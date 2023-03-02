In colder climates, there are a few essential items you must have to stay warm. For the outdoors, a thick jacket, gloves and some snow-proof boots are necessary if you live in the North. As for the indoors, you should avoid walking around in stocking feet because that can cause your socks to go threadbare faster. Instead, get a pair of comfortable and cozy wool slippers.

Consider the different types of wool

It’s easy to grab the first pair of wool slippers you see, but there are several kinds of wool.

Boiled wool goes through a process that shrinks it, and you can still see the fibers woven together. This type of wool is best suited for scarves, berets or jackets.

goes through a process that shrinks it, and you can still see the fibers woven together. This type of wool is best suited for scarves, berets or jackets. Felted wool goes through a similar manufacturing process but is washed and rolled out several times. As the fibers fuse together, it gives them a fluffier appearance and is an excellent heat insulator.

goes through a similar manufacturing process but is washed and rolled out several times. As the fibers fuse together, it gives them a fluffier appearance and is an excellent heat insulator. “Wool-like” and “fleece” are terms used to market some slippers. While fleece is the woolen coat of a domestic sheep, the term generally refers to polar fleece. This is a synthetic fabric made from polyester to have the appearance and properties of authentic wool.

are terms used to market some slippers. While fleece is the woolen coat of a domestic sheep, the term generally refers to polar fleece. This is a synthetic fabric made from polyester to have the appearance and properties of authentic wool. Organic wool: For the most part, wool slippers you find in stores are treated with chemicals to increase their longevity and durability. But some manufacturers create organic wool slippers. Before being crafted into footwear, the fleeces are gently washed before going through the felting process.

Benefits of wool slippers

Slippers made from wool are unusual. Besides the obvious benefit of keeping your feet cool in the summer and snuggly warm in winter, wool is also one of the few natural fibers that wick moisture away from your skin.

This transforms wool slippers into little climate-control units for your feet. It also releases moisture seven times faster into the air than synthetic fabrics, meaning that it dries super-fast too. And fabrics that dry fast don’t harbor any bacteria, mold or mildew, leaving them smelling fresh every time.

Aside from temperature regulation, wool slippers will fit better on your feet over time. Like memory foam insoles, the wool structure forms to the shape of your feet, making them snugger the longer you wear them.

Best comfortable and cozy wool slippers

Acorn Women’s Oh Ewe Sheepskin Bootie

These slippers are excellent if you want to keep your feet in the best shape possible. Made of Australian sheepskin and wool, they have a rubber sole with an anti-slip surface. The inside is double-faced wool, and the contoured footbed features an enhanced heel and arch with memory foam.

WateLves Women’s Memory Foam Slippers

These are perfect for walking around the house, thanks to the anti-slip rubber soles that ensure you don’t lose your footing. The upper is made from microfiber, and on the inside, a wool-like plush fleece lining keeps your feet warm and dry. They also feature memory foam that contours to your feet.

Le Kapmoz Women’s Boiled Wool House Slippers

If you prefer all-natural wool slippers, these are made from boiled merino wool and styled in the classic German design. The contoured latex insole provides arch support, and memory foam makes them comfortable to wear for long periods. The outer soles are made from rubber and have an anti-slip coating.

Haflinger Unisex Wool Hard Sole Slippers

Sitting on top of the sturdy rubber sole, the boiled wool upper is comfortable and contours to your feet. It has a small heel grip on the end, and on the inside, it’s lined with wool felt to keep your feet warm.

Dr. Feet Unisex Durable Soft Natural Wool Slippers

These slippers will feel great no matter the time of year. The uppers are made from natural wool felt with all the antibacterial and hygienic properties the fiber is known for. The comfortable inners are made to be worn barefoot, and the leather soles have an anti-slip coating.

Clarks Women’s Wool Felt Clog Slippers

Stylish and practical, these slippers can be worn with various kinds of outfits. The thick outer sole has an anti-slip coating, grooves to disperse water and a slightly raised arch. The uppers and inside are made from felt wool for comfortable wearing. There are several designs and color schemes to match your outfit of the day.

Acorn Women’s Forest Bootie Slipper

These closely resemble moccasins and feature an intricate moose design on the ankle and an outer layer made from knitted wool. On the inside is a boiled wool and Berber lining and a multilayer cloud cushion footbed that makes every step comfortable. The rubber sole has nonslip properties.

Sorel Men’s Manawan II Slipper

These are perfect for keeping your feet warm. The outer layer is made from multiple suede pieces that are carefully stitched together with robust thread for a snug fit. One variation uses a wool and polyester lining, while the other uses a combination of synthetic leather and microfiber. The outer sole is slip-resistant rubber.

Hause Simple Leather Sole Women Sheep Wool Slippers

These comfortable slippers have a leather sole with an anti-slip coating. The uppers are made of Danish wool, and a handy carry bag to safely store them is included.

Ugg Men’s Scuff Slipper

These slippers are perfect for around the house. The upper’s exterior is made from suede. The inside is lined with comfortable dyed sheep fur, and the insole and tongue are made from Uggpure wool. The rubber sole has anti-slip properties.

