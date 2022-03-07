Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
24°
Peoria
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Together We Rise
Mr. Food
PR Newswire Press Releases
Coronavirus
Newsletter
Top Stories
Spending package could bring Millions in federal …
Open for Business: Meal prep store opens new space …
Video
Local hospitals more relieved as COVID cases drop
Video
First responders hold parade for boy battling cancer
Gallery
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Metamora Proving It’s More Than a Football School
Video
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for March 9, 2022; All-State Players …
Video
Top Stories
Washington Athletes Make College Athletics Commitments …
Video
Student Broadcasters Coming In “Clutch” For Central …
Video
Prep Sports Recap for March 7, 2022: Metamora Earns …
Video
Illinois State University welcomes Ryan Pedon to …
Video
Community
WMBD Birthday Submission
CI Heroes
Remarkable Women Submissions
Remarkable Women Stories
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Destination Illinois
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
Support Local
Virtual Auto Show
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Luxury Beauty
Best Saie beauty product
Top Luxury Beauty Headlines
Rihanna’s entire Fenty collection is now available …
Trending Stories
Pros/cons to extending the ‘stay-at-home’ order
Some disappointed in Unit 5’s recommended cuts
Caterpillar suspends operations in Russia
Judge turns focus of Whitmer-kidnap trial to entrapment