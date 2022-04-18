Which king comforter set is best?

Not only do comforters keep you warm on cool nights, they can also add a touch of style to your bedroom decor. A king comforter set should contain at least a comforter and matching pillowcases, but some contain extra items, providing everything you need to dress your bed.

Whether you’re buying for your own room or a guest room, just for practical reasons or to add some decorative flair to a room, you have plenty of sets to choose from. The Ink+Ivy Rhea 100% Cotton Comforter Set is a great choice that’s both stylish and practical.

What to know before you buy a king comforter set

Set contents

A standard king-size comforter set has three pieces, but you can also find larger sets. Knowing what to expect in a comforter set can help you decide what size set is right.

Three-piece sets contain a comforter and two matching pillowcases or pillow shams. This is suitable if you want to upgrade your comforter but already have sheets. Larger sets: Larger sets still contain a comforter and at least a couple of matching pillowcases, but the rest of the set can vary. Other items that may be included are fitted sheets, flat sheets, bed skirts and extra pillowcases. Sets can contain all of these extra items or just some of them.

Material

The materials used to make the outside of the comforter, pillow shams and any sheets included in the set can make a big difference in its look and feel.

This synthetic material is inexpensive and has certain advantages over natural fabrics, such as a quick drying time and wrinkle resistance. Brushed polyester is sometimes called microfiber and has a pleasantly soft finish. Cotton: Cotton is a more breathable choice than polyester, but it takes significantly longer to dry. While some cotton is of excellent quality, there’s also cheap, thin cotton to contend with.

Cotton is a more breathable choice than polyester, but it takes significantly longer to dry. While some cotton is of excellent quality, there’s also cheap, thin cotton to contend with. Linen: Made from flax fibers, linen is stronger than cotton and dries more quickly. It’s heavy and has a gorgeous drape to it, but it’s prone to wrinkling.

What to look for in a quality king comforter set

Stitching

Stitching helps keep the filling inside the comforter in place so it doesn’t move around and clump. Box and channel stitching are the most common options. Box stitching prevents more movement than channel stitching but can reduce flexibility.

Ease of cleaning

Look for sets where the comforter, pillowcases and any other included items are machine-washable. Ideally, they should also be suitable for tumble-drying on low, but some can be air-dried only.

Colors and patterns

You’ll find comforter sets in a range of solid colors, patterns and prints. Since a comforter is a big feature in your bedroom, shop around until you find a design you love.

How much you can expect to spend on a king comforter set

King-size comforter sets start at around $30 for three-piece sets made from microfiber or polyester, while high-end versions made from natural materials can cost as much as $200-$300.

King comforter set FAQ

What’s the difference between a comforter and a duvet?

A. Both duvets and comforters are thick, filled blankets designed to sleep under, but comforters are used on their own over a flat sheet, while duvets are used inside duvet covers. As such, comforters usually come in colors or prints, while duvets are plain white and may not feel soft to the touch or have a neat finish.

Which comforter is best for all seasons?

A. If you want a comforter you can use year-round, opt for a light one. This way, you can add extra blankets either on top of or between your flat sheet and comforter in cold weather, and use it on its own in warm weather. That said, on very hot nights, even a light comforter may be too warm to sleep under.

Some people prefer to buy mid-weight versions they can use through fall, winter and spring and forego them in the warmest months, instead sleeping under a light blanket or a flat sheet only.

What’s the best king comforter set to buy?

Top king comforter set

Ink+Ivy Rhea 100% Cotton Comforter Set

What you need to know: This cotton comforter has a mid-century modern design with clipped jacquard layers.

What you’ll love: You can choose from seven color combinations, including white and charcoal and off-white and navy. It comes with matching pillow shams. Both the comforter and shams are machine-washable.

What you should consider: Some of the jacquard threads come out in the wash, but this stops after a few washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top king comforter set for the money

Utopia Bedding Printed Comforter Set

What you need to know: With a beautifully soft finish straight out of the bag, this set is an appealing choice.

What you’ll love: The comforter and matching shams have a striking white fretwork pattern on a choice of seven background colors: gray, black, plum, beige, chocolate, navy or teal. It’s machine-washable and can be tumble-dried on low. The stitching keeps the filling in place.

What you should consider: Although it feels soft, some find the microfiber material too warm to sleep comfortably under.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wake In Cloud Gray White Striped Comforter Set

What you need to know: It has a classic design with a gray-and-white-striped matching comforter and pillow shams.

What you’ll love: You can choose standard king or California king sizes. It’s machine-washable and can either be dried in the sun or in the dryer on low. Made with a 100% cotton exterior, it’s durable, breathable and fade-resistant.

What you should consider: It’s lightweight, so expect to use extra blankets in cold weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews.

