Which baby Jordan shoes are best?

Jordan shoes have become a commodity in the past few decades and are now widely considered a status symbol. The great thing about them is their versatility, doubling as both fashionable and athletic shoes.

Jordan shoes have high-quality construction, making them a popular choice among parents for infants. If you’re looking for stylish Jordan shoes for your toddler, there are plenty of terrific options like the Jordan Kids’ Toddler Air Jordan 13 Retro Basketball Shoes.

What to know before you buy baby Jordan shoes

Age

You’ll be hard-pressed to find many Jordan shoes for children under 2 years old. If your child is between 2 and 4, many great Jordan shoes are available, but booties are a more realistic footwear option for children under 2.

Quality

Jordan shoes are manufactured with materials such as high-quality leather, so they’re more expensive than other kids’ shoes. Many parents don’t like spending money on expensive baby shoes because children tend to outgrow or wear them out rapidly. However, if you decide to buy Jordan shoes for your toddler, you can rest assured knowing they’re wearing a durable, elite-quality pair of athletic shoes that also look fantastic.

Exclusivity

Part of what makes Jordan shoes a status symbol is their exclusivity. Nike releases new and exclusive Jordan shoes every so often, so you’re part of a select group of people if you happen to get your hands on a pair.

Most baby Jordan shoes are easily found among athletic-wear retailers, so exclusivity is more of a significant consideration for adult Jordan shoes. However, some can be more difficult to find, and therefore more expensive.

What to look for in quality baby Jordan shoes

Design

Most Jordan baby shoes come with a high-cut ankle design as they offer more ankle support, but there are also some low-cut options, more suitable for older toddlers. Also, consider getting your child shoes with Velcro since they’re easy to fasten and don’t come apart as easily as traditional laces.

Model

There are currently 35 models, from the original Air Jordan line of basketball shoes through many exclusive creations. The original model is the Air Jordan I, first released in 1985, and the latest model is the Air Jordan XXXV. The earlier models have a simpler look and are the most common ones you’ll find for babies and toddlers, while the later models are geared more toward adults and have more creative designs and colors.

Sole

Since toddlers are active and spend a lot of time running and jumping, they need to have shoes that fit comfortably and securely. The outer sole should be rubber and offer superior traction on surfaces like grass, sand and concrete. The midsole should be reinforced with foam cushioning for added stability and support.

How much you can expect to spend on baby Jordan shoes

Jordan shoes are among the most expensive for babies and toddlers, as you can expect to pay around $40-$60 for a pair. More premium options can cost over $70.

Baby Jordan shoes FAQ

Are Jordan baby shoes suitable for cold climates?

A. Most Jordan baby shoes are versatile enough to be worn in warm and cold weather. However, shoes with breathable mesh uppers are less than ideal for colder climates, since the toes are less protected and more exposed to moisture and cold.

Are limited-release Jordan shoes available in baby or toddler sizes?

A. No. Limited-release Jordan shoes are manufactured exclusively in adult sizes, and the most common toddler shoes are from the original Nike Jordan product line.

What are the best baby Jordan shoes to buy?

Top baby Jordan shoes

Jordan Kids’ Toddler Air Jordan 13 Retro Basketball Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a durable build and a neutral color design, making them ideal for both boys and girls.

What you’ll love: They sport a dimpled design in white, navy and blue, with a panther paw-inspired durable rubber outer sole that matches the look of Michael Jordan’s game shoes from 1997. There’s a foam inner sole for comfort, and the upper is made with synthetic leather for extra durability.

What you should consider: They only come in a medium width.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top baby Jordan shoes for the money

Jordan Kids’ Toddler Zion 1 Basketball Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes boast a stylish look and combine the greatness of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe with the new Vertical Zion logo.

What you’ll love: They have a high-quality construction featuring a breathable mesh area and a forefoot fit band for added toe support and style. They also offer excellent traction, thanks to a contoured rubber outsole, and have a padded tongue and collar for superior comfort.

What you should consider: They have a sturdy build, but some toddlers might find them too bulky.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Jordan Kids’ Toddler Max Aura 3 Basketball Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a simple design and style, but they’re still high quality.

What you’ll love: These shoes are lightweight and offer excellent support. They’re made with leather, synthetic leather and textiles, giving them a sturdy but flexible build. The sole is soft, flexible foam cushioning for comfort, and the Velcro strap makes it easy to secure the foot safely.

What you should consider: Some customers like the simple design, but others prefer more creative designs on Jordan shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.