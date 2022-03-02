Which Cuisinart blenders are best?

Cuisinart is a common name when it comes to kitchen appliances, with a reputation for producing long-lasting and high-quality products. If you’re in the market for a new blender, Cuisinart models range from small handheld options to large, powerful countertop models.

With each blender sporting slightly different settings, controls, power ratings and style, you’ll want to choose the option that best suits your kitchen needs. For a powerful high-performance blender, the Cuisinart Hurricane CBT-1500 is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Cuisinart blender

Blender uses

While many people associate this specific kitchen appliance with smoothies, Cuisinart blenders can be useful for a number of different recipes. A few of those include:

Sauces

Dips

Soups

Dressings

Purees

Batters

Shakes

Nut butters

Cocktails

Blender vs. food processor

Though there may be similarities between a Cuisinart blender and a food processor, ultimately, they are designed to complete different kitchen tasks.

Food processors are mainly used for dry ingredients, as they are best suited for chopping, shredding, grating and mixing ingredients, often featuring several blade attachment options.

Blenders, on the other hand, work best when used with liquid ingredients or a combination of solid and liquid items. This helps create a smoother consistency than food processors.

Blender style

High-performance

The most powerful Cuisinart blenders are considered high-performance models and have the ability to hold large quantities and crush tougher ingredients. Many high-performance blenders will feature more advanced settings.

Conventional

Most Cuisinart countertop blenders will fall under the conventional category, which are adept at conquering most home kitchen needs and may even have the ability to crush ice.

Personal and bullet-style

These small Cuisinart blenders are usually designed for just one or two servings, as they feature smaller containers and a less powerful motor. However, they are more compact.

Hand/immersion blender

Cuisinart hand blenders are the most unique, as the immersion wand is actually placed directly into the ingredients you plan on blending. They are often small, lightweight and great for blending large quantities of soups or similar foods directly in the pot.

What to look for in a quality Cuisinart blender

Size

The larger your Cuisinart blender, the more ingredients you can add at one time. Most Cuisinart models will feature a jar with a capacity ranging from 16 ounces up to 64 ounces. Choose a model with an appropriate size for your cooking style and household needs.

Power

The power of a Cuisinart blender will be measured using wattage or horsepower as a scale. Models with higher wattage and horsepower ratings will be better at blending tough ingredients like ice or frozen foods.

Blades

The blades are an important aspect of any blender, which is why it is important to choose a model featuring blades made from a high-quality and durable material such as stainless steel, which is rust-resistant and less likely to dull.

Lid

Your blender lid should fit snugly, forming a tight seal so no ingredients are able to escape during the blending process.

Settings

The best Cuisinart blenders will feature a wide array of settings and controls, including variable speed options, a pulse option, ice crush and other pre-programmed settings for smoothies or other recipes. Some may even feature convenient LCD screens for precise control.

Accessories

Not all Cuisinart blenders will come with additional accessories, but you can often find models that feature jars of varying sizes, additional blade attachments, to-go containers and more.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cuisinart blender

Small personal blenders and Cuisinart hand blenders can be purchased for approximately $70. High-performance models can cost up to $500, but most models fall in the $100-$200 range.

Cuisinart blender FAQ

What is the best way to clean a blender?

A. If you don’t feel like spending time tediously scrubbing your blender, you can use warm water and a small amount of dish soap to remove any stuck or oily residue. Simply add the water and dish soap to the jar and run your blender for several seconds before emptying and rinsing.

Can you make juice in a blender?

A. While it may not work as well as a juicer, you can still make juice in your blender with relative ease. First, blend your ingredients until you achieve a fine consistency. You’ll then want to use a mesh strainer, cheesecloth or nut milk bag to strain out any pulp or larger particles before serving.

What’s the best Cuisinart blender to buy?

Top Cuisinart blender

Cuisinart Hurricane CBT-1500

What you need to know: Featuring a 2.25 horsepower motor, this powerful blender is up for any task.

What you’ll love: Other than the impressive power, users will enjoy the 60-ounce jar and the load-sensing function designed to provide the precise blend every time. Plus, the LCD screen can display the programmable timer.

What you should consider: The lid can sometimes be tricky to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cuisinart blender for the money

Cuisinart Velocity Ultra Blender BFP-650GM

What you need to know: This relatively affordable and versatile blender comes equipped with multiple accessories.

What you’ll love: With a 1-horsepower engine and multiple speed settings, you can crush ice or frozen fruit without issue and then utilize the travel cups for an on-the-go meal. As a hybrid Cuisinart blender/food processor, the included attachment allows you to chop and slice a variety of ingredients.

What you should consider: The lids on the travel jars can be difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Cuisinart CSB-179 Smart Stick Hand Blender

What you need to know: The Cuisinart Smart Stick variable speed hand blender is perfect for the avid soup connoisseur.

What you’ll love: Sporting a comfort-grip handle, multiple speed settings and a 300-watt motor, this space-saving blender is a powerful alternative blending option. It also comes bundled with a whisk, chopping attachment and measuring cup.

What you should consider: Users will need to continuously hold the button while blending.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

