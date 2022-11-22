Leg recovery systems are an excellent way to invest in your health, whether you are always in the gym or sitting at a desk every day.

Which leg recovery systems are best?

Athletes, dancers and fitness gurus know all too well the feeling of sore legs after an intense workout. After working leg muscles, it’s vital to massage those areas to avoid stiffness and recover properly. It is also a great motivator to complete a challenging leg routine, knowing you have a massage to look forward to after.

If you require relief for tired, sore legs and feet, the Fit King Leg Air Massager is a top-notch product that will help you recover quickly.

What to know before you buy leg recovery systems

Before purchasing a leg recovery system, knowing the different types and which one fits your needs is essential. Most leg recovery systems have different modes and levels of intensity. Some are higher quality than others. However, even some of the simplest ones can be a great help in reducing pain and swelling right after working out.

Heat massagers

Like many people swear by the power of taking hot baths, heated massagers also do an excellent job of generating circulation. This is ideal for winter sports and similar activities in cool temperatures. However, remember to use it moderately, as not to cause overheating.

Air compression massagers

By using air compression, these massagers can physically release tension through kneading. Unlike heat, air compression actually massages, yet it lacks a bit of intensity without heat.

Combination massagers

Leg recovery systems that provide a massage and heat give the most relief and relaxation. The combination of heat and air compression soothes sore muscles and restores strength.

What to look for in quality leg recovery systems

Variety

Top-quality leg recovery systems can provide you with options of different modes and intensity levels. A great massager will have a remote that has options for heat, air compression, both at the same time or separately, as well as intensities for each.

Safety

A feature that protects from overuse or overheating is the timed automatic shut-off. Many typically automatically shut off at 20 minutes if you have fallen asleep or forgot to turn the system off.

Coverage

Having enough massager to fit and cover the complete area of where your legs feel the most pain is essential. Some systems only cover one area at a time, such as feet, calves or thighs. However, many conventional systems fit the legs completely, which is perfect if you’ve just had an entire leg workout.

How much you can expect to spend on leg recovery systems

Generally, leg recovery systems that only cover one section at a time are priced around $60. However, those covering feet and calves or feet, calves and thighs range from $80 to a little over $100.

Leg recovery systems FAQ

Are leg recovery systems better than Epsom salt baths?

A. A leg recovery system with both heat and air compression provides a massage that promotes circulation and swift recovery. Although soaking in an Epsom salt bath also provides relaxation and recovery, you don’t benefit from massage with that option.

Can I use this even if I don’t work out?

A. Though these are perfect for recovering from exercising, they are also recommended for those who are not very active. If you sit for long periods, a recovery system will help promote circulation, which is vital.

What are the best leg recovery systems to buy?

Top leg recovery system

Fit King Leg Air Massager

What you need to know: This is a well-loved leg massager known for reducing swelling and providing circulation.

What you’ll love: Through the two different massage modes and three intensities, this leg recovery system relieves tension and relaxes in 20 minutes. The air compression stimulates tissue from the toes to the calves.

What you should consider: The Velcro pads get caught on material.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top leg recovery system for the money

Cincom Air Compression Leg Massager

What you need to know: This versatile, easy-to-use leg massager makes a great gift item.

What you’ll love: What makes this massager great is its multiple functions. You can use it on arms as well as legs and feet. The two modes and intensities offer a deep tissue massage. It comes with a hand-held control and storage bag.

What you should consider: The slightly noisy, droning sounds may become irritating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Quinear Leg Massager With Heat Air Compression

What you need to know: Made with breathable material, this leg massager comfortably provides relaxation through warmth and air.

What you’ll love: It has two heating levels that give excellent circulation to legs and relief from pain with the three modes and intensities of massages. The inner layer is removable and machine washable.

What you should consider: The remote control cable is slightly short compared to others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cincom Leg Massager For Foot And Calf

What you need to know: This system gives a powerful massage to the feet, ankles and calves.

What you’ll love: The air compression helps relieve pain from edema and RLS and offers a relaxing experience. It comes with two different sizes and you can adjust it for the perfect fit. It includes a storage bag.

What you should consider: It can be time-consuming putting on and taking off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Renpho Leg Massager For Circulation And Relaxation

What you need to know: Imitating hand squeezing movements and massage, this system offers relief from the feet up to the thighs.

What you’ll love: This leg recovery system provides extensive coverage and intensity to give relief and rejuvenation. It has six modes and four intensities, which give you a variety of massages available.

What you should consider: It’s challenging to put together and store, as it has many parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

