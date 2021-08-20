Best chaise lounge

The name chaise lounge comes from an American misunderstanding of the French word “Chaise longue,” which means long chair. Although popularized by European royalty in the 16th and 17th centuries, the first chaise lounges date back to ancient Egypt.

Which chaise lounge is best?

Chaise lounges are for relaxation. A unique hybrid of a chair and a sofa, chaise lounges feature extra-long seats to support your legs and tilted backs that permanently recline. They’re great for taking naps, curling up with a book or getting work done on a laptop.

If you’re looking for a comfortable chaise lounge, there are many factors to consider. Our top pick, the Klaussner Furniture Comfy Chaise, comes in over 50 colors and is an attractive addition to any room. Here’s how to pick the perfect chaise lounge for you.

What to know before you buy a chaise lounge

Size

Because of their extra-long seats and tilted backs, chaise lounges can take up a lot of additional space. Measure the area where you think your chaise lounge will go, and be realistic about much room you’ll need to get in and out. Chaise lounges are typically between 73 and 80 inches long, 35 to 40 inches tall and 25 to 30 inches wide.

Many potential buyers are conscious of length but forget about width. Chaise lounges vary by width, so if you’re planning to sit with your small child or large dog, plan accordingly.

Design

When many people think of chaise lounges, they think of old Victorian fainting couches. These are chaise lounges with tufted upholstery and an ornately carved backrest extended along one side. This style is still trendy today, especially for libraries or home offices. They have a classic look and feel.

Chaise lounges are also available in modern designs, both ornate and minimalist. Some are statement pieces that will immediately become the focus of the room. Others blend into the background until they’re needed. Think about the look you want to achieve to better narrow your search.

Outdoor vs. indoor

Outdoor chaise lounges liven up a front porch or a back deck. They encourage you to spend more time in the open air by giving you a comfy place to unwind. They’re a great alternative to hard plastic patio furniture. If you’ve got a pool in your backyard, look for chaise lounges made of water-resistant materials.

You can move an outdoor chaise lounge indoors, but it may look out of place in some decors. However, you should not move an indoor chaise lounge outdoors. The weather will damage the construction and fabric.

What to look for in a quality chaise lounge

Cushioning

There’s no substitute for going to the furniture store and sitting down on everything they’ve got in stock to get a feel for what feels comfortable and what doesn’t. If you’re shopping online, look through customer reviews to get a sense of the cushioning. Search for any reviews that mention how the padding holds up over time.

Most chaise lounges have thick cushioning. Some even have springs underneath to increase comfort and distribute weight. Tufted cushioning is also a wise choice. Those extra buttons will prevent the stuffing inside from bunching or shifting.

Frame

Outdoor chaise lounge frames typically use wicker or high-density polyethylene. Wicker frames are elegant and traditional, but they’re not the most durable and can be challenging to repair. HDPE frames are super sturdy and keep their shape, but the wrong design can look cheap or uninviting.

Indoor chaise lounge frames typically use wood or metal. Wood has a timeless look, while metal adds a modern touch. Softwood and aluminum frames will cost less but are also less durable. Hardwood and steel frames are more expensive but will last longer.

Support

Some chaise lounges are adjustable. You can raise or lower the back to achieve your perfect recline. Others feature accent pillows or internal lumbar support. Pricier models can come with all sorts of extras like massaging, vibrating, or heating.

Don’t forget about support for your arms. Some chaise lounges have no armrests, while others have two or just one. You may find it difficult to read or type without an armrest. Also, consider whether you can easily get up and down from the chair without an armrest’s support. This is especially important to consider for chaise lounges that are low to the ground.

How much you can expect to spend on a chaise lounge

You can find chaise lounges with thinner cushioning or minimal features for under $200. Chaise lounges with thicker cushioning and beautiful designs should run between $200-$400. Specialty chaise lounges with custom accents and luxury materials can reach up to and beyond $1,000.

Chaise lounge FAQ

Which chaise lounge is easiest to clean?

A. For indoor chaise lounges, look for cushioning made of microfiber. Microfiber blocks dirt and dust from getting inside your chaise lounge. It also resists spills and stains. For outdoor chaise lounges, look for water-resistant materials that would be alright just being hosed down and left in the sun to dry.

Will I have to assemble my chaise lounge?

A. Yes, unless you order assembly as a special extra service from the furniture store or online retailer. Remember that you can always hire a local handyperson as well. If you decide to do it yourself, you’ll probably need a friend. You’ll want to read through all the instructions before you start.

What’s the best chaise lounge to buy?

Top chaise lounge

Klaussner Furniture Comfy Chaise

What you need to know: This is an ultra-comfy statement piece.

What you’ll love: It is heavy-duty and oversized, meant to stand up to consistent use and has over 50 fabric designs available.

What you should consider: This option is on the top end of the price range.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top chaise lounge for the money

Astoria Grand Catalano Chaise Lounge

What you need to know: This lounge has old school elegance without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: The microfiber and microsuede make it easy to clean, with one-armed design and metal accents make it stand out.

What you should consider: Some users report issues with cushion comfort over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Rosevera Teofila Tufted Chaise Lounge

What you need to know: This option is classic, simple and comfortable.

What you’ll love: It looks and feels higher end than the price tag and comes with a pillow for back support.

What you should consider: There are no armrests and some owners say it makes a loud noise when you sit down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Frank Paiva writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.