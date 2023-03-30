Which glass screen protector for laptops is best?

There are several ways to protect your laptop from damage. For example, you can carry it around in a foam sleeve so it doesn’t come in contact with dust. Or, if you need something a bit more robust, you can pop a hardened plastic case on the lid and body.

But none of those solutions will help to protect the sensitive display, and if something happens to it, you might incur expensive repair costs. The best way to ensure your laptop screen is scratch-free and dust-resistant is with a high-quality tempered glass screen protector, like the Spigen GlasTR Slim Tempered Glass Screen Protector.

What to know before you buy a glass screen protector for laptops

Compatible with interactive accessories

Some laptops have touch-screen capabilities or are compatible with electronic drawing pens. If you want to protect your screen but still want to tap or draw, you must ensure that the screen protector doesn’t interfere with the functionalities. Most tempered glass protectors are thin enough not to inhibit the actions, but it’s still worth looking out for.

Cut-outs specific to your display

There are several universal protectors, but they are not made for a specific model. This can make them more visible than you’d like and might not cover the display sufficiently. Consider getting a scratch protector that is made for your laptop model. This ensures complete coverage, and there will be appropriate cut-outs to accommodate the webcam, different bezel sizes or other elements.

It only protects the display

A tempered glass protector only ensures that the display doesn’t get scratched or get dust on it. It doesn’t protect any other part of the laptop, so you’ll also need a case or foam sleeve if you need to safeguard the laptop’s body.

What to look for in a quality glass screen protector

Clear and transparent

Plastic covers and screen protectors tend to discolor after some time. However, that should never happen with tempered glass. The key to a good-quality protector is that it remains clear and transparent, even months after application. If you can’t see the protector over your laptop’s display, that’s a sign of excellent quality.

Easy to apply and take off

A frustrating aspect of putting a screen protector on, whether for a laptop or mobile phone, is that it can be challenging to do without leaving air pockets or skew borders. A good-quality protector comes with a plastic application tool to assist with that and detailed instructions so that you know precisely what to do. Also, while it shouldn’t detach by itself, taking it off shouldn’t be a problem either, and it mustn’t leave a sticky residue behind.

Perfect fit on all the edges

An excellent glass protector isn’t noticeable when applied correctly. But the most significant aspect that can break the illusion is when it doesn’t fit perfectly in the corners or edges. A good-quality protector has angled edges so that it seamlessly blends in with the height difference between the bezel and the display.

How much you can expect to spend on a glass screen protector

The average price of a glass screen protector depends on the manufacturer and any additional treatment. An affordable protector costs $10 to $15, while a protector with a bit more resistance to sharp objects costs $20 to $25.

Glass screen protector FAQ

Can you reapply a glass screen protector?

A. In theory, this is possible, but you must be incredibly careful. As with all glass products, the slightest twist might crack the protector. The adhesive can also weaken when removed and reapplied.

Does it protect the screen from bumps?

A. While it does provide the screen with an extra protective layer, it’s not meant to keep it safe from bumps or drops. The primary purpose is to protect the display from scratches, fingerprints and excessive dust. It might prevent the display from shattering, but it will still be damaged.

What’s the best glass screen protector to buy?

Top glass screen protector for laptops

Spigen GlasTR Slim Tempered Glass Screen Protector

What you need to know: Fitting perfectly on a MacBook Air or Pro, this tempered glass screen protector has a black bezel that makes it invisible.

What you’ll love: Unlike other protectors that only cover the pixel area of a display, this protector covers the outside bezels, too. It has holes for the webcam and sensors, and the clarity preserves the original screen brightness.

What you should consider: Some users said that it’s difficult to clean out dust from the three holes, which affects the ambient light sensor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glass screen protector for the money

Megoo Glass Screen Protector for Surface Laptop

What you need to know: This glass screen protector is made specifically to fit on Microsoft’s Surface Go laptop.

What you’ll love: The protector accurately fits the Surface Go’s display and leaves a notch open for the webcam lens. It has rounded corners that mimic the corners of the screen, giving it a natural look. It peels off easily and won’t leave any sticky residue.

What you should consider: Some users said they didn’t receive the microfiber cloth to apply the protector.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mubuy 15.6-Inch Tempered Glass Laptop Screen Protector

What you need to know: This screen protector fits most 15.6-inch laptops, regardless of brand.

What you’ll love: Made from durable tempered glass, this screen protector easily fits onto a laptop display with a uniform design. It is coated with a hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layer, and the rounded edges make it nearly invisible while feeling soft to the touch.

What you should consider: Some users found applying the protector without leaving air pockets tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

