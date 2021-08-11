Best unbreakable wine glasses

Unbreakable glasses aren’t just used for sipping wine — you can also enjoy cold drinks, juice, spritzers and sangria in them when outside. They are also useful learning tools for young kids developing dexterity and coordination.

What are the best-rated, non-breakable wine glasses?

A glass of wine is a drink to make a toast for any occasion. Of course, enjoying the beach on a sunbed or relaxing in a hot tub are occasions on their own that ask for a toast as well. However, in situations where broken glass can be dangerous, unbreakable wine glasses are the best drinking vessel of choice.

Unbreakable wine glasses are made from various materials and offered in various shapes and sizes to complement specific situations and wine varieties. These FineDine Stainless Steel Wine Glasses feature a modern look and elegant stem, and there is no shortage of options to consider when investing in safe, outdoor-friendly wine glasses.

What to know before you buy unbreakable wine glasses

Pros and cons

Unbreakable wine glasses offer peace of mind when enjoying a glass of wine in a potentially precarious situation, where broken glass or cans are hard to clean up or dangerous to those around. Notably, unbreakable wine glasses are great for use outdoors. They also have value when drinking around active kids or pets. Some may also allow for drinks on the go.

However, unbreakable glasses tend to lack the aesthetic beauty of a standard wine glass for the sake of their durability. They typically don’t enhance the taste or flavor of wine either, so they aren’t recommended to be used with pricey, older bottles. In addition, some may be particularly thick, which means you may end up tasting a bit of the material when you’re taking a sip.

Material

Unbreakable plastic wine glasses are cheap, light options that are typically used for outdoor parties and large events. Though they are inexpensive, they create lots of waste and don’t enhance the taste of wine.

Stainless steel glasses are increasingly popular, boasting a stylish, modern look along with durability and versatility. Moreover, they are well-insulated and may allow for the transport of drinks so you can enjoy one on a walk. One potential downside, however, is that the wine or drink isn’t visible.

Lastly, silicone options are similar to plastic ones but offer a bit more longevity. They can also be personalized with slogans or designs though they may obscure the look and even interfere with the taste of the wine.

Capacity

Unbreakable wine glasses allow for anywhere from 12 ounces to 20 ounces of liquid, but you’ll want to leave a fair amount of room when drinking wine that needs space to breathe. Note a standard wine pour is 6 ounces. Still, large options are ideal for elaborate cocktails and fun summer drinks like sangria.

What to look for in quality unbreakable wine glasses

Color and design

All materials allow for various aesthetics to add a personalized, stylish touch to your drink. Stainless steel glasses may be coated with copper or gold, for example. Plastic and silicone cups can be adorned with patterns, pithy sayings or amusing pictures.

In some cases, the entire glass may be tinted or colored; some sets may feature several glasses that are each individually colored to help people keep track of their own.

Lids

Stainless steel glasses, in particular, may come with lids to keep your drink covered, which is especially useful when enjoying a beverage outdoors so that nature or bugs are kept out. Lids also allow for easy transport. Most lids feature a slot to open up so that you can insert a straw.

Insulation

Some stainless steel options also boast impressive insulation, which is ideal for enjoying white wine and rosé on warmer days. Insulation will add to the price but offer more quality and longevity.

Stemmed vs. stemless

Just like normal wine glasses, unbreakable options are offered in both stemmed and stemless form. Stemless options, also known as tumblers, are popular for their easy handling, storage and transport. On the other hand, stemmed versions better replicate the look of an elegant wine glass. These are often referred to as goblets.

How much you can expect to spend on unbreakable wine glasses

You can find pairs or sets of unbreakable wine glasses of any material for between $15-$25. Larger sets, particularly those made of insulated stainless steel, may run higher.

Unbreakable wine glasses FAQ

Can I make wine taste better in unbreakable glasses?

A. If possible, try to match the shape of the glass to the type of wine, with wider bowls better for aromatic wines and the largest of options reserved for bold reds. You may want to quickly decant the wine before drinking to speed up aeration, even if that means swirling the wine in the glass for a minute. Be sure to keep your drink at an ideal temperature too.

You can enhance a lesser quality wine by mixing in carbonated water or adding fruit and spirits for sangria.

How do I wash unbreakable wine glasses?

A. While most unbreakable wine glasses are dishwasher-safe, it’s best to wash them by hand whenever possible since the heat from a machine can distort cheaper plastic or silicone. A dishwasher can also remove the coating or sheen from a stainless steel glass. Instead, using gentle soap and warm water will do the trick. A thorough cleaning may be required over time as these materials can build up an odor.

What are the best unbreakable wine glasses to buy?

Top unbreakable wine glasses

FineDine Stainless Steel Wine Glasses

What you need to know: Stylish, durable pair of stainless steel goblets ideal for an elegant picnic or drink by the water.

What you’ll love: Insulated glasses best used on warmer days. Includes rubber lid and straw for added convenience and versatility. Base resists skidding for better stability.

What you should consider: Somewhat pricey. Obscures contents.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top unbreakable wine glasses for the money

Wine Outside Unbreakable Tritan Wine Glasses

What you need to know: Affordable set of four plastic tumblers that offer easy usage and cater to a variety of wines and cocktails.

What you’ll love: Plastic does not fade or stain and is made with some heft, so the glass doesn’t feel light or flimsy. Dishwasher safe. Solid value.

What you should consider: Arrives with plastic odor. The round rim is somewhat thick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gusto Nostro Stainless Steel Wine Glasses

What you need to know: Large-sized stainless steel goblets, offered in various coatings for added style.

What you’ll love: Choose between standard stainless steel, copper, gold or back coating. Designed with durability and stability in mind.

What you should consider: Expensive. Some concerns about the coating fading over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

