The most appealing aspect of a butter board — besides the yummy taste — is its foolproof design. It’s almost impossible to mess one up.

Why butter boards are popular

Butter boards have reached a tipping point in popularity. These tasty and visually appealing treats not only allow a home chef to express themselves creatively, but they’re also guaranteed guest pleasers. After all, who doesn’t love bread and butter?

Butter boards can be quick and easy to make or you can spend hours preparing one, the choice is yours. The one constant, however, is your guests will gobble them up completely.

What is a butter board?

While a butter board might sound like a new eco-friendly type of building material, it’s actually an appetizer or snack board similar to a charcuterie board or a cheese board, only it’s covered with softened butter and toasted bread or crackers. Instead of using the traditional butter dish and butter knife, a butter board gives you the chance to take something commonplace and add an unexpected and delightful flair. This extra pizzazz can turn an afterthought into a centerpiece that has your guests fawning over your culinary artistry.

How do you make a butter board?

One of the many reasons a butter board is so appealing is that the options are limitless. You can make a very basic spread with the aforementioned softened butter and toasted bread, or you can treat your butter board as a canvas. After spreading the butter (or butters), you can sprinkle or decorate to enhance the visual appeal and taste of your treat by adding herbs, seeds, jam, cubes of smoked meats, edible flowers and more. Your bread (or crackers) can be plain, so the full flavor originates from the butter, or you can drizzle the bread with olive oil and seasonings to create an even more robust and satisfying experience for your guests.

What is a butter board made of?

The best material for your butter board is a nonporous hardwood. Some popular options are teak, cherry, olive, bamboo, oak, walnut, acacia and hard maple.

How do you clean a butter board?

Coating wood with butter might sound like a cleaning nightmare, but in reality, it’s not any different than putting meats and cheeses on top of wood. The trick is to make sure you clean it after every use.

Never submerge a wooden cutting board in water or place it in the dishwasher. When cleaning, simply scrape the surface with a plastic spatula and gently wash it with a sponge, warm water and a drop of dish soap. The important thing is to dry it thoroughly with a towel. There should be no visible moisture on the board. Then, set it on its side to air dry completely before putting it away.

Best butter boards you can buy

Ayiaren Acacia Wood Cutting Board with Handle

This beautiful board is made from 100% food-grade acacia wood. It’s a spacious 17 by 10 inches to allow for a sizable spread. The durable board is sturdy but light for easier cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

Freshware Bamboo Cutting Boards

You get three bamboo boards (large, medium and small) in this set, giving you more options for displaying your work. These high-quality boards feature a bright, natural wood design and they’re easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

John Boos Block Chop-N-Slice Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board

While it looks heavy, this elegant 1-inch cutting board is lightweight, so it’s easy to lift. The reversible design means you can use either side of the board, and it’s crafted from sustainably sourced materials.

Sold by Amazon

Naturally Med Olive Wood Cutting Board

If you want to wow your guests with a rustic dazzle, this beautiful olive wood cutting board has a natural, one-of-a-kind look that will enhance the presentation of your butter board spread. Boards may vary in shape and size, but the maximum length is approximately 14 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Ayiaren Circular Acacia Wood Cutting Board with Handle

This round cutting board is made from acacia wood. It has a large, 12-inch serving space with a 4-inch handle. There are no toxic glues or finishes used in the manufacturing. The convenient hole in the handle makes it easy to hang this handsome board.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.