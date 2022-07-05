Grab the tech on your wish list before time runs out

Amazon’s annual Prime Day is a calendar highlight for many online shoppers. Throughout the year, there are plenty of people who browse through the categories and add items to their Amazon wish list. Then, when the massive sale day rolls around, they hope to find their products at a steep discount.

The official dates for this year’s Prime Day are set for July 12-13, and everything from pet accessories to travel gear is marked down, including electronics and tech. Christmas is only six months away, so there’s no better time to stock up on some great gifts. If you’ve had your eye on an Amazon Kindle, now’s a great time to act.

You must be a Prime member

As the name implies, you can only get great discounts on thousands of items if you are a Prime member. If you aren’t a member yet, consider signing up, as you’re likely to save more than what it costs.

There is a 30-day free trial of Prime that gives you all the benefits, and you can cancel anytime. So, in theory, you can try Prime and get great deals without spending a cent. If you decide to continue with your membership, it costs $14.99 a month after the trial, or $139 per year.

Not only does a membership give you access to Prime Day deals, but it also includes same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery. You also get Amazon’s Prime streaming service and access to Amazon Music and Amazon Gaming.

Best electronics deals for Prime Day 2022

Kindle With a Built-in Front Light

Amazon’s hugely successful Kindle electronic book reader regularly gets listed during Prime Day. The e-reader lets you browse through millions of books and magazines and has a 6-inch anti-glare screen.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

You can get up to 25% off the retail price the Prime Day when you grab these wireless headphones. They have over-ear cups, adaptive noise cancellation and the rechargeable battery can last up to 50 hours. The speakers are 40 millimeters and have a built-in microphone for mobile calls.

Sold by Amazon

BenQ GV30 Portable Smart Projector

This projector is perfect for watching films wherever you want. It has a maximum resolution of 720p, a built-in two-channel Bluetooth speaker and a brightness of 300 lumens. You can get it during Prime Day for up to 10% off.

Sold by Amazon

Tile Mate (2022) Bluetooth Tracker Canyon Blue

Never lose anything ever again, as the Tile Mate is a Bluetooth tracker with a signal range of 250 feet. Simply clip it onto an object and track it through the Tile app. You can expect discounts between 10%-15% this Prime Day.

Sold by Amazon

TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System

You can save 25% of the retail price when you upgrade your home’s Wi-Fi connection with the mesh system. It replaces your old router and Wi-Fi extender by boosting the signal throughout your property, and it can easily cover 4, 500 square feet.

Sold by Amazon

Omoton Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac

If you struggle with the default keyboard on your Apple MacBook, this Bluetooth keyboard is a great option. It has all the function keys to correspond with the macOS system and has a wireless range of 33 feet. You can grab it for 15% off this Prime Day.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

You can save almost 40% by scooping up this streaming device this Prime Day. This gadget is perfect if you don’t have a smart TV but want to access streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu. It connects through an HDMI port and comes with voice-activated remote control.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirTag Protective PU Leather Case Four-Pack

To keep your belongings safe with Apple’s AirTag, you must protect it with a solid case. This four-pack comes in three colors and prevents scratches or shocks. It is made from polyurethane leather and has a clip-on keyring for quick removal. You can get it this Prime Day for up to 40% off.

Sold by Amazon

Hisense U6 Series 50-Inch 4K Quantum Dot QLED Smart Fire TV

There’s no better time than this Prime Day to splurge on a new TV. You can grab this 50-inch QLED smart TV for up to 25% off. It has a maximum resolution of 4K, has Amazon’s Fire TV built-in and has a native refresh rate of 60 hertz.

Sold by Amazon

PDP Gaming Faceoff Deluxe Wireless Switch Pro Controller

If you’ve been waiting for a Prime Day deal on Nintendo Switch controllers, your wait is finally over. This PDP controller is going for 30% off this Prime Day, and it comes in four colors. The professional controller layout is customizable and it has built-in motion sensing for tilting.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Clip 4: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth

Need music on the go? Then this Bluetooth speaker is a great choice. It’s waterproof, making it perfect for beach or pool parties, and the rechargeable battery can last for up to 10 hours. It has a carabiner clip to securely attach it to objects.

Sold by Amazon

Crucial MX500 4TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD

A solid-state hard drive is much faster than a traditional platter drive, and this one is an excellent choice when considering an upgrade. You can add it to your cart this Prime Day for 10% off the original price. It has a capacity of 4 terabytes and is compatible with any computer or laptop that accepts a 2.5-inch SATA drive.

Sold by Amazon

Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum

A robot vacuum is a great tool to help out around the house. This gadget has one tank to vacuum up debris and another to mop your floors. It automatically stops when it senses a carpet and has a special cleaning function for hardwood floors. You can get it this Prime Day for 15% off the retail price.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.