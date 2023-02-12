Which most popular BB creams at Sephora are best?

A BB cream is ideal for the busy person as it helps to effectively combine several potential makeup steps into one. It often works as a foundation and can help control the look of certain skin imperfections. Consider testing the product first to see if it works best with your skin type and personal needs. You can find a useful BB cream that works best for your skin at Sephora.

Why is there SPF in some makeup brands?

Ultraviolet rays produce radiation that can harm the skin, so many products work to guard against such potential damage.

Protection from the sun is extremely important in order to avoid burns as well as ward off the more visual impacts of aging. Intense exposure to the sun without proper protection can speed the aging process in the skin and contribute to potential areas of concern such as sun spots or sun cancer.

Generally, it is recommended to have an SPF of 30 or more for a stronger level of protection. Applying a BB cream that includes SPF during a sunny day can help avoid gaps in coverage from sweat or periods of extended use. Applying sunscreen to the arms and neck can work in combination with a BB cream that includes SPF. A BB cream is not intended to fully replace sunscreen. Rather, it works as an added layer of protection that can combine with other protection options such as a hat and sunglasses.

What is BB cream?

A BB cream works as a foundation as well as sunscreen and can offer several other benefits depending on the specific product. Products that give light coverage to address slight concerns such as discoloration or blemishes are often termed as BB creams.

What is a CC cream?

A CC cream works to help correct the color of the skin. The cream tends to offer a light amount of coverage from potential concerns such as discoloration and puffiness.

What is the difference between a BB cream and a CC cream?

The difference between BB cream and CC cream — besides a difference in marketing — stems from the purpose of each item. A CC cream, as the initials suggest, focuses on color correction. A BB cream focuses more on fixing blemishes while usually offering protection from the sun.

The most popular BB creams at Sephora

Sephora offers a section that showcases products that avoid using harmful additives and ingredients. The clean section avoids more than 50 different potentially harmful ingredient options. The section mainly focuses on highlighting the benefits of products that contain healthier ingredients.

Most popular clean BB creams at Sephora

Bareminerals Complexion Rescue

This vegan BB cream offers a light amount of coverage and comes in about 20 different shades in both a standard and mini size. The product offers an SPF of 30 and helps to hydrate the skin. It includes hyaluronic acid and coconut alkanes.

Sold by Sephora

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint with Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane

Although not specifically listed as a BB cream, this light coverage skin tint gives much the same effect, just by another name. It has a clean formula and is vegan and cruelty-free. The added hyaluronic acid and squalane help to nourish the skin. It comes in a choice of 10 shades, which is more than many BB creams.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular BB creams with SPF at Sephora

Dr. Jart+ Premium BB Beauty Balm with Niacinamide and SPF 40

This BB cream comes in a natural finish in four shades. It offers a light amount of coverage. This product helps to guard against the skin with SPF 40 and also hydrates and moisturizes. The niacinamide helps to protect the skin’s natural barrier.

Sold by Sephora

Clinique Age Defense BB Cream

Providing light but buildable coverage, this BB cream gives wearers a natural-looking finish. It’s hydrating, doesn’t clog pores and contains antioxidants to protect the skin. It’s suitable for normal, dry or combination skin and offers broad-spectrum SPF 30 sun protection.

Sold by Sephora

Tarte Tinted Treatment 12-hour Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

This vegan BB cream offers medium coverage in a matte finish and comes in about eight different shades. This product can last for approximately 12 hours and can even work as a hybrid type of foundation if needed. This BB cream works well for normal to oily skin types.

Sold by Sephora

Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen

This BB cream has a natural finish and comes in about 10 different shades. It works best for a wide range of normal to oily skin types. This oil-free product works well to hydrate and protect against UV rays with SPF 20.

Sold by Sephora

Dr. Jart+ BB Dis-A-Pore Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

This cream comes in two shade options and works best with oily and combination skin. It helps boost elasticity in the skin and improves the look of pores. This product includes helpful ingredients such as okra fruit extract.

Sold by Sephora

