Which brown lip liners are best?

Brown last had its heyday in the ‘90s during the Ross and Rachel days and is back with bells on to greet the roaring ‘20s. Updated with new formulas and the versatility to achieve today’s most on-brand styles, brown is the color of the season.

If you’re looking for a quality brown lip liner to keep your look polished and in place, Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Love Trap is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a brown lip liner

Brown works on all skin tones and colors

If you’re among the people hesitant to give brown a try because you think it only works on darker skin, it’s time to rethink your position. While brown is a bold, imposing color, that doesn’t mean paler skin can’t make it work. Try using brown when you’re thinking of reaching for red and see what this color can do.

Brown lip liner can make a statement

If you’re thinking of trying an ombre lip, brown is the way to go. Outlining your lip in this rich, interesting hue and filling it in with a lighter nude in the same color family as your liner can add visual interest and a modern look to your face. When you want all eyes on you, brown lip liner can help you achieve it.

Brown liner is perfect for overlining

If you’ve ever struggled to overline your lips with red and other bright colors, it may be time to give brown a try. The technique of lining just outside your natural lip line to add volume to your lips can be hard to master, with too much looking overdone and not enough failing to add any real size. Brown, with its earthy undertones, creates the right shadows without looking harsh.

What to look for in a quality brown lip liner

Tone is key

Browns come in a wide range, from warm whiskeys to cool, ashy tones. If you’ve tried brown lip liner and lipstick before and haven’t liked the way it looked on you, it’s possible that you’ve simply applied one that doesn’t match your skin’s undertones. If you tend to burn easily in the sun, stick to cool browns. If you tan, lean into the warmer shades.

Long-lasting wear

Lip liner has a lot of work to do, and most of it involves keeping your lipstick in place. A well-lined lip doesn’t feather or rub off like one without liner. Finding a lip liner with staying power allows you to create a cohesive lip look that carries you through a full day or a fun night out.

Balance of moisture and texture

Lip liners are formulated differently from lipsticks with the addition of waxes and more solid ingredients to make them last longer and give them the ability to contain lip color to avoid feathering. However, it’s a fine line between an effective liner and one that’s too thick or chalky. Find one that gets the job done but also goes on smooth and creamy.

How much you can expect to spend on a brown lip liner

A dependable drugstore lip liner can cost less than $15. Prestige brands with more expensive ingredients run in the $20-$30 range.

Brown lip liner FAQ

Do I apply my lip liner before or after my lipstick?

A. Before. Applying liner first gives you a defined area to work in and helps keep lipstick, which is creamier and therefore more prone to feathering than lip liner, contained. Some users like to apply a defined line, while others create shading on the whole lip, then fill in lipstick over that. Regardless of which you choose, be sure to blend the line into your lip so that if your lipstick wears off, you won’t get that harsh lip line.

Does lip liner go inside or outside my natural lip line?

A. A bit of both. Overlining, or painting, outside the natural shape of your lips too dramatically can lead to unnatural-looking lips, but one of the reasons to add lip liner is to make your lips look fuller, so a bit of coloring outside the lines is good. Begin by applying lip liner directly to the spot where your lips meet your face, erring on the side of caution by sticking to the inside of your lips. Stop about a quarter of an inch from the corners of your mouth. Next, in short strokes, go a little outside the outer edges of your Cupid’s bow, creating symmetry and volume equally on both sides. (It’s fine to wipe off with a tissue and try again if you don’t get it right the first time). Next, go outside the middle third of the bottom of your lip, blending the edges inward to meet your lip line. Then fill in with lipstick.

What’s the best brown lip liner to buy?

Top brown lip liner

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Love Trap

What you need to know: This flattering, peachy brown is a great first foray into browns, with a soft, luminous consistency.

What you’ll love: The waterproof, no-smudge formulation means this lip liner has staying power. The color is intense and the shade looks good on most skin tones.

What you should consider: The long-lasting formula means this lip pencil tends to the more solid side. Warm it slightly before application to get it to glide on smoothly.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top brown lip liner for the money

NYX Professional Makeup Suede Matte Lip Liner in Cold Brew

What you need to know: This is a rich, intensely pigmented brown that leans to the cooler side and adds drama and depth to your look.

What you’ll love: This liner goes on velvety smooth and is vegan and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: This isn’t a long-wear lip liner, so you may need to reapply if you want it to stay on all day or night.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Worth checking out

Huda Beauty Lip Contour 2.0 Automatic Matte Lip Pencil in Rich Brown

What you need to know: True to its name, this hue is warm and rich, going on deeply pigmented and lasting all day.

What you’ll love: The soybean and licorice in the formula add a plumping component to this lip liner.

What you should consider: This isn’t a classic pencil set in wood, and the retractable structure can sometimes lead to breakage.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

