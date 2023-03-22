Which laptop mount is best?

Office desk areas can get cluttered, and although you may be unaware, this can affect your productivity. Maintaining a tidy workspace can be challenging, but it can boost your efficiency, making a laptop mount a worthwhile investment.

A laptop mount frees up desk space and helps you keep your cords, extension cables and office accessories organized. The best laptop mounts, such as the Vivo Single Laptop Notebook Desk Mount Stand, are easy to install, offer several degrees of articulation and have ventilated trays to combat overheating.

What to know before you buy a laptop mount

Improved posture

Sitting at a desk for hours can wreak havoc on your neck and back. A poorly positioned monitor can cause or exacerbate neck and back strain, as staring downward or upward at your computer monitor or laptop can be strenuous over extended periods. Laptop mounts are made with a primary focus on ergonomics and let users continue working while standing.

Size

You can set up a laptop mount on a desk of any size, but they vary in size, so determine which size works best with your office or work area. Laptop mounts with a long arm and a tall center pole naturally work better with larger desks but may look out of place on a smaller one.

Two-in-one

A two-in-one stand is convenient for those who use a laptop and an external computer monitor simultaneously. These mounts come with two arms, one with a tray for your laptop and the other with a stand for your monitor. This setup lets you look at both screens without straining your neck.

What to look for in a quality laptop mount

Adjustability

The whole point of a laptop mount is to give you more freedom in your work area. That’s why it’s best to look for one that lets you position it the way you want.

For example, most mounts can swivel, tilt and rotate in varying degrees so you don’t have to flip the monitor or screen around if you want to lean to the side as you work or show something to a co-worker sitting beside you.

Also, an articulating arm lets you raise or lower the mount effortlessly so you can face your screen at eye level and reduce neck strain.

Detachable clips

The best laptop mounts have detachable clips along the arms that can be used to keep cords in place. This helps clear the clutter of an entanglement of cables and wires behind your monitor or laptop, freeing up space for accessories and peripherals.

Video Electronics Standards Association

VESA standard size refers to the distance between the four mounting holes on the back of a monitor or TV and is an easy way to determine which mounts fit with a specific monitor. If you’re looking to buy a two-in-one monitor, you can make installation easier by checking your monitor’s manual for its VESA standard size.

If you can’t find your monitor’s VESA standard size, you can measure the distance in millimeters between the left and right holes and between the top and bottom holes. For example, if the first measurement is 300 millimeters and the second is 200, your monitor has a VESA standard of 300×200.

How much you can expect to spend on a laptop mount

Most laptop mounts are inexpensive, typically costing $30-$60. However, if you want something more comprehensive, such as a two-in-one mount for a monitor and laptop, expect to pay up to $120.

Laptop mount FAQ

Are any tools required to assemble and install a laptop mount?

A. Most laptop mounts have all the necessary hardware and tools, but some require a sold-separately screwdriver.

Do I need a laptop with a cooling pad?

A. Although it isn’t necessary, a cooling pad regulates your laptop’s temperature by expelling hot air, helping prevent it from overheating, which can damage it.

What’s the best laptop mount to buy?

Top laptop mount

Vivo Single Laptop Notebook Desk Mount Stand

What you need to know: This mount is simple, affordable, fits most laptops and is excellent for saving space in your office.

What you’ll love: It has a ventilated 14- by 12-inch tray and can support up to 22 pounds. It has an adjustable arm that offers a 15-degree tilt, 180-degree swivel and 360-degree rotation. You can keep your cords organized with the detachable clips along the arms and center pole.

What you should consider: Although it supports 17-inch laptops, the weight of some models drags the arm down. Also, there are a few reports of the tray being wobbly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top laptop mount for the money

Viozon 2-in-1 Monitor and Laptop Mount

What you need to know: This mount is ideal for those looking to save space in a larger office or desk area.

What you’ll love: It supports monitors between 17 and 32 inches weighing up to 19.8 pounds and is compatible with VESA monitors manufactured by top computer brands. It can safely hold a 12- to 17-inch laptop and has a maximum extension length of 20.5 inches and a height of 16.9 inches.

What you should consider: The center pole is shorter than on other laptop mounts and cannot be adjusted to accommodate taller people when standing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Huanuo Notebook Desk Mount Stand

What you need to know: This mount is easy to install, sleek and excellent for improving office posture.

What you’ll love: This stand helps reduce neck strain and lets users switch their focus between their laptop and monitor effortlessly. It has a full-motion arm with three joints for adjusting its position and a computer fan that expels hot air from your laptop or monitor to prevent overheating.

What you should consider: Some customers report squeaking and the tray tilting if the laptop isn’t positioned off-center.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

