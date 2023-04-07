When laptops were first introduced, they offered a convenient way to take your work and entertainment on the go. However, as more tablets and smartphones were released, people began to feel more comfortable with compact, touch-screen devices. Luckily, there is now a range of touch screen laptops bridging the gap between computers and tablets. If you’re looking for a new touch screen laptop, there are plenty of good options that won’t break the bank.

In this article: Asus VivoBook Go 14, HP 14 Laptop and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i.

Touch-screen laptop benefits

Versatility: Touch-screen laptops can be controlled like traditional laptops or by using the screen. These models are ideal for those who enjoy switching between their computers and tablets. Many feature 360-degree hinges that let you operate them in various ways. For example, you can use them like a traditional laptop or tablet or set them up in a “tent” mode that’s perfect for watching movies.

Touch-screen laptops can be controlled like traditional laptops or by using the screen. These models are ideal for those who enjoy switching between their computers and tablets. Many feature 360-degree hinges that let you operate them in various ways. For example, you can use them like a traditional laptop or tablet or set them up in a “tent” mode that’s perfect for watching movies. Accessibility: For some, using a trackpad or mouse can be challenging. Touch screens offer more accessibility than mice and keyboards since they can be controlled with open hands and large sweeping motions.

For some, using a trackpad or mouse can be challenging. Touch screens offer more accessibility than mice and keyboards since they can be controlled with open hands and large sweeping motions. Better for artists and students: Tablets and touch-screen laptops are essential tools for digital artists, as they let them draw on their screens the way they would a sketchbook. Students who prefer writing their notes by hand will love these devices since you can write notes and save them directly to your PC.

Touch-screen laptop considerations

Random access memory: Your laptop’s RAM determines how well it can run multiple programs simultaneously. Most affordable laptops have around 4 GB of RAM, which isn’t ideal for running numerous programs at the same time, but can be more than enough for school or casual use.

Your laptop’s RAM determines how well it can run multiple programs simultaneously. Most affordable laptops have around 4 GB of RAM, which isn’t ideal for running numerous programs at the same time, but can be more than enough for school or casual use. Responsive touch screen: Some touch screens work better than others. If you plan on using yours often, you’ll want a laptop that responds well to touch-screen commands.

Some touch screens work better than others. If you plan on using yours often, you’ll want a laptop that responds well to touch-screen commands. Size and durability: Many are designed to be thin and lightweight, making them ideal for taking on the go. Still, you’ll want to ensure it’s made with durable materials.

Many are designed to be thin and lightweight, making them ideal for taking on the go. Still, you’ll want to ensure it’s made with durable materials. Screen size and resolution: The screen’s size and resolution make a huge difference for digital artists. Touch-screen laptops with 360-degree hinges are ideal for watching TV and movies; if you plan on using yours this way, it’s worth buying one with an HD display.

What accessories should you buy?

It’s worth purchasing a case, sleeve or bag, even if you buy a sturdy laptop that isn’t likely to break. These accessories make it easier to carry your laptop around and help protect them. Stands are an excellent choice for those who work or study from home, as they keep your laptop level with your head and reduce neck strain.

It’s a good idea to buy a stylus if your laptop doesn’t have one. These accessories are ideal for digital artists and those who take notes often. Many affordable laptops have 64 GB of internal storage or less. External storage devices are a must-have for those with many videos, pictures or documents. Still, you can always purchase a cloud storage subscription if you want to avoid carrying around an external storage device.

Best affordable touch-screen laptops

Asus VivoBook Go 14

This slim laptop weighs only 3.3 pounds. It has 4 GB of random access memory and 128 GB of internal storage. The 360-degree hinge lets you use it as a tablet or in a “tent” mode. It has micro HDMI, USB 2.0 and USB-C ports.

Sold by Amazon

Lenovo 2022 300e Two-in-One Touch-Screen Laptop

This has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It features a 360-degree hinge and comes with a stylus. Many said it was perfect for school.

Sold by Amazon

HP 14 Laptop

This has a 14-inch touch screen and only weighs 3.3 pounds. It has Bluetooth capabilities and 4 GB of RAM. It’s user-friendly and has an HD screen that’s great for watching movies.

Sold by Amazon

Asus BR1100 Laptop

This comes with a stylus and is available with up to 128 GB of storage. The textured finish prevents fingerprints and scratches. It supports Wi-Fi 6, and the battery lasts around 10 hours on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon

Lenovo C340 Touch-Screen Laptop

This laptop has a 15.6-inch screen and 64 GB of internal storage, along with a 360-degree hinge and 4 GB of RAM. The processor is also relatively fast.

Sold by Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i

This has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, making it an excellent choice for those who work from home. It has built-in antivirus protection, and many said they were impressed with the easy-to-use Chrome operating system.

Sold by Amazon

Asus Chromebook Flip C433

This has 8 GB of RAM and a backlit keyboard. It has a 14-inch full HD touch screen and a 360-degree hinge. It comes with 100 GB of free cloud storage for one year. Many said it looks and feels much more expensive than it is.

Sold by Amazon

Best accessories for touch-screen laptops

V Voova Laptop Sleeve Carrying Case

This is soft, durable and has numerous pockets for storing accessories. It’s compatible with most major laptop brands and it’s available in nine colors, including red, pink and blue.

Sold by Amazon

Vaschy Vintage Leather Canvas Backpack

This features a sleek leather design that makes it stand out. It can fit a 15-inch laptop and several books. Many said they were impressed with the high-quality materials.

Sold by Amazon

Soundance Laptop Stand

This stylish stand is an excellent way to raise your laptop, creating a more ergonomic working environment. It’s suitable for laptops up to 15.6 inches and is available in 10 colors.

Sold by Amazon

ProCase Laptop Sleeve

This features a sleek, understated design, it feels sturdy and is available in numerous sizes. You can buy it in seven colors, including black, pink and gray.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.