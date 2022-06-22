Which infusion water bottle is best?

Infusing your water not only makes it taste better, but it can increase its nutritional value by adding essential vitamins and minerals. So if you are tired of drinking plain water, it may be time to get yourself an infusion water bottle. Unlike traditional reusable water bottles, these have an inner basket where you can place fruits, herbs and anything else you want to flavor your water with.

There are several things to consider when choosing an infusion water bottle, such as the capacity, what kind of lid it has and what materials it is crafted from. You’ll also want to take note of where the infuser is. On some models, such as the Bevgo Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, it is attached to the lid, while on others it is attached to the base.

What to know before you buy an infusion water bottle

Capacity

The majority of infusion water bottles hold between 24 and 32 ounces of liquid. However, you can also find a few that hold between 64 and 128 ounces. The former are better for sipping on the go, while the latter are best reserved for drinking flavored water at home or in the office.

Material

You can find infusion water bottles made from plastic, glass or stainless steel. If purchasing a plastic bottle, make sure to opt for one made from Tritan or another highly durable, BPA-free type of plastic. Those who are worried about plastic models retaining some odor or stains from the fruit may want to opt for a glass or steel bottle instead. Many people like the former because they allow you to see the fruit — but of course, unlike steel, they carry the risk of shattering or cracking if dropped.

Infuser size and placement

When looking at infusion water bottles, consider both the size and placement of the infuser. Larger infusers allow you to add more fruit for more flavor, but this also reduces the available space for water.

Infusers on the bottom are better for those who like strong flavor. If the infuser is attached to the top of the bottle, your water may stop infusing once you drink it down to a certain level.

What to look for in a quality infusion water bottle

Flip top

Flip tops make it convenient to open and close an infusion water bottle for a quick sip while you are on the go. Most models with a flip top have a drinking spout and snap securely closed to prevent leaking.

Straw

If you don’t like sipping through a wide drinking spout, you can also find infusion water bottles with a straw lid. This is often in addition to the standard flip-top lid.

Ice attachment

Dropping a bunch of ice cubes into your infused water will quickly dilute its flavor. If you like to drink cold water but want to avoid this, look for a model that includes an ice attachment. These can be placed in the freezer overnight and placed into your bottle in the morning. Unlike ice cubes, these won’t melt into your water and dilute it.

Nonslip grip

Most infusion water bottles are larger than the average plastic bottle of water you buy at the gas station or convenience store. To reduce the chances of dropping yours, consider choosing a model that features a large, nonslip grip pad.

Sport loop or lanyard

For the most convenient carrying, you can purchase an infusion water bottle with a sport loop or lanyard. This makes them easy to attach to a bag, stroller handle or anything else you prefer. It also makes them more comfortable to carry for those with small hands who don’t want to grip the thick bottle the whole time.

Insulating sleeve

Most plastic and glass infusion water bottles have little to no insulation, so your water will quickly get warm inside of them, especially if the bottle lacks an ice attachment. Some models come with insulating sleeves to help keep the contents cold. These also help stop condensation from dripping off and making a mess.

How much can you expect to spend on an infusion water bottle

Most plastic infusion water bottles cost between $10-$20. Glass and steel models cost between $15-$30.

Infusion water bottle FAQs

How do I clean my infusion water bottle?

A. Many infusion water bottles are dishwasher safe, which makes them easy to clean. It is still recommended to remove the silicone or rubber gaskets and wash these by hand to keep them in optimal shape. This will also help ensure the gaskets dry completely between uses. If yours isn’t dishwasher safe, you’ll need to scrub the inside with a handled sponge that you can get deep down inside the bottle. The rest of the components you can scrub with a normal sponge and dish soap, and then rinse them all under warm water when finished.

How long does it take to infuse water with flavor?

A. The longer you infuse your water, the stronger the flavor will be. If you prefer your water to be mildly flavored, one to three hours will suffice. If you like your water to have a strong flavor, let it sit in the fridge overnight.

What are the best infusion water bottles to buy?

Top infusion water bottle

Bevgo Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

What you need to know: This simple-to-use and easy-to-clean option has several features that make it the ideal choice for taking your beverage to go.

What you’ll love: It includes an ice gel ball attachment for those times you want to chill your drink without watering down the flavor. You’ll also get an insulating neoprene sleeve that’ll keep your water cold and prevent condensation from dripping everywhere.

What you should consider: The seal can be finicky sometimes.

Top infusion water bottle for the money

Infusion Pro 32 oz. Infuser Water Bottle

What you need to know: At 32 ounces and with a large infusion chamber, this bottle is ideal for those who drink a lot of water each day and like a strong flavor.

What you’ll love: The infuser is positioned at the bottom, so it will continuously flavor the water. Also, it features a nonslip grip pad to minimize the chances of dropping it.

What you should consider: The flip top pops open too easily.

Worth checking out

Mami Wata Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

What you need to know: This stylish option comes in several eye-catching colors and features a shatterproof construction.

What you’ll love: It includes an insulating sleeve and an ebook with tons of great recipes to help you get the most out of it.

What you should consider: The gaskets sometimes pop out of position, which can result in leaking.

