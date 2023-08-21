Whether you’re tired of being cooped up for the entire winter or want to celebrate the end of another school year, spending time in nature is the perfect change of scenery. However, if the idea of sleeping on the floor in a dirty tent doesn’t sound like a relaxing getaway, consider a glamping trip complete with a personal hot tub.

With a portable hot tub, you can enjoy a hot soak in nature while listening to birds chirping. So, if you’re ready for a relaxing glamping trip, here are the best portable hot tubs.

How to choose the best portable hot tub for glamping

Capacity

Before searching for a portable hot tub, you’ll need to decide what size you want. The majority of the best inflatable hot tubs fit up to four people or two adults comfortably. If you only need to accommodate one or two people, most models work great. However, for parties larger than four people, you’ll want to check the size of your hot tub.

System and control pad

One of the essential parts of a hot tub is the circulation system, which includes the pump, jets, heater and electrical components. Without a properly working system, you only have a pool of water. Make a note of how the water circulates, the max temperature, the type of control panel, the filtration system and whether it can withstand cold temperatures.

Ground cloth and cover

In order to protect your hot tub, you need to have a ground cloth and hot tub cover. The ground cloth goes between the ground and the hot tub and protects against rocks, sticks or other jagged debris that may be lying around. You’ll also want a cover to maintain the warm temperature and keep out leaves, rocks and other debris. If your hot tub doesn’t include these accessories, you’ll need to purchase them separately.

Hot tub maintenance tips

To keep all the bad stuff out of the water, it’s important to check the filter every time you take it glamping. The manual should let you know how often your filter needs to be replaced or cleaned. Test the water. For balanced water that doesn’t irritate your skin, eyes or hair, be sure to test the water before taking a dip.

For balanced water that doesn’t irritate your skin, eyes or hair, be sure to test the water before taking a dip. Clean your hot tub. Before and after using your portable hot tub, clean it thoroughly and dry it completely before packing and storing it.

Best portable hot tubs for glamping

Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa

Fitting four to six people, this inflatable hot tub is perfect for bringing on trips with friends and family. Its 114 air jets and temperature control up to 104 degrees will massage and relax sore muscles after a long day. Plus, the tub inflates and deflates with the included pump and requires no extra tools.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Portable Hot Tub

With a digital control panel, you can control your entire hot tub experience, from the pressure of the jets to the water temperature. The timer allows you to automate the temperature for up to 72 hours prior. The Coleman SaluSpa inflatable hot tub also comes with a cover to maintain the water temperature and keep it free of debris.

Sold by Amazon

Intex PureSpa Plus Portable Inflatable Hot Tub Spa

This 6.4-foot hot tub comfortably fits up to four people and provides ultimate relaxation with inflatable headrests and 140 high-powered jets. Included is a built-in hard water treatment system, making the water gentler on your clothes, skin and hot tub system. The Intex inflatable hot tub also comes with a cover, LED lights, filter cartridges and everything else needed to keep the hot tub running smoothly.

Sold by Amazon

Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub

You’ll never have to worry about this hot tub losing its shape, thanks to its l-beam construction and puncture-resistant tri-tech material. It is effortless to set up and deflate and comes with a cover to keep the water warm and clear of leaves, dirt and other debris. Plus, the digital control panel can be operated from inside the tub, allowing you to adjust water temperature and jet flow without leaving the tub.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman Sicily Inflatable Outdoor Airjet Hot Tub Spa

If you’re looking for a large Coleman portable hot tub to fit an entire family, this option has enough room for up to seven people. This Coleman inflatable hot tub features a freeze shield heating functin to prevent the system from freezing during extremely cold temperatures. It also has reinforced locks to keep the cover put when it’s not in use.

Sold by Amazon

Intex PureSpa Greywood Deluxe 6-Person Portable Inflatable Hot Tub

This hot tub has high-powered jets and reaches a max temperature of 104 degrees to give you the ultimate spa experience. It comes with a wireless control panel with up to 48 hours of charge. Plus, it only takes about 20 minutes to set up. You can relax in this inflatable hot tub with seats using the two removable seating accessories.

Sold by Amazon

