Which memory foam mattress is best?

Memory foam is among the most common and sought-after mattress materials. It cradles and comforts the body, allowing for a restful and undisturbed night’s sleep. Memory foam’s popularity waned over time due to some drawbacks, but companies continue to innovate this adaptive material, making it an important component of many mattresses.

The Puffy Lux Mattress is a large, layered option that’s highly rated. Mattress shopping can be complex, so it’s important to understand how memory foam works and whom it serves best.

What to know before you buy a memory foam mattress

Pros and cons

Memory foam is known to hug the body. It softens against heat, then sets when it is cool. Memory foam is ideal at isolating motion and staying quiet, which is a drawback to some innerspring mattresses. They also tend to be less expensive than more elaborate hybrid mattresses. For more information about mattress types, as well as their benefits, check out the best mattresses guide at Best Reviews.

Poor quality memory foam is known to retain heat, however, and may get stuffy over time. Some memory foam is made with gel beads or open-cell technology to improve air circulation and breathability. There are also concerns about sagging and permanently forming to a specific shape. A firm foam base layer will offset this potential issue.

Size and thickness

Memory foam mattresses are available in all common sizes, from the small twin to the very large California king. Queen is the most common option and is ideal for single individuals as well as couples. Those with kids or pets may be best served by a king.

Most mattresses are 8-12 inches thick. Thickness should correspond to overall body weight, with lighter individuals opting for a thinner mattress and heavier persons choosing a slightly thicker model. This helps prevent sleepers from sinking too far in or resting uneasily on top.

Sleep position

Memory foam mattresses are ideal for back sleepers, side sleepers and combination sleepers. Back and side sleepers in particular need to protect their spine, and memory foam will adapt to the shape of your body, giving in certain areas while supporting others. Stomach sleepers may need more supportive layers in addition to a memory foam layer in order to get the best rest, as sinking too far into the mattress may disrupt the natural curve of the spine.

What to look for in a quality memory foam mattress

Layers

While some mattresses are made entirely out of memory foam, there may be multiple layers of different types of foam included, each with different benefits. Memory foam may also be a key layer in hybrid mattresses, which combine foam layers with innerspring foundations.

Cooling technology

Cooler, more breathable mattresses help people sleep better, reducing the potential to toss and turn and even wake up during the night. Memory foam is often complemented by cooling layers around it or infused with gel beads or other innovations to keep it airy. Some options may wick away moisture, aiding in comfort and coolness.

Edge support

As memory foam tends to give quite a bit and then form to a new shape, it may prove problematic to those individuals who use the edge of the bed to sit, dress or ease their way in and out. As such, some mattresses feature reinforced edge support so the perimeter of the bed stays sturdy and doesn’t sink.

Sleep trial

Most mattress brands offer a sleep trial to allow users a chance to test out the mattress and see if it’s a good fit for their lifestyle. Sleep trials range in time from around 90 days up to six months or even a year, at which point it can be returned.

How much you can expect to spend on a memory foam mattress

Most queen-size memory foam mattresses cost $800-$1,200, although hybrid models with memory foam layers may run more expensive. Sizing will also influence price.

Memory foam mattress FAQ

How do you keep your memory foam mattress clean and maintained?

A. To maximize the life span of your memory foam mattress, it’s important to rotate it every few months for even weight distribution. Some foam mattresses can even be flipped and used on both sides. A waterproof, hypoallergenic mattress protector is a wise investment, as this will prevent dust particles and liquids from seeping into the mattress and ruining the materials. If you have kids, keep them from jumping on the bed as well.

Do memory foam mattresses help alleviate soreness and joint pain?

A. Memory foam mattresses are ideal investments for those suffering from regular pain and soreness, particularly in the lower back. The foam cradles the body and disperses pressure, helping to lessen any pain. The presence of pain in the morning around the back or neck may indicate your current mattress is not suitable for your lifestyle.

What’s the best memory foam mattress to buy?

Top memory foam mattress

Puffy Lux Mattress

What you need to know: This popular mattress from a trusted name features six layers of foam that offers a cool, comfortable sleep.

What you’ll love: This comprehensive mattress with memory foam includes layers that offer breathability, pressure relief and responsiveness. It caters to all sleeping styles as well as frames and bases.

What you should consider: The Puffy Lux mattress is a steep investment.

Where to buy: Sold by Puffy

Top memory foam mattress for the money

Leesa Original Foam Mattress

What you need to know: This simple and airy foam mattress offers comfort for most sleepers and terrific value.

What you’ll love: For a low price, this foam mattress features a breathable composition and is good for all sleep styles. At 10 inches thick, it fits most average-size individuals. It comes with a 100-night sleep trial.

What you should consider: It’s best paired with a sturdy base for added support, and the life span may be closer to five years than 10.

Where to buy: Sold by Leesa and Amazon

Worth checking out

Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud

What you need to know: From a popular brand, this foam mattress comprises four layers for support, softness and breathability.

What you’ll love: This 10-inch mattress features cooling technology and wicks away moisture. It evenly distributes weight to alleviate pain and offer a comfortable sleep, and it includes a 100-night sleep trial.

What you should consider: This mattress is on the pricier side, and the thickness and softness are not ideal for larger individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Tempurpedic

