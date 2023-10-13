Walmart has weekly ‘Flash Deals’ that offer huge savings on well-known brands like Dyson

With the holidays coming up fast, we’re all looking for great shopping deals. You may not have known this (we didn’t until just today), but Walmart has a weekly “flash deals” page that offers huge discounts on some of the most popular brands out there, from Dyson to Dolby.

If you’re looking for a great deal on Dyson’s beloved Corrale Straightener, you’re in luck. Or if you’re looking to score a Contixo F19 Drone, it’s on sale now. Looking for a new laptop? One of this week’s deals is a SGIN 15.6-inch Laptop for a whopping $790 off.

In other words, huge savings are just a few clicks away. Here are the deals you should check out this week.

Walmart ‘Flash Deals’ you shouldn’t miss this week

Dyson Corrale Straightener

The Dyson Corrale is one of the most advanced hair straighteners on the market. It’s wireless, which makes it ultra-convenient. But more than that, it’s the only straightener that uses flexible plates to shape and gather your hair, giving you ultimate control to style without heat damage.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Dyson’s V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum is treasured by people with hardwood floors, carpets, kids, pets and everything in between because there’s pretty much nothing this powerful stick vacuum can’t handle. It’s versatile, lightweight, easy to maneuver and powerful enough to clean all kinds of messes.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long

The Dyson Airwrap is the ultimate in hair styling, and it almost never goes on sale, so this is an excellent opportunity. With six styling accessories and a storage and travel case, this set comes with everything you need to dry and style your hair faster than ever without risking heat damage, frizz or flyaways.

Auseo 30-Pint Dehumidifier

This 30-pint dehumidifier can handle up to 2000 square feet of space. It has over a half-gallon water tank, three operation modes and a 24-hour timer. It’s also portable, so you can take it where you need it, whether that’s the basement, a bathroom, the laundry room or anywhere else in your home.

SGIN 15.6inch Laptop

This 15.6-inch Windows laptop features a 128GB SSD with 4 Core Intel Celeron up to 2.8GHz, and it’s $790 off at Walmart this week. You can get this $1,049.99 computer for just $259.99 if you act fast and score this weekly flash deal.

Ophanie 18 inch Queen Size Air Mattress with Built-in-Pump

Sleep in comfort with less effort on this 18-inch inflatable air mattress with a built-in electric pump. All you have to do is plug it in and watch it inflate.

Contixo F19 Drone with 1080P Camera

This Contixo F19 drone has a 1080P camera, and it’s great for kids or adults to fly and play with. It features four-way obstacle avoidance, altitude hold and following mode, and it’s foldable for easy storage.

ULTIMEA 5.1 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar

The ULTIMEA 5.1 Dolby Atmos sound bar creates a surround sound system for your TV with a wireless subwoofer and adjustable speakers that immerse you in sound from all angles.

