Boat tower speakers

The only thing better than spending a day on the lake or ocean wakeboarding and waterskiing is doing it while listening to your favorite tunes. That’s where these tower speakers can help. Despite the name, the music they pump can be equally enjoyed by passengers on the vessel as those getting towed behind it.

Whether you want a dual or individual enclosure or an eye-catching illuminated model, there are tower speakers that work well for all kinds of boating.

Shop this article: BOSS Audio Systems MR6W 180 Watt Per Pair, Rockville WB65 and Boss Audio MRWT69

Boat speakers vs. tower speakers

BOSS Audio Systems MR6W 180 Watt Per Pair

There is no difference between standard boat speakers and tower speakers, however, you can’t just go out and buy any old boat speakers and put them on your wakeboard tower. This is because dedicated tower speakers come with waterproof enclosures that keep the speaker protected, will provide an easy method for mounting and feature waterproof terminals for connecting your tower speakers to your head unit. Without this enclosure, or at the very least a homemade one of some kind, the speaker wouldn’t be able to stand up to the elements for an extended period.

Sold by Amazon

Many manufacturers do sell empty enclosures. If you already have a pair of boat speakers you like, you may be able to use them by simply buying an enclosure. They come in different sizes, usually ranging from 4 to 8 inches, as well as in a 6 x 9-inch option, so make sure to measure your speaker to ensure it will fit in the enclosure you are considering.

Best boat tower speakers

Best marine tower speakers

Rockville WB65

Crafted with a durable, marinized metal enclosure and featuring titanium tweeters, these tower speakers can stand up to years of exposure to the elements and will sound great while doing so. They come as a pair and each one can handle 300 watts of peak power.

Sold by Amazon

Boss Audio MRWT69

With a 6 x 9-inch poly injection cone, two 1-inch mylar tweeters, and a 2.5-inch midrange cone, the MRWT69 produces a balanced sound, making it well-suited to many genres of music. It is powerful too, capable of taking up to 550 watts of peak power.

Sold by Amazon

Boss Audio MRWT40

While these 4-inch speakers won’t blow your ears off, they are reasonably priced, easy to install and made to withstand extreme conditions. They feature quick-fit terminals and come with a 3-year warranty to give you peace of mind.

Sold by Amazon

Rockville RWB90B

Thanks to their swiveling clamps, you’ll have no trouble directing your music anywhere with the RWB90B wakeboard speakers. They have been smartly designed with protective grills that provide a lot of coverage to the cones. You can choose between black or white to best match your boat.

Sold by Amazon

Power Acoustik MWT-80T

Fully waterproof enclosures crafted from high-density ABS should keep the poly cones and titanium tweeters in the MWT-80T well-protected in all conditions. The steel-reinforced mounting brackets offer reliable installation, too.

Sold by Amazon

Best dual marine tower speakers

Kicker 12KMTED Dual Tower System

Utilizing rust-proof stainless steel hardware and UV treatments on the injection-molded cones, this Kicker system has everything needed to withstand constant exposure to the elements without looking any worse for the wear. It produces very clear highs and mids and has a decent low end for the size.

Sold by Amazon

Rockville DWB65B

The DWB65B is a good choice if you don’t want to deal with the hassle of mounting a bunch of individual speakers. The bracket rotates 360 degrees for easy sound projection in any direction, and the two 6.5-inch cones can handle up to 600 watts of peak power. A similar 8-inch model is also available if you need a bit more output.

Sold by Amazon

Best illuminated marine tower speakers

JBL Tower X MT8HLB

Though pricey, the JBL Tower X offers some of the best sound quality you can get in tower speakers. The swivel clamps make it easy to project music in any direction, and they come with neoprene covers to keep them protected when not in use.

Sold by Amazon

Rockford Fosgate M2WL-8B Color Optix

Made by one of the best names in the competition speaker game, the M2WL-8B Color Optix won’t disappoint. If you can stomach the high cost, you’ll be treated to loud and clear sound with an impressive low end.

Sold by Amazon

Kicker 45KM564L

The multicolored LEDs on this pair of Kicker speakers will help set the mood for those evening jam sessions on your boat. They come with both charcoal and white grills, are treated for UV resistance and feature plastic terminal covers.

Sold by Amazon

Boss Audio B62RGB

A high-tech option, the B62RGB offers Bluetooth connectivity, so you can easily stream music to them without having to run any wires to a head unit. You’ll also get both an inline and wireless controller. Overall, these are some of the easiest to install.

Sold by Amazon

Pyle PLMRWB50L

While this pair of Pyle marine speakers isn’t going to knock your socks off, it is one of the most affordable illuminated options. The eye-catching stainless steel enclosure and silver ABS grill make them stand out from most others, too.

Sold by Amazon

Pyle PLMRWB852

These 8-inch cans come in silver, black or white and offer 19 color-changing modes. The frequency response range could be a bit wider, but they should be more than suitable for jamming out to your favorite tunes over the sound of your engine.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.