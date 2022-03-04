Which fairy garden statues are best?

Did you see something twinkle in the corner of your eye? Hear a faint giggle in the middle of the woods? Have you noticed the flowers are growing especially well this year? There are two likely explanations: You’re in the plot of a suspense movie, or fairies are at work. For those who choose to believe the latter (or for anyone looking to incorporate a sense of magic and whimsy in your home), you’ll want to create the perfect fairy garden, and the right statue can do just that. We may not have pixie dust, but we have everything you need to know to choose the right fairy garden statue for your home, like this one from Teresa’s Collections.

What to know before you buy a fairy garden statue

If you don’t have a fairy godmother helping you get started, we’ve got you covered. Here are the basic considerations to take into account before making a purchase, but you can also check out this article from BestReviews.

Who is it for?

The most important thing to consider when purchasing a fairy garden statue is who will be using and maintaining it. If the garden is kept by your aging grandmother, make sure the statue is big enough for her to see. If children are the intended audience, opt for more durable statues and ones that won’t be a choking hazard. And, of course, if you are buying it for yourself, focus on what makes you happy and will work with your lifestyle.

The garden space

Before you can properly add statues to a fairy garden, you’ll need to take the space itself into account. Size, shape and location can all make a difference in your statue selections.

What size and shape?

How big is the garden space? Are you enchanting an entire yard or a small planter box? If you have a large space to add statues to, opt for bigger items that stand out. For smaller spaces, opt for smaller statues that won’t make the space feel cluttered. Take the shape into account as well. For a round space, fairy buildings with sharp angles might not fit well like they would for a rectangular one.

Indoor or outdoor?

Are you creating a fairy garden to bring magic into your home? If so, you won’t need to pay much attention to the durability of the materials with regard to weather. If your fairy garden is outside, by contrast, consider how rain, snow and local weather patterns will affect the materials that your statue is made out of. Additionally, if there are pets or other animals in the space, consider how they will interact with your statue and plan accordingly.

Table or ground?

If you’re setting up a fairy garden as a centerpiece on the dining room table, then you’ll want to incorporate pieces that are smaller or more subtle and be sure to consider how stable they are in case the table gets bumped or nudged. If your garden is on the ground, bigger and brightly colored pieces might be important to attract attention and ensure that no one steps on them.

Theme

Fairies come in all shapes and sizes, and a coherent fairy garden requires attention to detail with regard to theme. If you’re a Disney fairy fan, you may want to opt for statues that correspond to specific characters. If you’re interested in fairies more like traditional folklore, consider what statues would make sense in that world.

What to look for in a quality fairy garden statue

Lights and other mechanisms

Since buildings are the most common form of fairy garden statues, products with working lights are a great option for adding that extra bit of magic at nighttime. Some may also have doors that swing or bells that you can ring.

Versatility

As you add more to your garden, you may want to move things around. You may also discover that your fairies could use more than what you’ve given them. In both cases, having statues that are versatile is a big help. Can your pond double as an ice rink in the winter? Is your cottage fastened to one spot? Can the giant mushrooms also be used as shelters?

Noticeability

If you want your lovely fairy garden to be seen, bright colors and bold designs are a good way to go. But you may want a more subtle or discrete fairy experience, which would mean opting for more neutral colors that blend in with the environment.

How much you can expect to spend on a fairy garden statue

Depending on the size, material and level of detail, you can expect to spend between $15 and $40 on your fairy garden statue, though there are pricier options available. Statues costing $15 to $20 tend to be cute and moderately sized with less intricate detail work. For $30 to $40, you may find statues with multiple pieces or high-quality porcelain. For $20 to $25, you’ll find mid-grade statues with a good amount of detail and decent materials.

Fairy garden statue FAQ

Aren’t fairy gardens just for kids and old people?

A. No. Stop that.

Do I need a ton of stuff for a good fairy garden?

A. Typically, no. A few well-placed items in an eye-catching spot can produce the perfect magical scene. Focus on setting the stage and you can make a few pieces tell a story.

What are the best fairy garden statues to buy?

Top fairy garden statue

Teresa’s Collections Fairy Garden House Statue

What you need to know: With a whimsical design and a variety of features, this house statue is ideal for indoor or outdoor gardens.

What you’ll love: At 8 inches tall, this resin house statue is weatherproof, color-fade resistant and has a precious faux-grass roof. For an extra touch, there are solar-powered LED lights in all the windows.

What you should consider: Some buyers thought the lights were too dim.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fairy garden statue for the money

GlitZGlam Miniature Duck Pond

What you need to know: At an adorable size and an affordable price, this pond statue is perfect for miniature gardens or gardens with a variety of statues.

What you’ll love: Waterproof, non-toxic and made from quality resin, this pond statue has hand-painted detailed lily pads, rocks and ducks. It is also durable and long-lasting.

What you should consider: The statue is a bit small for some gardens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CT Discount Store Solar Child with Fairy Statue

What you need to know: Unique and whimsical, this fairly large and imaginative statue is perfect for outdoor gardens.

What you’ll love: For a statue that tells a story, this precious child statue is made from a durable resin that won’t rust. The child (which can be ordered as a little boy or a little girl) holds a solar-powered light that turns on at night to illuminate the fairy in hand.

What you should consider: The batteries tend to run out rather quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

