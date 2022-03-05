Which co-op horror game is best?

With Halloween just around the corner, you might be looking at some horror films or video games to celebrate the day. Some games are sure to give you a big fright, but luckily, you don’t have to be scared alone.

There are plenty of single player games to ring in the spooky season, but there aren’t too many horror titles across the PlayStation, Xbox One or PC that you can play co-op. Whether you are into fighting hordes of zombies or love solving creeping puzzles, you’ll have a blast playing these horror titles with your friends.

What’s the best co-op horror game to buy?

Hunt: Showdown

In this first-person shooter, you must work together in a team if you want to survive. It takes place in eerie woods, and you are tasked with tracking down and killing one of the game’s four main bosses. These aren’t ordinary villains, but horrible creatures with spine-chilling sounds and actions. Looking for clues to where the boss might be is hampered by an onslaught of smaller creatures. Ammo is in short supply, and the more noise you make, the easier it is for the monsters to find you. Defeating the boss will reward you with treasure, but you can also be killed or beaten to the prize by other players.

Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition

In the fourth game in the Left 4 Dead franchise, Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor that continues to pit a four-player team against hordes of undead enemies. You can choose from eight customizable characters, a host of weapons and the new card system creates a different experience each time. The plot revolves around a parasite that has infected the globe, and you will be tasked with cleaning up the world. The monsters that will be coming after you in droves will be varied, each with different abilities and strengths.

Friday the 13th: The Video Game

Taking a cue from the hugely successful film franchise, this video game puts a slightly different spin on the horror genre. The game is primarily a multiplayer experience, where one player takes on the role of murderous Jason Voorhees while the others need to evade or kill him. Using different tactics, players must do what they can to save themselves by escaping or bringing an end to Jason’s killing spree.

7 Days To Die

Horror survival games are hugely popular, and 7 Days to Die has been riding that wave for some time. Taking place after a nuclear Third World War, you and a friend need to survive the wilderness and the horrors by crafting weapons, finding shelter and looking for supplies. Numerous types of zombies will stand in your way, and the world is randomly generated. This means that no two game worlds will be the same, making it even tougher to survive. Zombies are scary, but one of the biggest threats that you will encounter is other players. Not everybody you meet will be friendly, and many will kill you on the spot so that they can loot your inventory for their own survival.

Dead by Daylight: Nightmare Edition

Similar in style to Hunt: Showdown, Dead by Daylight pits one player against four others. That might seem unbalanced, but the solo player takes on the role of a savage killer. The other players have to escape and avoid being sacrificed to a mysterious force called The Entity. The potential victims play in a third-person perspective, while the killer is in a first-person perspective. To make things scarier, survivors can’t fight back with heavy weapons, only having a stun gun or a flashlight at their disposal. To make it out of the killer’s clutches, survivors have to repair five generators that open the exit gates.

Dying Light: The Following

If the thought of being chased by horrible creatures is enough to make you squirm, then Dying Light will terrify you. The first-person action game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by creatures that can only be conceived in nightmares. Traveling around the city by day is dangerous, but as it gets darker, things get life-threatening. The zombie creatures are equally armed and lethal, and once the horde has been alerted to your presence, they will stop at nothing to track you down.

Killing Floor 2

Zombies make up a large chunk of the horror genre, and the sequel to the first Killing Floor taps into that. The first-person shooter video game allows up to six players to fend off hordes of the undead after an insane researcher unleashed rabid clones into the world. There are several different kinds of zombies that you’ll have to deal with, each with its own abilities and strengths. As you complete waves, the difficulty will increase. This ramps up the anxiety and sense of dread, culminating with a boss battle.

Dead Island Definitive Collection

If you are afraid of zombies eating your brain, then Dead Island will definitely not be for you–or maybe it is exactly what you need to get over your fear of the undead. It takes place on the tropical island of Banoi, it will be up to you and your friends to rid the island of the growing zombie threat. It definitely won’t be easy, as the game dishes plenty of hair-raising moments, the need for quick thinking and even faster decision making. The Definitive Collection includes the original Dead Island game, as well as the remastered Dead Island: Riptide title. It also bundles in all previous downloadable content and Retro Revenge content pack.

