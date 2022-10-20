Which outdoor furniture cover is best?

Outdoor furniture doesnâ€™t live the cushy life of indoor furniture. It has to brave the elements without taking a beating and still be comfortable. But snow, heavy rain and strong winds can be just too much for even the sturdiest outdoor furniture. So you need to protect it with an outdoor furniture cover.

The best outdoor furniture cover is the Classic Accessories Patio Furniture Cover. It comes in a range of sizes to fit most chairs, and the two-tone design looks great.

What to know before you buy an outdoor furniture cover

Size and shape

Outdoor furniture comes in every size and shape known to man, so it can be tricky to find an appropriate cover for what you have. To start, measure the width, depth and height of each piece of furniture that needs a cover. Try to find a cover that matches those measurements as closely as possible, leaving 2 to 3 inches of extra space so you can get the cover on and off without a struggle. If you canâ€™t find what you need, you can custom order a furniture cover.

Security

Outdoor furniture covers are secured in one or a mix of ways.

Straps and buckles are the most common method. They attach directly to the legs of your furniture, so they arenâ€™t going anywhere unless your furniture goes with them.

are the most common method. They attach directly to the legs of your furniture, so they arenâ€™t going anywhere unless your furniture goes with them. Drawstrings are typically an addition on top of buckles, but they can be the only security on occasion. These let you tighten the cover so wind canâ€™t catch it and make it billow.

are typically an addition on top of buckles, but they can be the only security on occasion. These let you tighten the cover so wind canâ€™t catch it and make it billow. Elastic hems are usually found on cheaper covers. Itâ€™s easy to get a cover with an elastic hem on and off your furniture, but strong winds can pull it off if it’s the only security method.

are usually found on cheaper covers. Itâ€™s easy to get a cover with an elastic hem on and off your furniture, but strong winds can pull it off if it’s the only security method. Other methods arenâ€™t usually required unless your cover only has an elastic hem or if itâ€™s so cheap it doesnâ€™t have security at all. In these situations, clamps are usually best.

What to look for in a quality outdoor furniture cover

Protection

There are several protections to look for in a quality outdoor furniture cover.

Ultraviolet light: UV protection is the most important. Without it, the sun quickly causes your cover to break down, leading to cracks, rips, a bleached appearance and eventually complete deterioration.

UV protection is the most important. Without it, the sun quickly causes your cover to break down, leading to cracks, rips, a bleached appearance and eventually complete deterioration. Water: Water resistance â€” or better yet, waterproofing â€” is narrowly behind UV protection in terms of importance. If you live in an arid climate, water resistance is good enough; just make sure not to leave pools of water alone or they can seep through and damage your furniture. Otherwise, make sure to get a cover with an impermeable layer so thereâ€™s no chance of seepage.

Water resistance â€” or better yet, waterproofing â€” is narrowly behind UV protection in terms of importance. If you live in an arid climate, water resistance is good enough; just make sure not to leave pools of water alone or they can seep through and damage your furniture. Otherwise, make sure to get a cover with an impermeable layer so thereâ€™s no chance of seepage. General moisture: Unless you shrinkwrap your furniture in plastic, some moisture is going to get inside. To prevent this from causing mold and mildew, a cover should have protected air vents. These let moisture evaporate without letting water in. Some covers use breathable materials instead of air vents, but this means they arenâ€™t waterproof.

Unless you shrinkwrap your furniture in plastic, some moisture is going to get inside. To prevent this from causing mold and mildew, a cover should have protected air vents. These let moisture evaporate without letting water in. Some covers use breathable materials instead of air vents, but this means they arenâ€™t waterproof. Interior: Outdoor furniture covers shift around from wind and rain, so the best have soft interiors to prevent them from rubbing and scraping the furniture underneath.

Handle

Handles arenâ€™t necessary, but they make it easier to adjust the cover and give you a simple way to hang your cover up.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor furniture cover

You can get a cover for less than $20, but these rarely last longer than a season. Better covers cost up to $50, while the best and biggest can cost up to $100.

Outdoor furniture cover FAQ

When should I cover my outdoor furniture?

A. The short answer is, whenever you arenâ€™t using your furniture. But itâ€™s tedious to take it off and put it back on every other day, and itâ€™s typically safe to leave your furniture uncovered in spring and summer. Just remember to cover it if bad weather is coming in.

How should I store an outdoor furniture cover?

A. First, clean it. Scrub away any grime and give it a good wash. Then dry it after cleaning, making sure every drop of moisture is gone. Once thatâ€™s done, fold it up neatly and preferably place it in a waterproof container, but a cool, dry place also works.

Whatâ€™s the best outdoor furniture cover to buy?

Top outdoor furniture cover

Classic Accessories Patio Furniture Cover

What you need to know: This chair cover has a handle to get it on and off and air vents to let out moisture.

What youâ€™ll love: Clips attach to the legs and a drawstring cinches it even tighter. It comes in a medium one-pack, a large one- and two-pack and a deep seat one-, two- and four-pack.

What you should consider: Most consumers reported it lasting for one to three years depending on the climate’s harshness. A few had issues with water seeping through the fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor furniture cover for the money

Amazon Basics Patio Furniture Cover

What you need to know: This is perfect for covering a patio couch.

What youâ€™ll love: Itâ€™s made of woven polyester with a laminated undercoat of polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, to prevent snow and rain from seeping through. It has click-close straps and a drawstring. It comes in three sizes: a two-seater lounge sofa, a three-seater lounge sofa and a three-seater standard sofa.

What you should consider: A few customers had issues with tearing after about a year. Others struggled with the cover getting dirty quickly. Some found their cover tricky to get on and off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ultcover Heavy-Duty Patio Furniture Cover

What you need to know: This huge cover settles over your whole patio dining set.

What youâ€™ll love: The canvas material is strong and durable. The corners are adjustable and there are buckles and a drawstring to keep it in place. The seams are waterproof and the rest is water-repellent. It comes in nine sizes â€” four square and five rectangular.

What you should consider: Several purchasers had issues with water pooling due to the size; placing something underneath to tent the cover usually solved the issue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Â

