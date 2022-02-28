Which red dress shirts are best?

Everyone needs a good dress shirt. They aren’t just for work or fancy occasions. They can be dressed down with some jeans and Converse or thrown on top of a T-shirt for a layered look. What shade of red you choose also impacts your look, from a mature burgundy to a playful pink.

The best red dress shirt is the Van Heusen Men’s Poplin Fitted Solid Point Collar Dress Shirt. It features three shades of red and has plenty of sizing options so everyone can find something to love.

What to know before you buy a red dress shirt

Fit

There are three fittings for a dress shirt: slim, full and regular. Slim fits are best for leaner bodies as it’s narrower in the waist and torso. Full fits are wider in the same areas to provide more space for bodies with bulk. For everyone else, there’s a regular fit.

Cuffs and collars

Dress shirts come in a variety of cuffs and collars.

Cuffs have fewer options, typically divided by whether it uses cufflinks or not. Cuffs that use buttons instead of cufflinks are called barrel cuffs, those that do use cufflinks are call french cuffs and those that can use either are called convertible cuffs.

have fewer options, typically divided by whether it uses cufflinks or not. Cuffs that use buttons instead of cufflinks are called barrel cuffs, those that do use cufflinks are call french cuffs and those that can use either are called convertible cuffs. Collar options are more varied, especially if you include collars that have fallen out of style. The collar is frequently a modifier to how formal the shirt is trying to be.

What to look for in a quality red dress shirt

Design

Design refers to the dress shirt’s red color, finish and pattern.

Color: The color red is available in a gargantuan range of shades, not to mention a variety of finishes. Red can be a dark burgundy that’s almost black or a light pink that’s almost white. It can also be mixed with other colors like brown and blue to create interesting blends.

The color red is available in a gargantuan range of shades, not to mention a variety of finishes. Red can be a dark burgundy that’s almost black or a light pink that’s almost white. It can also be mixed with other colors like brown and blue to create interesting blends. Finish: The finish of a dress shirt alters the appearance of the color. A matte shirt would make a reddish-brown seem more earthy while a satin jewel-tone red would make it seem even brighter.

The finish of a dress shirt alters the appearance of the color. A matte shirt would make a reddish-brown seem more earthy while a satin jewel-tone red would make it seem even brighter. Pattern: Red dress shirts can be solid or patterned. Pattern options are as varied as shade options. Common patterns are checkerboards and other striped designs. Floral patterns, geometric swirls and tiny iconography are also popular.

Material

The most common materials used in red dress shirts are cotton blends, linen, Oxford cloth and broadcloth. Cotton blends can be either pure cotton or mixed with synthetics like spandex. It’s affordable and comfortable. Linen is light — perfect for summer — while Oxford cloth is heavy — perfect for fall and winter. All of the above typically gives red a matte look. Broadcloth is for making a statement. It shines and shimmers and is perfect for splash shades of red.

How much you can expect to spend on a red dress shirt

Red dress shirts are only as expensive as you want to make them. There are loads of low-cost and quality options for as little as $20 with most midrange shirts running costing up to $80. High-quality brands can cost several hundred dollars.

Red dress shirt FAQ

How do I know if my dress shirt fits properly?

A. The four areas of proper fit that can be tested are the collar, the torso’s length and width and the sleeve length. Your collar should have just enough space to fit two of your fingers when it’s buttoned up. For length, the bottom of the shirt should end just below your back pocket when untucked. If it’s tucked, it shouldn’t come out from your pants if you raise your arms up. For width, the shirt should fit snugly against your chest and stomach without causing your buttons to pull tight. The sleeve should end slightly above the wrist when buttoned and end halfway down the back of your hand when unbuttoned.

How many shades of red dress shirts should I have?

A. There’s no right or wrong answer to this question. It all depends on your preferences and accessories. As long as you have accessories that will match or complement the shade of your red dress shirt, it doesn’t matter how many shades of red dress shirts you have. However, having at least two different shades of red shirts will ensure that you have multiple options of what to wear when deciding on your outfit.

What’s the best red dress shirt to buy?

Top red dress shirt

Van Heusen Men’s Poplin Fitted Solid Point Collar Dress Shirt

What you need to know: This classic, stylish dress shirt is an excellent addition to any wardrobe.

What you’ll love: This shirt is available in two shades of red: flame and magenta. It comes in 25 size options: neck sizes 14.5-18.5 inches and sleeve sizes 32-33 to 36-37 inches. This shirt is machine washable and has a chest pocket.

What you should consider: This shirt still wrinkles despite being listed as “wrinkle-free.” Some shirts arrived with sleeve lengths that didn’t match the ordered size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top red dress shirt for the money

Milano Moda Men’s Long Sleeve Dress Shirt

What you need to know: Not only is this dress shirt affordable, it also comes with a matching tie.

What you’ll love: This shirt is available in two shades of red: red and burgundy. It is available in 10 size combinations with neck sizes of 15-15.5 inches through 20-21.5 inches and sleeve lengths of 34-35 inches or 36-37 inches.

What you should consider: You may not like the designs of the tie included with your chosen color. It wrinkles easily during the machine washing process.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Non-Iron Solid Button Down Collar

What you need to know: This gingham dress shirt is perfect for those who prefer patterned looks over solid colors.

What you’ll love: This gingham shirt is available in one shade of red: lava. It may be purchased in a two-pack which includes a navy shirt. It’s available in 20 size combinations: neck sizes of 14.5-18.5 inches and sleeve lengths of 32-33 inches through 36-37 inches.

What you should consider: It runs narrow in the stomach, you may need to purchase a size larger than what you normally order. It wrinkles easily despite being listed as “wrinkle-free.”

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

