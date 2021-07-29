Collars, Leashes, and Harnesses

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
Coping with sending children back to school in Central Illinois
90-year-old walking 3600 miles for kids with cancer
Delta variant adds layer of concern for child care providers
Video
UPDATE: Oakland St and Center Ave at Main St and MacArther Ave are now open
Gallery
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Japan 2021
Top Stories
Syracuse Alumni Stop Always A Brave in TBT Illinois Regional, 69-54
Top Stories
Local athletes find inspiration from Olympics
Video
Top Stories
Former Brave Darrell Brown Signs First Pro Basketball Deal
Video
Prep Football Coaches, Players Ready to Return to Fall Routine
Video
Always A Brave Wins Monday, On To TBT’s Round of 16
Video
Volunteer Crew Helps Save Flooded Central Illinois Baseball Complex
Video
Community
Founder’s Day of Caring
Senior Salutes
Destination Illinois
Peoria Park District
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Collars, Leashes, and Harnesses
The best cat harness
The best cat harness
The best cat harness
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Seven people transported to local hospital after three-car traffic crash
Girl shot in East Bluff, suspect on the run
Video
State of Illinois announces face coverings required in all state facilities regardless of vaccination status
Peoria woman released from jail, connected to shooting death of 12-year-old
IRS to send out another 1.5 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week