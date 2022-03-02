Which camp table is best?

Choosing the best camp table depends on the type of camping trip you need it for, how many people you want to seat and where it will be stored when not in use. An excellent all-around choice is the Portal Outdoor Picnic Table, which has a sturdy aluminum frame with height-adjustable legs and a roll-up top. It packs away into a slim carrying bag and weighs only 9 pounds.

Alternatively, there are plenty of other designs worthy of consideration that may suit your specific needs more accurately.

What to know before you buy a camp table

Shape and size

One primary consideration is how many people will be using the table and what they will be using it for. Most camping tables are quite small so that they can be stored easily. If you plan to use the table for cooking and dining, it should be both sturdy and large enough to seat everybody comfortably. If you won’t be using your camp table as a dining table, you may want a smaller or shorter option as these may be lighter and can save on storage space.

Square tables are the most common and are usually large enough for two to four people. For larger groups, a rectangular table may be more appropriate. Some rectangular tables have two fold-out surfaces and can accommodate up to ten. For more options in table shapes and sizes, take a look at the best camping tables review at BestReviews.

Material

Camp tables are designed to be portable, so it is essential that they be constructed from lightweight materials. Ideally, they should also be weather and UV-resistant. Aluminum is the most popular choice, as it strikes a balance between strength and durability. Tables with a wooden top look more elegant but may be too heavy for backpackers to easily carry to camping sites or for use during hiking trips.

Folding mechanism

The folding mechanism affects how sturdy the table is when erected and the overall weight. Simple hinged legs are lightweight and quick to set up. However, this type of table can sometimes wobble and may not be stable enough for tasks like preparing food. More complex folding systems can provide a sturdier worktop but tend to be heavier and bulkier.

What to look for in a quality camp table

Weight and portability

The overall weight and size when packed away will determine how portable a camp table is. If you plan to take your table backpacking or hiking, then look for a compact option with a roll-top that packs into a slim carrying bag. Conversely, if your camping trip includes traveling to the campsite in a vehicle or in an RV, then the weight is less important than other concerns, such as size and durability.

Uses

How you intend to use the table affects the choice too. Some tables are very low to the ground and are eminently portable. However, if you intend to prepare food, cook or eat at a camp table, it needs to be tall and sturdy. For a versatile alternative, look for a table with height adjustable legs.

Optional extras

Many camp tables are available with additional features such as storage pockets, shelves, compartments, cup holders and bottle openers. Some even have a built-in sink! Remember though — the more extras a table comes with, the bigger and heavier it will be.

How much you can expect to spend on a camp table

Camp tables are relatively inexpensive depending on their size and material. A compact aluminum table starts at around $25 and may increase up to $100 for options with additional storage compartments and are large enough to fit several people.

Camp table FAQ

Can I place my stove or barbeque on a camp table?

A. Unless otherwise stated, camp tables are not usually designed to resist high temperatures.

However, common sense should play its role. If the table has a metal top and is sturdy enough, it should be able to handle some low-intensity cooking appliances.

How should I care for and store my camp table?

A. While using the table, ensure the legs and folding mechanism are correctly set up and the table is level to avoid accidents. To prevent mold, mildew or corrosion, always clean the table with a mild detergent and allow it to dry naturally before storage.

What’s the best camp table to buy?

Top camp table

Portal Outdoor Picnic Table

What you need to know: This sturdy aluminum camp table has four adjustable folding legs and a 66-pound weight capacity.

What you’ll love: It can comfortably seat four people and includes a removable mesh storage shelf that attaches to the legs. It weighs just 9 pounds when collapsed and packs away into a slim carrying bag.

What you should consider: Assembling the table for the first time can be a little challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top camp table for the money

Trekology Portable Camping Side Table

What you need to know: This compact table has a pop-up frame, a weatherproof aluminum top and can be set up in a matter of seconds.

What you’ll love: Its lightweight construction and compact size make it ideal for backpacking and hiking, while its sturdy design allows it to be used for all kinds of outdoor activities.

What you should consider: Its 18 x 16-inch worktop is only big enough for one or two people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CampLand Outdoor Folding Table

What you need to know: Ideal for groups or families, this larger table has a solid, two-part top that opens into a long rectangular surface.

What you’ll love: It’s available with either a natural bamboo top or an MDF top in gray, blue or black. Included are two zippered storage compartments made from heavy-duty Oxford canvas.

What you should consider: Its larger size makes it somewhat heavier and bulkier than other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

