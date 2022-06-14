Which heated eyelash curler are best?

Mascara can help your lashes look thicker and longer, but it’s often not enough to provide the fluttery, lush look you desire. A heated eyelash curler can help you curl your eyelashes without pulling out or damaging any fragile eyelashes. The Acavado Electric Heated Electric Curler is a stellar heated eyelash curler.

What to know before you buy a heated eyelash curler

Style

Heated lash curlers come in two different styles: wand-style lash curlers and clamp-style lash curlers. Clamp-style heated lash curlers look similar to traditional lash curlers. They have a clamp at the end that curls the lashes by closing over them. A traditional clamp-style lash curler can damage the eyelashes by pulling out fragile lashes when you squeeze the clamp closed. Heated clamp-style lash curlers gently curl the eyelashes so they don’t damage them as traditional curlers do.

Wand-style heated lash curlers are typically the best option for brittle, fragile eyelashes. This style of curler features a comb head that heats up, so you just need to run the comb through the eyelashes and hold the curler upward to curl them. There is little to no risk of damage to the lashes.

Power source

Heated lash curlers need electricity to heat up. All curlers are battery-powered, and some lash curlers use traditional replaceable batteries, while others include rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable curlers are typically charged through a USB cable. Heated lash curlers with rechargeable batteries tend to cost more, but you don’t need to buy replacement batteries so that you can save money over time.

Size

Most heated lash curlers are small, slim handheld devices. Some curlers are smaller than others, making them simpler to fit into your makeup case. If you want to bring your lash curler with you to reapply your makeup during the day, choose a compact curler that won’t take up space in your makeup space. Wand-style heated lash curlers tend to be the most compact.

What to look for in a quality heated eyelash curler

Heat settings

Many heated lash curlers have single temperature settings and heat to a predetermined temperature that you can’t adjust once you turn on the lash curler. Some heated lash curlers provide several heat settings.

Ready alert

Most heated lash curlers need little time to heat up, but it can be challenging to determine when the curler has reached the right temperature.

LED light

Some heated lash curlers come with an LED light near the tool’s head. The light offers enough illumination to help you curl the eyelashes even in low lighting so that you can touch up throughout the day in any location.

How much you can expect to spend on a heated eyelash curler

Heated eyelash curlers range in price from about $6-$32. The most inexpensive heated eyelash curlers cost about $6-$15, while mid-range heated eyelash curlers go for about $15-$21 and high-end heated eyelash curlers vary in price from about $21-$32.

Heated eyelash curler FAQ

Are heated eyelash curlers safe for your eyelashes?

A. Heated eyelash curlers can often dry out your eyelashes over time, just like any heated styling device for your hair. Use an eyelash serum daily to restore moisture that the heat from the eyelash curler might strip from your eyelashes. If you keep your eyelashes well hydrated, you probably won’t see any negative effects from the curler.

Can you use a heated eyelash curler if you have eyelash extensions?

A. You shouldn’t use a traditional lash curler on your eyelash extensions, but a heated eyelash curler probably won’t damage these lash extensions. Choose a wand-style eyelash curler for optimal results.

Should you curl your eyelashes before or after you apply your mascara?

A. You can curl your lashes either after or before applying your mascara when using a heated lash curler. Heat softens your mascara, so you typically don’t need to worry about your eyelashes sticking to the lash curler and getting accidentally pulled out. A wand-style heated eyelash curler comes with a comb at the end that can also act as an eyelash comb and get rid of mascara clumps in your lashes.

What’s the best heated eyelash curler to buy?

Top heated eyelash curler

Acavado Electric Heated Electric Curler

What you need to know: This eyelash curler curls your eyelashes in 1 or 2 passes and heats up in only 7 seconds.

What you’ll love: This product features two temperature settings and an elongated brush head with a curved design. The curler is made of high thermal conductivity nickel-chromium alloy and has a design that protects your eyelid from getting burned.

What you should consider: This heated eyelash curler might not work quite as well as a standard eyelash curler for many people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top heated eyelash curler for the money

ETTG Heated Automatic Eyelash Curler

What you need to know: This heated curler provides a diverse range of special features at a reasonable price compared to competitors.

What you’ll love: This product’s compact, slim design makes it perfect for taking with you on the go. The curler offers a protective cover to keep it clean and a comb design to prevent damage to your lashes, as well as two temperature options.

What you should consider: This product often needs multiple passes with the comb to curl your lashes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Remington Reveal Lash & Brow Kit and Heated Eyelash Curler

What you need to know: This two-piece set comes with a pair of LED-lit tweezers and a heated eyelash curler.

What you’ll love: This set includes batteries and precision eyebrow tweezers with an LED detail light, as well as a protective cap and an indicator light that will turn red when your eyelash curler is ready for use. The comb separates your eyelashes for simple use and gently shapes your eyelashes into a curl.

What you should consider: You can’t use this product if you have eyelash extensions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

