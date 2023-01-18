Why use a rowing machine?

Rowing machines are becoming more popular as people discover the many health benefits rowing offers. The exercise is low-impact and the machines are easy to use.

Rowing works several muscle groups of the upper and lower body. Just spending a few minutes on the machine can lead to a total body workout. Proper use of the rowing machine can make for a safer, more enjoyable workout to help achieve a more active lifestyle.

What is a rowing machine?

Rowing machines mimic the movement of rowing a boat outdoors on the water. Though the scenery might be different, the workout is the same.

Parts of a rowing machine

While there are several manufacturers of rowing machines, the basic premise of the machine is universal. Most rowing machines include the flywheel, damper, footstraps, chain or strap, handlebar, seat and display. Hydraulic rowers, however, do not include a flywheel or chain.

The flywheel creates the resistance using air, water or magnets. The damper, similar to the gears on a bike, can be adjusted to change how easy or difficult the strokes feel. The numbers range from one to 10. The lower the number, the easier or lighter the stroke will feel when rowing. The higher the number, the heavier it feels.

Most Olympians train with the damper between three and five. This is also where beginners should start.

Proper form

To achieve the most beneficial workout and reduce the risk of injury, it’s essential to use the rowing machine properly. This starts with the proper form.

The first thing you should do before starting your workout is properly adjusted the foot straps. The straps should securely rest over the balls of your feet.

There are four motions used when rowing: the catch, the drive, the finish and the recovery.

The catch: Sit upright on the seat with your arms outstretched, holding onto the handlebar. Your knees should be bent, and your ankles flexed. They both should be as vertical as possible. Your weight needs to be on the balls of your feet. This will be your starting position.

Sit upright on the seat with your arms outstretched, holding onto the handlebar. Your knees should be bent, and your ankles flexed. They both should be as vertical as possible. Your weight needs to be on the balls of your feet. This will be your starting position. The drive: Use your legs to push back while engaging your core. Don’t slouch, hunch or lean back. Keep your back and your arms straight. When your legs are fully extended, lean back at about a 45-degree angle. Next, pull the handlebar toward you, just below your chest and above your ribs. Keep your shoulders relaxed.

Use your legs to push back while engaging your core. Don’t slouch, hunch or lean back. Keep your back and your arms straight. When your legs are fully extended, lean back at about a 45-degree angle. Next, pull the handlebar toward you, just below your chest and above your ribs. Keep your shoulders relaxed. The finish: This is the brief resting period when your legs are fully extended, your body is leaned back slightly, and the handlebar is pulled in at your chest. Keep the core engaged, shoulders relaxed, and the wrists flat. Don’t flare out your elbows, but keep them tucked in.

This is the brief resting period when your legs are fully extended, your body is leaned back slightly, and the handlebar is pulled in at your chest. Keep the core engaged, shoulders relaxed, and the wrists flat. Don’t flare out your elbows, but keep them tucked in. The recovery: This is the opposite of the drive. Extend your arms, lean forward, bend your knees and slide the seat forward to where you began in the catch position. Your pushback should be twice as fast as the glide back to the starting position. In other words, take one count to push back and two counts to glide back in. Just remember: legs, core, arms; then arms, core, legs.

Display definitions

The display can be intimidating to decipher, but it’s much easier than you think.

Strokes per minute: Also known as the rate value, this is how much you row in one minute.

Also known as the rate value, this is how much you row in one minute. Split time: This is how long it will take you to row 500 meters at your current pace. It is often the largest number on the screen.

What you need to buy for a rowing machine

Concept2 Model D Indoor Rowing Machine with PM5 Performance Monitor

From a trusted brand in rowing equipment, this machine is ideal for your home gym. It’s quiet and weighs only 57 pounds for easy transport and setup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

2K Fit Rowing Machine Seat Cushion

This seat is made with custom memory foam and is machine-washable. The seat won’t slip since it comes with two straps and a buckle, and is made from high-friction, rubberized material.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SuperMats Row Mat

A mat will protect your floor and prevent you from sliding around during intense workouts. These mats are extra long, heavy duty, odor-free and made from thick polyvinyl chloride.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

The Fitbit is a great way to monitor your heart rate while staying connected to the world during your workout. The large display makes it easier to see the numbers on the screen when you’re on the move.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Treadlife Fitness Rowing Machine Chain Oil

Regular maintenance of your rowing machine is essential to both its safety and the longevity. Though any lubricating oil can be used on the chain, this one’s small bottle is convenient.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Polar Insulated Water Bottle

This bottle, free of potential harmful bisphenol A, keeps your beverage cold for twice as long than older models. It can be squeezed during your workout for quick hydration.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Headphones

These headphones are known for their secure fit, imperative in a sport such as rowing. They offer noise canceling features and Surroundsense, which keeps listeners connected to their surroundings.

Where to buy: Amazon

Ezrun Men’s Dry Fit Moisture Wicking T-shirt

This breathable, lightweight wicking T-shirt is perfect for indoor rowing sessions. The material is perfect for keeping you dry, cool and comfortable when workouts get sweaty.

Where to buy: Amazon

Under Armour Women’s Tech Print Long Sleeve Shirt

This soft sweat-wicking shirt can be worn inside or outside the gym. It offers anti-odor technology and its loose fit allows freedom of movement.

Where to buy: Dick’s Sporting Goods

