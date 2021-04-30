Microwaves

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
Healthcare clinics in Kewanee and Colona to offer third COVID-19 vaccine
Brimfield schools will require all students wear masks starting Monday
UPDATE: Part of North Knoxville reopened after major gas leak
Video
Minority Business Development Center hosts forum in Twin-Cities, helps business owners navigate the Back 2 Business grant
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Japan 2021
Top Stories
Prep Golf Recap for August 18, 2021
Top Stories
Boot Camp: Stronger Bloomington Prepared for Rugged Big 12
Video
Top Stories
Boot Camp: Canton Counting on Young Players Who Are No Longer Inexperienced
Video
Local Sports Recap for Aug. 17, 2021
Video
Boot Camp: Morton Out To Prove Its Better Than Spring Record
Video
Tommy Kuhl’s Busy Summer Included Cool Week with Dad as Caddy
Video
Community
Founder’s Day of Caring
Senior Salutes
Destination Illinois
Peoria Park District
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Microwaves
Best cheap microwave
Best built-in microwave
The best microwave
Best microwaves for every type of kitchen
Which brands make the best electric ranges?
More Microwaves Headlines
Which brands make the best electric ranges?
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
State medical licensing agency opens “investigation” into doctor for school mask mandate stance
Gallery
Bellevue man believes he was scammed while trying to rent a Peoria Heights home
Video
Summer Camp Music Festival crowds do not impact local economy, say business owners
Video
Police investigating report of explosive in truck outside Library of Congress
ISU Freshman Ethan Edwards who is blind is getting help navigating college from his guide dog Ginsburg
Video