What are the closest competitors to Amazon’s brand-new Fire 7 tablet?

Amazon recently launched its upgraded 2022 Amazon Fire 7 tablet, which offers improvements upon its previous entry-level model from 2019. While it continues to be one of the most affordable compact tablets on the market and a beloved option for those who want to remain within Amazon’s custom Fire OS 8 interface, it has a fair share of limitations.

If you’re not attached to Amazon’s specialized operating system and are willing to spend a little more on better features, superior choices are available. Check out these compact tablets, which are legitimate competitors to Amazon’s brand-new Fire 7 tablet.

How to choose a tablet

Consider your primary uses

Choosing a tablet is personal and based on a person’s individual needs, which is why it’s challenging to pinpoint the best tablet. For instance, a person using their tablet to research and take notes at school has different needs than a parent buying a tablet for their kids to play games and watch movies. So, before choosing a tablet, consider your primary uses. Do you want a tablet for traveling to watch movies and play games, or do you need a tablet with extraordinary photo editing skills to use for work? Or, if you want to connect a keyboard, ensure that the tablet has Bluetooth.

Compare operating systems

Operating systems are one of the trickiest features of a tablet. The four main tablets and operating systems include the iPads that run Apple iOS, while Android, Windows and Fire devices run Amazon’s custom Fire OS.

While it may not seem like a big deal for some, operating systems determine what apps you can get or if your tablet will sync with your phone. For example, an iPad will seamlessly integrate with all your other Apple devices since they have the same OS. Also, because Fire tablets run on Fire OS, they can’t get all Apps, such as Google Play. So, choose a tablet with an operating system that you like and aligns with your needs.

Weigh pros and cons

The tried and true pros and cons list is helpful when choosing a tablet, but make sure it’s personalized to your needs. For example, while someone may put the Fire 7 tablet’s 7-inch display screen in the pro tab, you may want something bigger and consider the small screen a negative. Or, if you’re looking for a simple tablet, you may appreciate the Amazon’s new Fire 7 tablet.

Alternatives to Amazon’s new Fire 7 tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ Tablet

This tablet has a slightly bigger display screen at eight inches but is light enough to carry around and thin enough to operate with one hand. It’s designed with a 16-to-10 screen ratio to offer maximum viewing in both landscape and portrait, has powerful dual speakers for big sound and carries a long battery life, so you don’t have to remember your charger.

Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen 7″ HD Tablet

If you look purely at specs, this Lenovo tablet is a legitimate alternative to the Fire 7 tablet, including display size and RAM. It also features Google entertainment apps, a noticeably fast performance boost, a faster-charging battery and seamless integration with your smartphone or PC. It’s also kid-approved, thanks to its Google Kids Space, which offers thousands of age-appropriate apps, games and movies.

2021 Apple iPad Mini

You can’t make a list of legitimate alternatives and not include the impressive iPad mini. While it’s an upfront investment, the number of upgraded features separates it from competitors. The iPad mini has WiFi and cellular data, is available in a 256GB option, has superfast downloads and high-quality streaming using 5G and records video in 4K.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

The Microsoft Surface Go is an excellent option for anyone who wants a laptop’s performance with a tablet’s portability. It features a 10.5-inch display screen with high-quality front and rear-facing cameras that take crisp photos and make clear calls. The battery lasts up to 10 hours and comes with an adjustable kickstand.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

Those looking for versatility in a tablet should look no further than this iPad, with its gorgeous 10.2-inch display, A13 Bionic chip and all-day battery life. It features WiFi and Gigabit-class LTE for faster uploads or streaming on the road or at home. Plus, it also has a 12MP ultra-wide front camera and 8MP back camera for crisp and vivid images or video.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

With an included S-pen that magnetically attaches to this tablet, it’s never been easier to write notes, practice illustration or edit photos. You can sync up multiple devices or use it as a hotspot. Plus, its slim design and large screen are ideal for taking on the go, and the 12-hour battery lasts all day.

Fire HD 8 Tablet

If you love the features of the new Fire 7 and are hoping to stay within Amazon’s specialized operating system but aren’t impressed with the display size, the Fire 8 offers a larger screen. It’s still an affordable option and has a slightly longer battery life. It’s also available in several colors.

Dragon Touch Notepad K10 Tablet

This tablet is an affordable option that runs on the Android 9 Pie operating system. While it has 32GB of built-in storage, it also supports a micro SD card to expand storage space. It features a 10.1-inch display screen and dual cameras on the front and rear.

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet

Don’t forget about the kids! If you’re considering a tablet primarily for toddlers or elementary-aged children, consider the Fire 10 Kids Tablet. While it’s more expensive, it comes with a durable case, comprehensive parental controls and a free year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers thousands of games, books, movies and apps.

