satellite Sputnik.

Since its inception, NASA has helped the world come to a better understanding of the cosmos, building several spacecraft and aiding in missions that took Americans into orbit and to the Moon, and has sent unmanned craft both to nearby planets and beyond the Solar System.

What does a NASA spacesuit look like?

NASA spacesuits are designed to serve several purposes, including space exploration and spacewalks. The spacesuits worn by NASA astronauts feature what is called the extravehicular mobility unit, also referred to as the EMU. These suits help keep astronauts safe during their spacewalks while also letting them take care of any tasks they might need to do outside the safety of a spacecraft.

What to look for in a quality NASA jacket

Composition

Many NASA jackets are made of either polyester or nylon. Many types of NASA jackets are either bombers or windbreakers, and a tough polyester composition is perfect for handling harsh winds. These materials are also durable and can hold up to the wear and tear of everyday use, even in harsher climates. However, NASA jackets are also made from natural materials such as cotton or twill.

Patches

Most NASA jackets feature several emblems, patches or designs representing NASA’s legacy. This includes the red, white and blue NASA symbol, designed in 1959 by James Modarelli, and affectionately nicknamed the “meatball.”

The agency’s other official symbol is the NASA seal, which bears its name in its entirety and the same familiar planet, stars and orbit design. These are the two official NASA symbols, but you see many other kinds of patches on NASA jackets as well.

How much you can expect to spend on a NASA jacket

The average NASA jacket costs between $30-$70, depending on its construction and durability. Certain jackets cost upward of $200, based on more authentic designs or replications of actual NASA jackets.

NASA jacket FAQ

What is the best way to wash a NASA jacket?

A. Many are machine washable and can be washed with cold water. However, pay attention to the care instructions before washing to avoid bleeding or shrinking.

How should a NASA jacket fit?

A. Because many are bomber jackets, they should fit like them. This means that the jacket should rest loosely on your hip, and the cuffs should not go well above your wrists.

What are the best NASA jackets to buy?

Top NASA jacket

Wildswan NASA MA-1 Military Flight Jacket

What you need to know: This jacket shows a traditional NASA spacesuit complete with NASA logos.

What you’ll love: It has a comfortable construction of nylon and polyester, making it both durable and soft. It is a substantial winter coat, perfect for wind and cold resistance.

What you should consider: A few users recommended ordering a size up to ensure that it fits well.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top NASA jacket for money

Coriresha Men’s Apollo Space Embroidered Patches Slim Fit Bomber Jacket

What you need to know: This jacket features the NASA logo and is great as a windbreaker.

What you’ll love: This durable jacket is made from strong polyester and is perfect for outdoor activities and casual everyday occurrences. It also comes in seven colors to fit your style.

What you should consider: It is hand wash only.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Alpha Industries MA-1 NASA Bomber Flight Jacket

What you need to know: This authentic MA-1 NASA astronaut flight jacket is a replica of the NASA bomber jackets used during space missions.

What you’ll love: It is made of flight nylon material, with a nylon lining and polyester fill to ensure comfort, warmth and durability. It features original patches from NASA’s glory days.

What you should consider: It’s expensive and must be dry-cleaned.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

