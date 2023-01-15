There are two kinds of muscle stimulators out there, including a TENS unit that can block pain and an EMS that can help rehabilitate your muscles.

Which muscle stimulators are best?

Muscle stimulators are not magic tools that help promote muscle growth and strength. They’re medical devices buyers use for pain management and rehabilitation. The best is the TechCare Massager TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator, which offers two dozen massage modes.

What to know before you buy a muscle stimulator

Understand how muscle stimulators work

A muscle stimulator is a handheld or larger machine with connected electrodes. Larger machines usually only exist in therapy clinics or doctor’s offices, while handheld devices are used at home. Muscle stimulators use a series of electrodes connected to the device through thin wires.

You use them by attaching the electrodes to your skin with adhesive pads and turning on the machine. The stimulator gives you electrical impulses through the electrodes, and these pulses try to mimic your body’s nervous system to tell your muscles to contract. Your muscles relax once the electrical pulse stops.

Kinds of stimulators

There are two kinds of stimulator: transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators, which can block pain, and electrical muscle stimulators that can help rehabilitate your muscles. Whichever you decide on, it’s crucial to look for stimulators that offer control over pulse strength to have the most comfort and effectiveness.

Learn about the benefits of muscle stimulators

Many people who use muscle stimulators report pain relief and relief from joint and muscle soreness following exercise. And many customers say that their muscles work more efficiently because using the stimulators regularly helps tone their muscles.

What to look for in a quality muscle stimulator

Automatic therapy programs

Many muscle stimulator devices come with pre-programmed therapy programs and plans, an excellent option for handling treatments with little to no effort on your part.

Button lock

Button locks prevent any pulse strength changes when you accidentally press the buttons on your muscle stimulator. That said, if you do need to turn the device off or require an emergency shut-off option, the power button will continue to work, even with a button lock.

Power options

Handheld muscle stimulators tend to run with battery power, so they are easy to take anywhere with you. Other muscle stimulators connect to a wall outlet, which boosts their overall value.

How much you can expect to spend on a muscle stimulator

Depending on their quality and number of settings, you can expect to spend anywhere from $30 or less to more than $100 for a muscle stimulator.

Muscle stimulator FAQ

Which companies create the best muscle stimulators?

A. Top companies for muscle stimulators include United Surgical, Santamedical, Pure Enrichment, iReliev, Complex, ChoiceMed and AccuRelief. It’s best to choose a well-known brand when selecting a muscle stimulator.

Why don’t muscle stimulators create muscle growth?

A. Muscle growth happens when you tear your muscle fibers through strength training or weightlifting. Your muscles grow when the body repairs your muscles after they tear. Muscle stimulators on their own don’t break down the muscle fibers, and there is no range of motion when using a muscle stimulator.

How does a muscle stimulator decrease pain?

A. There are several theories for how and why muscle stimulators help reduce pain for many people. For example, the act of contracting and relaxing your muscles repeatedly helps loosen muscle tissue for people with sore muscles.

According to another theory, electrical pulses block your nerves from sending pain signals to the brain. Muscle stimulation can also cause your brain to release endorphins, as it does during exercise, since the brain reads the muscle relaxations and contractions as a form of exercise.

What are the best muscle stimulators to buy?

Top muscle stimulator

TechCare Massager TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator

What you need to know: This versatile, highly rated muscle stimulator can help relieve your pain without medication.

What you’ll love: This top-quality massager and stimulator comes with all of the features you need to get started, including 20 levels of intensity, 24 different massage modes and a lithium battery that offers up to 20 hours of use.

What you should consider: Some customers say they would like a belt or a strap to transport it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top muscle stimulator for the money

TENS 7000 Digital TENS Unit with Accessories

What you need to know: This prescription-strength stimulator offers therapeutic benefits and widespread pain relief through four packs that you can apply to your arms, back and shoulders.

What you’ll love: This affordable TENS stimulator comes with a hard carrying case that’s perfect for travel.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said it can be confusing to customers who have not used a stimulator before.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Beurer Advanced TENS Muscle Stimulator

What you need to know: This solid, simple TENS stimulator is perfect for those who want a budget-friendly option that works well.

What you’ll love: It includes safety features such as an automatic switch-off option and functions like pain relief, muscle training and massages. You can place the reusable pads anywhere on your body.

What you should consider: Its battery life isn’t great, and it takes a while to charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.